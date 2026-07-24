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Press Releases

AtriCure Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

July 24, 2026 | 
12 min read
  • Second Quarter 2026 worldwide revenue of $153.6 million, an increase of 12.8% year over year
  • Second Quarter 2026 profitability strengthened, with net income of $9.0 million and adjusted EBITDA of $27.3 million
  • Second Quarter 2026 cash generation of $21.6 million

MASON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AtriCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATRC), a leading innovator in surgical treatments and therapies for atrial fibrillation (Afib), left atrial appendage (LAA) management and post-operative pain management, today announced second quarter 2026 financial results.



“Our team delivered healthy growth and a significant step up in profitability in the second quarter,” said Michael Carrel, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our innovative technologies continue to prove their value, with strong growth in pain management bolstering our leading cardiac surgery portfolio. Meanwhile, we are rapidly advancing our BoxX-NoAF and LeAAPS clinical trials towards data readouts that we believe will inform and drive the next era of cardiac surgery patient care and growth for AtriCure. We remain confident in our ability to create lasting value for patients and shareholders.”

Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Worldwide revenue for the second quarter 2026 was $153.6 million, an increase of 12.8% over second quarter 2025 revenue (12.4% on a constant currency basis). U.S. revenue was $125.6 million, an increase of $15.0 million or 13.6%, compared to the second quarter 2025. U.S. revenue growth was driven by sales of our cryoSPHERE® MAX probe for post-operative pain management, EnCompass® clamp in open ablation, and AtriClip FLEX-Mini® and AtriClip PRO-Mini® devices for appendage management. International revenue increased $2.5 million or 9.6% (7.1% on a constant currency basis) to $28.0 million, with growth in appendage management, open ablation, and pain management franchises.

Gross profit for the second quarter 2026 was $118.6 million compared to $101.5 million for the second quarter 2025. Gross margin was 77.2% for the second quarter 2026, an increase of 269 basis points from the second quarter 2025, driven primarily by favorable product and geographic mix, along with manufacturing efficiencies. Income from operations for the second quarter 2026 was $9.7 million, compared to a loss from operations of $6.2 million for the second quarter 2025. Basic and diluted net income per share were $0.18 for the second quarter 2026, compared to basic and diluted net loss per share of $0.13 for the second quarter 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter 2026 was $27.3 million, an increase of $11.9 million or 78% from the second quarter 2025. For the second quarter 2026, adjusted earnings per share was $0.18, compared to $0.02 adjusted loss per share for the second quarter 2025.

Constant currency revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings (loss) per share are non-GAAP financial measures. We discuss these non-GAAP financial measures and provide reconciliations to GAAP measures later in this release.

2026 Financial Guidance

Full year 2026 revenue is projected to be approximately $602 million to $610 million, and management also projects full year 2026 adjusted EBITDA of approximately $85 million to $89 million. Full year 2026 net income per share is expected to be in the range of $0.05 to $0.13, and adjusted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $0.24 to $0.32. Additionally, management expects continued positive cash generation for 2026.

Conference Call

AtriCure will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, July 23, 2026, to discuss second quarter 2026 financial results. To access the webcast, please visit the Investors page of AtriCure’s corporate website at https://ir.atricure.com/events-and-presentations/events. Participants are encouraged to register more than 15 minutes before the webcast start time. A replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc. provides innovative technologies for the treatment of Afib and related conditions. Afib affects more than 59 million people worldwide. Surgeons around the globe use AtriCure technologies for the treatment of Afib, reduction of Afib related complications, and post-operative pain management. AtriCure’s Isolator® Synergy™ Ablation System is the first medical device to receive FDA approval for the treatment of persistent Afib. AtriCure’s AtriClip® Left Atrial Appendage Exclusion System products are the most widely sold LAA management devices worldwide. AtriCure’s Hybrid AF™ Therapy is a minimally invasive procedure that provides a lasting solution for long-standing persistent Afib patients. AtriCure’s cryoICE cryoSPHERE® and cryoXT® probes are cleared for temporary ablation of peripheral nerves to block pain, providing pain relief in cardiac, thoracic and amputation procedures. For more information, visit AtriCure.com or follow us on X @AtriCure.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, certain statements in this press release, including financial guidance and outlook, are forward-looking in nature and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. Our business and operations are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and, consequently, actual results may differ materially from those projected by any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: our estimate of the market for our products; the rate and degree of market acceptance of our products; negative clinical data; competition from existing and new products and procedures, including the development of drugs or catheter-based technologies; our reliance on independent distributors to sell our products; inventory-related charges; the timing of and ability to obtain and maintain regulatory clearances and approvals for our products; impacts of rising healthcare costs; our ability to comply with extensive FDA regulations; the timing of and ability to obtain third party payor reimbursement of procedures utilizing our products; unfavorable publicity; the potential impact of any acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures or investments we may make; disruptions to our manufacturing operations; the impact of tariffs or other restrictive trade measures; our failure to properly manage growth; disruptions of critical information systems or material breaches in the security of our systems; our ability to manage our intellectual property rights to provide meaningful protection; fluctuation of quarterly financial results; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; reliance on third party manufacturers and suppliers; and litigation, administrative or other proceedings. These risks and uncertainties, as well as others, are discussed in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on February 19, 2026. There may be additional risks of which we are not presently aware or that we currently believe are immaterial which could have an adverse impact on our business. Any forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and assumptions regarding future events and are applicable only as of the dates of such statements. We make no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may change.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement AtriCure’s condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP, AtriCure provides certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release as supplemental financial metrics.

