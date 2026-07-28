AstraZeneca results: H1 and Q2 2026

Growth momentum continues. On track to deliver ambition of $80 billion in Total Revenue in 2030
CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AstraZeneca:
Revenue and EPS summary
H1 2026
% Change
Q2 2026
% Change
$m
Actual
CER1
$m
Actual
CER
- Product Sales
28,896
8
5
14,510
5
4
- Alliance Revenue
1,699
31
29
874
34
33
Product Revenue
30,595
9
6
15,384
6
5
Collaboration Revenue
77
(6)
(9)
-
n/m
n/m
Total Revenue
30,672
9
6
15,384
6
5
Reported EPS ($)
3.60
4
3
1.61
2
(2)
Core2 EPS ($)
5.21
12
11
2.63
21
18
Key performance elements for H1 2026
(Growth numbers at constant exchange rates)
- Total Revenue up 6%, with double-digit growth in Oncology and Rare Disease offsetting headwinds from Farxiga US loss of exclusivity and China volume-based procurement
- Core Operating profit and Core EPS increased 11%
- Interim dividend increased 3 cents to $1.06 per share (79.5 pence, 10.32 SEK)
- 30 approvals in major regions since Q4 2025 results
Pascal Soriot, Chief Executive Officer, AstraZeneca, said:
"In the first half we saw strong performance and continued pipeline delivery, including six key positive Phase III programmes and eight first approvals in major markets, including in the US for Baxfendy, our first-in-class medicine for hypertension.
While we are disappointed by the CARDIO-TTRansform outcome, we are on track to deliver our $80bn Total Revenue ambition, which assumes successes and setbacks. We remain confident in the strength of our pipeline and have more than twenty high-value readouts due over the next 18 months.
We continue to invest at pace in our transformative technologies, and in our commercial execution to bring our innovative medicines to patients around the globe and drive growth beyond 2030."
Guidance
AstraZeneca reconfirms Total Revenue and Core EPS guidance3 for FY 2026 at CER, based on the average foreign exchange rates through 2025.
Total Revenue is expected to increase by a mid-to-high single-digit percentage
Core EPS is expected to increase by a low double-digit percentage
The Core Tax rate is expected to be between 18-22%
If foreign exchange rates for July 2026 to December 2026 were to remain at the average rates seen in June 2026, it is anticipated that Total Revenue in FY 2026 would benefit from a low single-digit percentage positive impact (unchanged) compared to the performance at CER, and Core EPS growth would be broadly similar (unchanged) to the growth at CER.
Results highlights
Table 1: Milestones achieved since the prior results announcement
Phase III and other registrational data readouts
Medicine
Trial
Indication
Event
Imfinzi
VOLGA
MIBC not candidates for cisplatin
Primary endpoint met
Imfinzi
EMERALD-2
Adjuvant HCC
Primary endpoint not met
Imfinzi
NILE
1L bladder cancer
Primary endpoint met
sone-ve
CLARITY-Gastric01
2L+ Cldn18.2+ gastric/GEJ cancer
Primary endpoint met
Wainua
CARDIO-TTRansform
ATTR-CM
Primary endpoint not met
Ultomiris
TMA-313
HSCT-TMA (adults)
Primary endpoint not met
Ultomiris
ALXN1210-MG-319
gMG (paediatric)
Primary endpoint met
Regulatory approvals
Medicine
Trial
Indication
Region
Calquence
AMPLIFY
1L CLL (fixed duration)
JP
Datroway
TROPION-Breast02
1L TNBC for patients where immunotherapy is not an option
US
Enhertu
DESTINY-Breast05
High-risk HER2+ early breast cancer (post-neoadjuvant)
US
Enhertu
DESTINY-Breast11
Neoadjuvant HER2+ Stage II or III breast cancer
US
Enhertu
DESTINY-PanTumor02 / DESTINY-Lung01 / DESTINY-CRC02
HER2-positive solid tumours
EU
Etcamah (camizestrant)
SERENA-6
ESR1m HR+ HER2- 1L locally advanced or metastatic
EU, JP
Imfinzi
POTOMAC
NMIBC
US
Imfinzi
MATTERHORN
Resectable gastric/GEJ cancer
JP
Orphathys
NCT04923932
3L+ MET+ gastric/GEJ cancer
CN
Truqap
CAPItello-281
PTEN-deficient mHSPC
US
Baxfendy
BaxHTN
Hypertension
US
Fasenra
NATRON
Hypereosinophilic syndrome
US, EU, JP, CN
Regulatory submissions or acceptances* in major regions
Medicine
Trial
Indication
Region
Baxfendy
BaxHTN / Bax24 / BaxAsia
Hypertension
JP
tozorakimab
OBERON / TITANIA / MIRANDA / PROSPERO
COPD
EU, CN
Ultomiris
I CAN
IgAN
US, JP
efzimfotase alfa
MULBERRY / CHESTNUT / HICKORY
HPP
JP
* US, EU and China regulatory entries in this table denote filing acceptance
Other pipeline updates
For recent trial starts and anticipated timings of key trial readouts, please refer to the Clinical Trials Appendix document in the financial results section of the AstraZeneca investor relations website: www.astrazeneca.com/investor-relations.html
Table 2: Key elements of financial performance: Q2 2026
For the quarter
Reported
Change
Core
Change
ended 30 June
$m
Act
CER
$m
Act
CER
Product Revenue
15,384
6
5
15,384
6
5
* See Tables 3, 7, 23, 24 and 25 for further details of Product Revenue, Product Sales and Alliance Revenue
Collaboration Revenue
-
n/m
n/m
-
n/m
n/m
* See Tables 4 and 26 for further details of Collaboration Revenue
Total Revenue
15,384
6
5
15,384
6
5
