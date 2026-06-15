AstraZeneca Joins ZERO Prostate Cancer’s Historic ‘Blitz the Barriers’ Initiative as a Founding Partner

Partnership Aims To Save 100,000 Lives by Closing the Prostate Cancer Survival Gap In Highest-Risk Communities

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZERO Prostate Cancer, the nation's leading prostate cancer organization dedicated to advocacy, awareness, education, and support, today announced AstraZeneca has joined their groundbreaking Blitz the Barriers initiative as a founding partner. The most ambitious initiative in the history of U.S. prostate cancer programs and services, Blitz the Barriers aims to close the survival gap in the highest-risk communities and save 100,000 lives by 2035.

Blitz the Barriers breaks down barriers to prostate cancer survival by addressing critical disparities in early detection and treatment through screening, education, and support services delivered directly to communities. Black men are 70% more likely to be diagnosed with prostate cancer and twice as likely to die from the disease compared to other groups. Veterans also face an elevated risk, with diagnosis rates double those of the general population. The Blitz the Barriers initiative delivers both in-person community events and virtual resources to dismantle obstacles, empower communities, and pave the way for more sustainable lifesaving interventions.

"We are thrilled to partner with AstraZeneca to expand the reach and impact of Blitz the Barriers," said Courtney Bugler, President and CEO of ZERO Prostate Cancer. "This partnership represents a significant step forward in our mission to improve and save lives. AstraZeneca's commitment to reducing barriers and access to care aligns perfectly with our vision for a future where detection is early, support is unwavering, and care is accessible to all."

"AstraZeneca has a bold ambition to eliminate cancer as a cause of death. We believe every patient facing prostate cancer deserves the best possible care and the chance for long-term survival," said Daniele Paone, US Vice President, Head of DNA Damage Repair, Gynecological and Genitourinary Cancer Franchise at AstraZeneca. "We're proud to join ZERO Prostate Cancer to address critical disparities in early detection and treatment through screening, education, and support services delivered directly to communities. Through this partnership, we will make a meaningful difference in the lives of men and their families impacted by this disease."

Blitz the Barriers kicked off in Atlanta last September and will be unveiled in Baltimore on Thursday, June 18, at the Baltimore Convention Center. The Baltimore launch will include a press conference with Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, Blitz the Barriers partners, community leaders, and local dignitaries.

For media: To request credentials for the June 18 press conference or to schedule an interview, contact Eric Miller at ZERO Prostate Cancer (eric.miller@zerocancer.org) or +1-202-998-2507.

About ZERO Prostate Cancer

ZERO Prostate Cancer (ZERO) is on a mission to improve and save lives from prostate cancer through advocacy, awareness, education, and support. Established as the National Prostate Cancer Coalition in 1996, ZERO was founded to stand up for people impacted by prostate cancer. Today, ZERO serves as the nation's leading prostate cancer organization, advancing a future where prostate cancer detection is early, support is unwavering, and care is accessible to all. For nearly 30 years, ZERO has led the way in prostate cancer advocacy, screenings, and partnerships, successfully unlocking funding toward breakthrough discoveries, treatments, and lifesaving access to care.

As the nation's #1 provider of prostate cancer resources, programs, and services, ZERO has supported millions of people at-risk or diagnosed, and their families. As the voice of the prostate cancer community, ZERO's urgent focus on breaking barriers to survival—by closing gaps in diagnosis, treatment, and care—brings critical attention to those most likely to be impacted by this disease. Learn more at ZEROcancer.org

Media Contact:



Eric Miller, VP, Communications



ZERO Prostate Cancer



eric.miller@zerocancer.org



+1-202-998-2507

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SOURCE Zero Prostate Cancer