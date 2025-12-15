Attivare Therapeutics Awarded $6.6 Million Grant to Advance Durable Malaria Vaccine

NATICK, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Attivare Therapeutics, Inc. has announced the receipt of a $6.6 million grant from the Gates Foundation, supporting the advancement of a next-generation, long-lasting malaria vaccine, powered by the proprietary ATTimmune bioscaffold platform. This project is focused on providing an affordable, robust, and easily deployable solution for malaria in low- and middle-income countries, where challenges such as limited cold-chain infrastructure often impede vaccine outreach and coverage.

“Our mission with this Gates Foundation funding is to harness the ATTimmune platform to create slow-release vaccines for critical global health needs,” said Dr. David Sherris, President and CEO of Attivare Therapeutics. “By enabling precise, sustained release of antigens and adjuvants, we aim to significantly extend the duration of vaccine-driven immunity, minimize the required dose and booster frequency, and maximize access for underserved populations. Our clinical proof-of-concept studies will examine the potential for dramatically increasing malaria vaccine durability by leveraging controlled slow-release delivery, with data indicating the potential for more potent, longer-lasting, and broader protection.”

Attivare’s ATTimmune system is based on mesoporous silica rods (MSRs) licensed from renowned bioengineer Dr. Dave Mooney of Harvard’s Wyss Institute. These MSR bioscaffolds assemble in vivo, forming a 3D immunomodulatory microenvironment that sustains release of vaccine components and actively recruits, modulates, and activates immune cells. According to Dr. Mooney, “The MSR technology has shown promising results across cancer, autoimmunity, and infectious disease, including a clinical-stage therapeutic cancer vaccine. It enables targeted delivery, synergistic integration of molecules, and the fine-tuned orchestration of immune responses.”

Dr. Sherris adds, “ATTimmune's inherent biocompatibility and adaptability facilitates the release of diverse immunomodulatory agents with unparalleled control over dose and timing, an approach well suited for customizing vaccines against evolving global threats such as malaria.”

Malaria remains among the most devastating infectious diseases globally, disproportionately affecting children in Africa and causing preventable deaths and suffering. Long-lasting, accessible vaccines are a pivotal strategy for malaria eradication.

