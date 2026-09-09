Athernal Bio Secures Innovate UK Grant to Advance Cancer Interception in High-Risk Leukaemia

Innovate UK grant supports Athernal’s mission to intercept high-risk leukaemia before cancer develops

Funding reflects growing confidence in cancer interception as an emerging therapeutic approach

London, UK, September 9, 2026 – Athernal Bio, a UK biotechnology company pioneering cancer interception, today announced it has been awarded a grant of nearly £700,000 through Innovate UK’s Growth Catalyst - Investor Partnerships programme. The non-dilutive funding will accelerate the development of Athernal’s lead immunotherapy programme, designed to intercept the earliest stages of acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) before cancer becomes established. The award comes alongside continued support from existing investor Delin Ventures.

AML is one of the most aggressive blood cancers and is often preceded by high-risk clonal haematopoiesis (CH), a blood cancer precursor condition that can now be detected years before cancer develops. Advances in molecular diagnostics and risk stratification increasingly allow physicians to identify high-risk patients earlier. Yet, despite these advances, there are currently no therapies available to intervene at this early stage. Athernal Bio is developing targeted immunotherapies that harness the immune system to eliminate these high-risk cells before they become malignant.

The Innovate UK funding will support the preclinical studies required to validate Athernal’s lead candidate and advance it towards the clinic in collaboration with leading UK academic and research groups.

“Patients at the highest risk of developing leukaemia currently have no therapeutic options to alter the course of their disease,” said Dr. Caroline Haegeman, Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer of Athernal Bio. “This award is a strong endorsement of both our science and our vision. Together with the continued support of Delin Ventures, it enables us to advance our lead programme towards the clinic and brings us another important step closer to delivering the first therapeutic approach designed to intercept these aggressive cancers before they develop. We welcome Innovate UK as a partner on this journey.”

The Growth Catalyst - Investor Partnerships programme combines non-dilutive grant funding with aligned private investment to accelerate the development of high-potential innovation across the UK. Since 2017, the programme has awarded £168 million to more than 400 UK small and medium-sized businesses, catalysing more than £448 million of private investment and supporting the development and commercialisation of transformative technologies.

“Cancer interception has the potential to transform oncology by shifting treatment from reacting to disease to preventing it,” said Jonathan Hay, Partner, Delin Ventures. “Athernal is helping to lead that transition and Innovate UK's support is an important validation of both the company and the field. We are proud to continue backing the team as they move towards clinical development.”

About Athernal Bio

Athernal Bio is developing targeted immunotherapies to treat blood cancer precursor conditions before cancers become established. The company’s primary focus is high-risk clonal haematopoiesis (CH), a widespread cancer precursor condition which can lead to acute myeloid leukaemia and other haematological cancers. High-risk CH affects multiple groups, including patients with rare blood disorders, cancer survivors, and the ageing population. Athernal Bio’s initial programme is an immunotherapy for patients with inherited rare blood disorders, associated with the most aggressive and highly accelerated forms of CH. Athernal Bio has built a strong team, supported by renowned advisors across the US and Europe, to rapidly develop the first therapeutic options for early intervention in patients with high-risk CH, aiming to stop cancer before it starts.

In addition to the recognition from Innovate UK, Athernal Bio has been part of Accelerate@Babraham at Babraham Research Campus in Cambridge and the Cancer Tech Accelerator, Cancer Research UK’s programme delivered through Cancer Research Horizons.

For more information about Athernal Bio, please visit: www.athernalbio.com

About Innovate UK Investor Partnerships

Innovate UK, part of UK Research and Innovation, is the UK’s national innovation agency. Its Growth Catalyst – Investor Partnerships programme provides non-dilutive grant funding to high-potential UK SMEs whose innovation is backed by aligned private investment from a trusted investor partner, combining public and private capital to accelerate transformative technologies.

About Delin Ventures

Delin Ventures is a mission-driven investment firm backing exceptional entrepreneurs and scientists in life sciences and technology. Its Life Sciences Fund invests from pre-Seed onwards, with a focus on redefining the future of cell therapy, cancer interception and treatment. Delin Ventures provides patient capital alongside deep domain expertise and hands-on support. Headquartered in London, Delin partners with its founders over the long term, to help translate promising science into treatments that impact and improve patients' lives. For more information, please visit www.delinventures.com

Media Enquiries

Trophic Communications

Anja Heuer

Tel: +49 151 106 199 05

Email: athernal@trophic.eu

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