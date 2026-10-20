ATEC to Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results on October 29, 2026

CARLSBAD, Calif--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATEC), a provider of innovative solutions dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery, announced today that it will report third quarter 2026 financial results on October 29, 2026, after the market close. The Company will host a live webcast that day at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET.

Webcast

To access the live webcast, please use this link or visit the Events & Presentations section of ATEC’s Investor Relations website.

Analyst Participation

To participate in the question-and-answer session, analysts must register in advance using this link. After registering, participants will receive access details, including a unique code, via email.

Replay

A replay of the webcast will be available for 12 months in the Investor Relations section of ATEC’s corporate website.

About Alphatec Holdings, Inc.

ATEC, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Alphatec Spine, Inc., EOS imaging S.A.S. and SafeOp Surgical, Inc., is a medical device company dedicated to revolutionizing the approach to spine surgery through clinical distinction. ATEC’s Organic Innovation MachineTM is focused on developing new approaches that integrate seamlessly with the Company’s expanding InformatiXTM platform to better inform surgery and more safely and reproducibly achieve the goals of spine surgery. ATEC’s vision is to be the Standard Bearer in Spine. For more information, visit us at www.atecspine.com.

Investor/Media Contact:

Robert Judd

Investor Relations

(760) 494-6790

investorrelations@atecspine.com

Company Contact:

J. Todd Koning

Chief Financial Officer

investorrelations@atecspine.com