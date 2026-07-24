AtriCure Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

- Second Quarter 2026 worldwide revenue of $153.6 million, an increase of 12.8% year over year
- Second Quarter 2026 profitability strengthened, with net income of $9.0 million and adjusted EBITDA of $27.3 million
- Second Quarter 2026 cash generation of $21.6 million
MASON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AtriCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRC), a leading innovator in surgical treatments and therapies for atrial fibrillation (Afib), left atrial appendage (LAA) management and post-operative pain management, today announced second quarter 2026 financial results.
“Our team delivered healthy growth and a significant step up in profitability in the second quarter,” said Michael Carrel, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our innovative technologies continue to prove their value, with strong growth in pain management bolstering our leading cardiac surgery portfolio. Meanwhile, we are rapidly advancing our BoxX-NoAF and LeAAPS clinical trials towards data readouts that we believe will inform and drive the next era of cardiac surgery patient care and growth for AtriCure. We remain confident in our ability to create lasting value for patients and shareholders.”
Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results
Worldwide revenue for the second quarter 2026 was $153.6 million, an increase of 12.8% over second quarter 2025 revenue (12.4% on a constant currency basis). U.S. revenue was $125.6 million, an increase of $15.0 million or 13.6%, compared to the second quarter 2025. U.S. revenue growth was driven by sales of our cryoSPHERE® MAX™ probe for post-operative pain management, EnCompass® clamp in open ablation, and AtriClip FLEX-Mini® and AtriClip PRO-Mini® devices for appendage management. International revenue increased $2.5 million or 9.6% (7.1% on a constant currency basis) to $28.0 million, with growth in appendage management, open ablation, and pain management franchises.
Gross profit for the second quarter 2026 was $118.6 million compared to $101.5 million for the second quarter 2025. Gross margin was 77.2% for the second quarter 2026, an increase of 269 basis points from the second quarter 2025, driven primarily by favorable product and geographic mix, along with manufacturing efficiencies. Income from operations for the second quarter 2026 was $9.7 million, compared to a loss from operations of $6.2 million for the second quarter 2025. Basic and diluted net income per share were $0.18 for the second quarter 2026, compared to basic and diluted net loss per share of $0.13 for the second quarter 2025.
Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter 2026 was $27.3 million, an increase of $11.9 million or 78% from the second quarter 2025. For the second quarter 2026, adjusted earnings per share was $0.18, compared to $0.02 adjusted loss per share for the second quarter 2025.
Constant currency revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings (loss) per share are non-GAAP financial measures. We discuss these non-GAAP financial measures and provide reconciliations to GAAP measures later in this release.
2026 Financial Guidance
Full year 2026 revenue is projected to be approximately $602 million to $610 million, and management also projects full year 2026 adjusted EBITDA of approximately $85 million to $89 million. Full year 2026 net income per share is expected to be in the range of $0.05 to $0.13, and adjusted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $0.24 to $0.32. Additionally, management expects continued positive cash generation for 2026.
Conference Call
AtriCure will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, July 23, 2026, to discuss second quarter 2026 financial results. To access the webcast, please visit the Investors page of AtriCure’s corporate website at https://ir.atricure.com/events-and-presentations/events. Participants are encouraged to register more than 15 minutes before the webcast start time. A replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days following the presentation.
About AtriCure
AtriCure, Inc. provides innovative technologies for the treatment of Afib and related conditions. Afib affects more than 59 million people worldwide. Surgeons around the globe use AtriCure technologies for the treatment of Afib, reduction of Afib related complications, and post-operative pain management. AtriCure’s Isolator® Synergy™ Ablation System is the first medical device to receive FDA approval for the treatment of persistent Afib. AtriCure’s AtriClip® Left Atrial Appendage Exclusion System products are the most widely sold LAA management devices worldwide. AtriCure’s Hybrid AF™ Therapy is a minimally invasive procedure that provides a lasting solution for long-standing persistent Afib patients. AtriCure’s cryoICE cryoSPHERE® and cryoXT® probes are cleared for temporary ablation of peripheral nerves to block pain, providing pain relief in cardiac, thoracic and amputation procedures. For more information, visit AtriCure.com or follow us on X @AtriCure.
