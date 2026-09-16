Augurex Announces Mayo Clinic Laboratories Now Offering 14-3-3eta Testing for Rheumatoid Arthritis

Mayo Clinic Laboratories adds 14-3-3eta serum testing to its diagnostic testing portfolio, expanding access to an important biomarker for rheumatoid arthritis

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Augurex Life Sciences Corp., a commercial-stage diagnostics company focused on autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, today announced that Mayo Clinic Laboratories is now offering 14-3-3eta serum testing for rheumatoid arthritis (RA) in the United States. The test, 14-3-3eta, Serum (Test ID: 1433E), is now available through Mayo Clinic Laboratories.

14-3-3eta is a joint-derived proinflammatory protein that complements established serological markers for RA, including rheumatoid factor (RF) and anti-cyclic citrullinated peptide (anti-CCP) antibodies. Peer-reviewed studies have demonstrated the utility of 14-3-3eta in the early identification of RA, including in patients who may not be identified by traditional serological markers, as well as its association with disease severity and joint damage.

Mayo Clinic Laboratories describes its 14-3-3eta serum test as an aid in the early diagnosis of RA and management of the disease. The test provides quantitative serum 14-3-3eta results using an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA).

“Expanding access to 14-3-3eta testing through Mayo Clinic Laboratories is an important milestone for Augurex and for the continued adoption of biomarker-based approaches to rheumatoid arthritis,” said Neil Klompas, CEO of Augurex. “Mayo Clinic Laboratories has an exceptional reputation in laboratory medicine and specialized testing, and its decision to offer 14-3-3eta testing further expands access to this clinically relevant biomarker for physicians and patients across the United States.”

Mayo Clinic Laboratories joins a growing network of leading U.S. reference laboratories offering 14-3-3eta testing. Augurex's 14-3-3eta testing is also available through major reference laboratory networks, including Quest Diagnostics, Labcorp, ARUP Laboratories and Sonic Healthcare USA.

The Mayo Clinic Laboratories 14-3-3eta serum test is performed using an ELISA. The test is intended to be used as an aid in the early diagnosis of rheumatoid arthritis and management of the disease. The test is developed and its performance characteristics determined by Mayo Clinic in accordance with applicable CLIA requirements and has not been cleared or approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.1

About 14-3-3eta

14-3-3eta is a joint-derived protein that functions as a proinflammatory mediator and is implicated in the pathogenesis of rheumatoid arthritis and joint damage. Elevated serum 14-3-3eta levels have been associated with RA and have demonstrated clinical utility as a complement to conventional serological markers. Clinical studies have reported that incorporating 14-3-3eta with RF and anti-CCP can improve the identification of patients with RA, including patients with early disease and those who may otherwise be difficult to identify using conventional serology.

About Augurex

Augurex is a commercial-stage diagnostics company dedicated to the early identification and diagnosis of autoimmune disorders, allowing treatment options to be optimized and personalized for patients around the world. Augurex’s 14-3-3eta blood test, available as JOINTstat® in Canada and in Great Britain, is an important tool in the diagnosis and management of rheumatoid arthritis. Analyte-specific reagents to detect 14-3-3eta are available for purchase and use by U.S. clinical laboratories as a component of diagnostic tests developed by such laboratories. The Anti-14-3-3eta Multiplex test, approved as SPINEstat® in Canada and Great Britain, expands Augurex’s portfolio of autoimmune diagnostic solutions into axial spondyloarthritis, an autoimmune disease often misdiagnosed as low back pain, which if untreated, can lead to impaired spinal mobility and fusion of the vertebrae.

Learn more about Augurex at www.augurex.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

1Bornhorst, Joshua A.; Kian, Susan Ashrafzadeh; Braun, Karin M.; Davis, John M.; Tebo, Anne E. Journal of Immunological Methods Volume 544, Meeting Abstract 38 DOI: 10.1016/j.jim.2025.113960 [14-3-3 η in early RA and established RA] https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0022175925001607

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