* See Tables 5 and 6 for Total Revenue by Therapy Area and by region
Gross Margin (%)
84
+1pp
-
84
+1pp
+1pp
+ Variations in Gross Margin can be expected between periods due to various factors, including fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, product seasonality and Collaboration Revenue
R&D expense
4,053
14
13
3,662
6
5
* Core R&D: 24% of Total Revenue
SG&A expense
5,651
16
14
4,050
7
4
* Core SG&A: 26% of Total Revenue
Other operating income and expense4
152
92
93
152
>2x
>2x
+ Various partner milestones
Operating profit
3,164
(10)
(13)
5,158
12
10
Operating Margin (%)
21
-4pp
-4pp
34
+2pp
+2pp
Net finance expense
355
(4)
(8)
340
13
8
+ Lower interest income on short-term deposits
Tax rate (%)
10
-11pp
-11pp
15
-6pp
-6pp
− Benefit from adjustments to deferred tax assets, as a result of certain internal legal entity changes.
* Variations in the tax rate can be expected between periods
EPS ($)
1.61
2
(2)
2.63
21
18
For dollar values in this table, the unit of change is percent. For Gross Margin, Operating Margin and Tax rate, the unit of change is percentage points (pp).
In the table above, R&D expense, SG&A expense and Net finance expense are displayed as positive numbers. The plus and minus symbols next to comments denote the directional impact of the item being discussed. For example, a plus symbol next to a comment about an R&D item indicates that the item increased R&D expenditure relative to the prior year period.
Corporate and business development
Dizal Pharmaceutical Co
In July 2026, AstraZeneca entered into an exclusive license agreement with Dizal Pharmaceutical Co (Dizal), Ltd for Zegfrovy (sunvozertinib), a novel oral irreversible EGFR inhibitor for patients with lung cancer.
AstraZeneca will acquire worldwide rights to develop and commercialise Zegfrovy, which is approved in the US and China for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations, whose disease has progressed on or after platinum-based chemotherapy.
AstraZeneca will make an upfront payment to Dizal of $600m and additional payments of up to $900m upon achievement of specific development, regulatory and sales-related milestones. Additionally, Dizal will receive tiered royalties on the global sales of Zegfrovy. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory clearances.
Sino Biopharmaceutical
In July 2026, AstraZeneca and Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. (CTTQ), a subsidiary of Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited, entered into an exclusive licence agreement for the development, manufacturing and commercialisation of CTTQ's PDE3/4 inhibitor, TQC3721, which is being developed for respiratory indications.
Sino Biopharmaceutical Limited is eligible to receive an upfront payment of $200m, with additional development, regulatory and sales milestones up to $1.9bn, as well as tiered royalties ranging up to double-digit percentages based on the annual net sales of TQC3721 products.
The agreement is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory clearances.
Sustainability highlights
In July 2026, AstraZeneca hosted a call for investors to discuss the latest developments in its Sustainability strategy. A replay of the call is available on astrazeneca.com.
Reporting calendar
The Company intends to publish its 9M and Q3 2026 results on 30 October 2026.
Conference call
A conference call and webcast for investors and analysts will begin today, 27 July 2026, at 11:45 UK time. Details can be accessed via astrazeneca.com.
Notes
-
Constant exchange rates. The differences between Actual Change and CER Change are due to foreign exchange movements between periods in 2026 vs. 2025. CER financial measures are not accounted for according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) because they remove the effects of currency movements from Reported results.
-
Core financial measures are adjusted to exclude certain items. The differences between Reported and Core measures are primarily due to costs relating to the amortisation of intangibles, impairments, legal settlements and restructuring charges. A full reconciliation between Reported EPS and Core EPS is provided in Tables 10 and 11 in the Financial Performance section of this document.
-
The Company is unable to provide guidance on a Reported basis because it cannot reliably forecast material elements of the Reported results, including any fair value adjustments arising on acquisition-related liabilities, intangible asset impairment charges and legal settlement provisions. Please refer to the Cautionary statements section regarding forward-looking statements at the end of this announcement.
- Income from disposals of assets and businesses, where the Group does not retain a significant ongoing economic interest, is recorded in Other operating income and expense in the Group's financial statements.
To read AstraZeneca's H1 & Q2 2026 Financial Results press release in full, read here .
Contacts
Global Media Relations team
global-mediateam@astrazeneca.com
+44 (0)1223 344 800