Forward-Looking Statements
Except for historical information, certain statements in this press release, including financial guidance and outlook, are forward-looking in nature and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. Our business and operations are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and, consequently, actual results may differ materially from those projected by any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: our estimate of the market for our products; the rate and degree of market acceptance of our products; negative clinical data; competition from existing and new products and procedures, including the development of drugs or catheter-based technologies; our reliance on independent distributors to sell our products; inventory-related charges; the timing of and ability to obtain and maintain regulatory clearances and approvals for our products; impacts of rising healthcare costs; our ability to comply with extensive FDA regulations; the timing of and ability to obtain third party payor reimbursement of procedures utilizing our products; unfavorable publicity; the potential impact of any acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures or investments we may make; disruptions to our manufacturing operations; the impact of tariffs or other restrictive trade measures; our failure to properly manage growth; disruptions of critical information systems or material breaches in the security of our systems; our ability to manage our intellectual property rights to provide meaningful protection; fluctuation of quarterly financial results; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; reliance on third party manufacturers and suppliers; and litigation, administrative or other proceedings. These risks and uncertainties, as well as others, are discussed in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on February 19, 2026. There may be additional risks of which we are not presently aware or that we currently believe are immaterial which could have an adverse impact on our business. Any forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions regarding future events and are applicable only as of the dates of such statements. We make no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may change.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement AtriCure’s condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP, AtriCure provides certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release as supplemental financial metrics.
Revenue reported on a constant currency basis is a non-GAAP measure, calculated by applying previous period foreign currency exchange rates to each of the comparable periods. Management analyzes revenue on a constant currency basis to better measure the comparability of results between periods. Because changes in foreign currency exchange rates have a non-operating impact on revenue, the Company believes that evaluating growth in revenue on a constant currency basis provides an additional and meaningful assessment of revenue for both management and investors.
Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income (loss) before other income/expense (including interest), income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, and non-recurring charges that are not reflective of the operational results of the Company’s core business and may affect comparability of results period-over-period. Non-recurring charges include acquisition costs, acquired-in-process research and development (IPR&D) and related milestone payments arising from asset acquisitions, legal settlement costs, impairment of intangible assets and changes in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities.
Management believes in order to properly understand short-term and long-term financial trends, investors may wish to consider the impact of these excluded items in addition to GAAP measures. The excluded items vary in frequency and/or impact on our continuing results of operations and management believes that the excluded items are typically not reflective of our ongoing core business operations and financial condition. Further, management uses adjusted EBITDA for both strategic and annual operating planning. A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA reported in this release to the most comparable GAAP measure for the respective periods appears in the table captioned “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Income (Adjusted EBITDA)” later in this release.
Adjusted earnings (loss) per share is a non-GAAP measure which calculates the net income (loss) per share before non-cash adjustments in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, acquired IPR&D and related milestone payments arising from asset acquisitions, legal settlement costs, impairment of intangible assets and debt extinguishment.
The non-GAAP financial measures used by AtriCure may not be the same or calculated in the same manner as those used and calculated by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for AtriCure’s financial results prepared and reported in accordance with GAAP. We urge investors to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included in this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.
