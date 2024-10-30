Assistive Technology Market Size to worth USD 32.25 billion by 2030, Coherent Market Insights

size is estimated to be valued at USD 22.98 billion in 2023 and is expected to surpass USD 32.25 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2030.

The assistive technology market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of disabilities globally. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), over 1 billion people globally live with some form of disability. WHO estimates that the number may rise due to rapidly ageing population and increase in chronic health conditions. Assistive products help support the independence of individuals with disabilities by facilitating access to education and rehabilitation. Furthermore, ongoing technological advancement is another major factor fuelling the demand for innovative assistive devices. Novel technologies such as AI, 3D printing, and advanced material sciences are helping manufacturers develop assistive products with improved functionalities.

Market Trends

The field of bionics and exoskeleton technology has gained significant traction in recent years. Bionic implants help restore physical functions in patients with disabilities by utilizing neural interfaces. For instance, adaptive arm and leg prosthetics are controlled by muscle signals or thoughts. Exoskeleton suits provide motorized support to improve mobility for people with conditions such as paraplegia. Leading players are investing heavily in developing next-gen bionic and exoskeleton solutions to better assist people with physical disabilities.

Assistive Technology Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $22.98 billion Estimated Value by 2030 $32.25 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5% Historical Data 2018–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, By Disability Type, By Age Group, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Aging population • Increasing disability rates • Technological advancements • Government initiatives and policies Restraints & Challenges • High costs • Lack of awareness and accessibility • Limited research and development • Fragmented market and standards

Rising Adoption of Cloud-Based Assistive Care Technologies is a significant trend. Cloud-based assistive care technologies are increasingly accepted for providing continuous support to individuals with disabilities. Remote health monitoring platforms, smart appliances integrated with virtual assistants, and AI-powered personal care applications are some examples. These technologies enable remote supervision and empower independent living. They also help reduce costs associated with traditional in-person care services.

Market Opportunities

Mobility aids help improve the mobility and independence of individuals with disabilities. This segment held the largest market share in 2023. This is due to the growing geriatric population globally and increasing cases of mobility impairment. Key mobility aids include wheelchairs, walking aids, and others. Technological advancements like powered wheelchairs and exoskeletons are further driving the segment growth. Hearing and vision impairment affect a large population globally. Hearing aids and vision aids help improve hearing and vision functionality. Within this segment, hearing aids dominate due to the high prevalence of hearing loss among older adults. Technical upgrades in hearing aids with advanced features like Bluetooth connectivity and recharge ability are augmenting the demand. Meanwhile, vision aids like magnifiers and Braille displays or translators are gaining traction for assisting low vision.

Key Market Takeaways

The global assistive technology market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period 2023-2030. This is owing to the rising geriatric population and increasing cases of disabilities globally.

On the basis of product type, the mobility aids segment accounted for over 30% of the market share in 2023. This is due to the growing needs of the elderly for wheeled mobility solutions.

On the basis of end user, the hospitals segment dominated with more than 35% share owing to improved accessibility of assistive devices to inpatients and outpatients.

By region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period accounting for over 40% share. This is due to favourable reimbursement policies and established access to assistive technologies in the region.

Competitor Insights

Invacare Corporation

Sonova Holding AG

Demant A/S

AI Squared

GN Store Nord A/S

These players are focusing on new product launches, acquisitions, and geographic expansions to strengthen their market presence.

Recent Developments

The increasing use of artificial intelligence in assistive technology has led to more intuitive devices. Envision’s AI-powered glasses and apps are prime examples, helping visually impaired individuals with tasks such as reading and recognizing objects. The integration of AI in these devices offers real-time feedback, improving daily life for users.

Innovations in wearables include devices like the GyroGlove, which stabilizes hand tremors for Parkinson’s patients, and GUIDi, a smart belt for the visually impaired. These devices offer advanced haptic feedback and sensor integration, contributing to improved mobility and autonomy.

This development brings new delivery systems for critical medications, such as ARS Pharmaceuticals’ Neffy nasal spray, making life-saving drugs more accessible without the need for injections.

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Mobility Devices



Hearing Aids



Vision and Reading Aids



Communication Devices



Daily Living Aids



Prosthetics and Orthotics



Assistive Software and Apps



Others

By Disability Type:

Mobility Impairment



Hearing Impairment



Visual Impairment



Speech and Language Impairment



Cognitive Impairment



Others

By Age Group:

Children



Adults



Elderly

By End User:

Hospital



Homecare Settings



Others

By Region:

North America



U.S.





Canada



Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Spain





France





Italy





Russia





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea





ASEAN





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East



GCC Countries





Israel





Rest of Middle East



Africa



South Africa





North Africa





Central Africa