Revenue reported on a constant currency basis is a non-GAAP measure, calculated by applying previous period foreign currency exchange rates to each of the comparable periods. Management analyzes revenue on a constant currency basis to better measure the comparability of results between periods. Because changes in foreign currency exchange rates have a non-operating impact on revenue, the Company believes that evaluating growth in revenue on a constant currency basis provides an additional and meaningful assessment of revenue for both management and investors.

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as net income (loss) before other income/expense (including interest), income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense, share-based compensation expense, and non-recurring charges that are not reflective of the operational results of the Company’s core business and may affect comparability of results period-over-period. Non-recurring charges include acquisition costs, acquired-in-process research and development (IPR&D) and related milestone payments arising from asset acquisitions, legal settlement costs, impairment of intangible assets and changes in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities.

Management believes in order to properly understand short-term and long-term financial trends, investors may wish to consider the impact of these excluded items in addition to GAAP measures. The excluded items vary in frequency and/or impact on our continuing results of operations and management believes that the excluded items are typically not reflective of our ongoing core business operations and financial condition. Further, management uses adjusted EBITDA for both strategic and annual operating planning. A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA reported in this release to the most comparable GAAP measure for the respective periods appears in the table captioned “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Income (Adjusted EBITDA)” later in this release.

Adjusted earnings (loss) per share is a non-GAAP measure which calculates the net income (loss) per share before non-cash adjustments in fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, acquired IPR&D and related milestone payments arising from asset acquisitions, legal settlement costs, impairment of intangible assets and debt extinguishment.

The non-GAAP financial measures used by AtriCure may not be the same or calculated in the same manner as those used and calculated by other companies. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for AtriCure’s financial results prepared and reported in accordance with GAAP. We urge investors to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included in this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

 

ATRICURE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

2026

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2026

 

 

 

2025

 

United States Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Open ablation

$

40,885

 

 

$

36,468

 

 

$

79,965

 

 

$

69,776

 

Minimally invasive ablation

 

6,031

 

 

 

7,839

 

 

 

12,417

 

 

 

16,319

 

Pain management

 

27,058

 

 

 

21,168

 

 

 

49,417

 

 

 

38,438

 

Appendage management

 

51,614

 

 

 

45,108

 

 

 

99,994

 

 

 

87,199

 

Total United States

 

125,588

 

 

 

110,583

 

 

 

241,793

 

 

 

211,732

 

International Revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Open ablation

 

11,243

 

 

 

10,349

 

 

 

20,759

 

 

 

19,344

 

Minimally invasive ablation

 

2,020

 

 

 

2,372

 

 

 

3,933

 

 

 

4,385

 

Pain management

 

2,380

 

 

 

2,033

 

 

 

4,370

 

 

 

3,822

 

Appendage management

 

12,373

 

 

 

10,802

 

 

 

23,998

 

 

 

20,476

 

Total International

 

28,016

 

 

 

25,556

 

 

 

53,060

 

 

 

48,027

 

Total revenue

 

153,604

 

 

 

136,139

 

 

 

294,853

 

 

 

259,759

 

Cost of revenue

 

34,975

 

 

 

34,657

 

 

 

66,913

 

 

 

65,649

 

Gross profit

 

118,629

 

 

 

101,482

 

 

 

227,940

 

 

 

194,110

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Research and development expenses

 

26,402

 

 

 

29,284

 

 

 

50,637

 

 

 

51,812

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

82,562

 

 

 

78,390

 

 

 

167,112

 

 

 

154,444

 

Total operating expenses

 

108,964

 

 

 

107,674

 

 

 