ATRICURE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2026
2025
2026
2025
United States Revenue:
Open ablation
$
40,885
$
36,468
$
79,965
$
69,776
Minimally invasive ablation
6,031
7,839
12,417
16,319
Pain management
27,058
21,168
49,417
38,438
Appendage management
51,614
45,108
99,994
87,199
Total United States
125,588
110,583
241,793
211,732
International Revenue:
Open ablation
11,243
10,349
20,759
19,344
Minimally invasive ablation
2,020
2,372
3,933
4,385
Pain management
2,380
2,033
4,370
3,822
Appendage management
12,373
10,802
23,998
20,476
Total International
28,016
25,556
53,060
48,027
Total revenue
153,604
136,139
294,853
259,759
Cost of revenue
34,975
34,657
66,913
65,649
Gross profit
118,629
101,482
227,940
194,110
Operating expenses:
Research and development expenses
26,402
29,284
50,637
51,812
Selling, general and administrative expenses
82,562
78,390
167,112
154,444
Total operating expenses
108,964
107,674
217,749
206,256
Income (loss) from operations
9,665
(6,192
)
10,191
(12,146
)
Other income (expense), net
(239
)
263
(371
)
(291
)
Income (loss) before income tax expense
9,426
(5,929
)
9,820
(12,437
)
Income tax expense
471
261
757
500
Net income (loss)
$
8,955
$
(6,190
)
$
9,063
$
(12,937
)
Basic net income (loss) per share
$
0.18
$
(0.13
)
$
0.19
$
(0.27
)
Diluted net income (loss) per share
$
0.18
$
(0.13
)
$
0.18
$
(0.27
)
Weighted average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share:
Basic
48,667
47,721
48,501
47,557
Diluted
48,868
47,721
49,094
47,557
ATRICURE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In Thousands)
(Unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
167,786
$
167,428
Accounts receivable, net
79,981
66,653
Inventories
83,925
78,492
Prepaid and other current assets
13,839
9,944
Total current assets
345,531
322,517
Property and equipment, net
42,422
39,123
Operating lease right-of-use assets
6,069
6,868
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
278,039
282,807
Other noncurrent assets
4,582
2,864
Total Assets
$
676,643
$
654,179
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
$
78,743
$
78,399
Other current liabilities
3,173
3,121
Total current liabilities
81,916
81,520
Long-term debt
61,000
61,865
Finance and operating lease liabilities
10,048
11,516
Other noncurrent liabilities
7,246
7,343
Total Liabilities
160,210
162,244
Stockholders' Equity:
Common stock
51
50
Additional paid-in capital
920,421
904,522
Accumulated other comprehensive income
101
566
Accumulated deficit
(404,140
)
(413,203
)
Total Stockholders' Equity
516,433
491,935
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
676,643
$
654,179
ATRICURE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP RESULTS TO NON-GAAP RESULTS
(In Thousands)
(Unaudited)
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Income (Adjusted EBITDA)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2026
2025
2026
2025
Net income (loss), as reported
$
8,955
$
(6,190
)
$
9,063
$
(12,937
)
Income tax expense
471
261
757
500
Other expense (income), net
239
(263
)
371
291
Depreciation and amortization expense
5,307
5,171
10,580
10,255
Share-based compensation expense
12,313
11,371
23,586
21,001
Acquired in-process research & development expense
—
5,000
—
5,000
Non-GAAP adjusted income (adjusted EBITDA)
$
27,285
$
15,350
$
44,357
$
24,110
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2026
2025
2026
2025
Net income (loss), as reported
$
8,955
$
(6,190
)
$
9,063
$
(12,937
)
Acquired in-process research & development expense
—
5,000
—
5,000
Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss)
$
8,955
$
(1,190
)
$
9,063
$
(7,937
)
Adjusted earnings (loss) per share
$
0.18
$
(0.02
)
$
0.19
$
(0.17
)
Adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share
$
0.18
$
(0.02
)
$
0.18
$
(0.17
)
Weighted average shares used in computing adjusted earnings (loss) per share
Basic
48,667
47,721
48,501
47,557
Diluted
48,868
47,721
49,094
47,557
Contacts
Angie Wirick
AtriCure, Inc.
Chief Financial Officer
(513) 755-5334
awirick@atricure.com
Marissa Bych
Gilmartin Group
Investor Relations
(415) 937-5402
marissa@gilmartinir.com