217,749

 

 

 

206,256

 

Income (loss) from operations

 

9,665

 

 

 

(6,192

)

 

 

10,191

 

 

 

(12,146

)

Other income (expense), net

 

(239

)

 

 

263

 

 

 

(371

)

 

 

(291

)

Income (loss) before income tax expense

 

9,426

 

 

 

(5,929

)

 

 

9,820

 

 

 

(12,437

)

Income tax expense

 

471

 

 

 

261

 

 

 

757

 

 

 

500

 

Net income (loss)

$

8,955

 

 

$

(6,190

)

 

$

9,063

 

 

$

(12,937

)

Basic net income (loss) per share

$

0.18

 

 

$

(0.13

)

 

$

0.19

 

 

$

(0.27

)

Diluted net income (loss) per share

$

0.18

 

 

$

(0.13

)

 

$

0.18

 

 

$

(0.27

)

Weighted average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

48,667

 

 

 

47,721

 

 

 

48,501

 

 

 

47,557

 

Diluted

 

48,868

 

 

 

47,721

 

 

 

49,094

 

 

 

47,557

 

 

ATRICURE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In Thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

June 30,
2026

 

December 31,
2025

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

167,786

 

 

$

167,428

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

79,981

 

 

 

66,653

 

Inventories

 

83,925

 

 

 

78,492

 

Prepaid and other current assets

 

13,839

 

 

 

9,944

 

Total current assets

 

345,531

 

 

 

322,517

 

Property and equipment, net

 

42,422

 

 

 

39,123

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

6,069

 

 

 

6,868

 

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

 

278,039

 

 

 

282,807

 

Other noncurrent assets

 

4,582

 

 

 

2,864

 

Total Assets

$

676,643

 

 

$

654,179

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

78,743

 

 

$

78,399

 

Other current liabilities

 

3,173

 

 

 

3,121

 

Total current liabilities

 

81,916

 

 

 

81,520

 

Long-term debt

 

61,000

 

 

 

61,865

 

Finance and operating lease liabilities

 

10,048

 

 

 

11,516

 

Other noncurrent liabilities

 

7,246

 

 

 

7,343

 

Total Liabilities

 

160,210

 

 

 

162,244

 

Stockholders' Equity:

 

 

 

Common stock

 

51

 

 

 

50

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

920,421

 

 

 

904,522

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

101

 

 

 

566

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(404,140

)

 

 

(413,203

)

Total Stockholders' Equity

 

516,433

 

 

 

491,935

 

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$

676,643

 

 

$

654,179

 

 

ATRICURE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP RESULTS TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

(In Thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Income (Adjusted EBITDA)

 

Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

2026

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2026

 

 

 

2025

 

Net income (loss), as reported

$

8,955

 

$

(6,190

)

 

$

9,063

 

$

(12,937

)

Income tax expense

 

471

 

 

 

261

 

 

 

757

 

 

 

500

 

Other expense (income), net

 

239

 

 

 

(263

)

 

 

371

 

 

 

291

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

5,307

 

 

 

5,171

 

 

 

10,580

 

 

 

10,255

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

12,313

 

 

 

11,371

 

 

 

23,586

 

 

 

21,001

 

Acquired in-process research & development expense

 

 

 

 

5,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,000

 

Non-GAAP adjusted income (adjusted EBITDA)

$

27,285

 

 

$

15,350

 

 

$

44,357

 

 

$

24,110

 

 

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted Earnings (Loss) Per Share

 

 

Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

 

2026

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2026

 

 

 

2025

 

Net income (loss), as reported

$

8,955

 

$

(6,190

)

 

$

9,063

 

$

(12,937

)

Acquired in-process research & development expense

 

 

 

 

5,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,000

 

Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss)

$

8,955

 

 

$

(1,190

)

 

$

9,063

 

 

$

(7,937

)

Adjusted earnings (loss) per share

$

0.18

 

 

$

(0.02

)

 

$

0.19

 

 

$

(0.17

)

Adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share

$

0.18

 

 

$

(0.02

)

 

$

0.18

 

 

$

(0.17

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares used in computing adjusted earnings (loss) per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

48,667

 

 

 

47,721

 

 

 

48,501

 

 

 

47,557

 

Diluted

 

48,868

 

 

 

47,721

 

 

 

49,094

 

 

 

47,557

 

 


Contacts

Angie Wirick
AtriCure, Inc.
Chief Financial Officer
(513) 755-5334
awirick@atricure.com

Marissa Bych
Gilmartin Group
Investor Relations
(415) 937-5402
marissa@gilmartinir.com

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