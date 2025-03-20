Ascletis Pharma to Host Obesity Portfolio Webinar on April 2, 2025

HONG KONG, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascletis Pharma Inc. (HKEX:1672, “Ascletis”) announces it will host an Obesity Portfolio Webinar on April 2, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. ET.

The event will include a detailed discussion on Ascletis’ obesity portfolio including exciting data about its potential best-in-class clinical stage GLP-1R biased small molecule agonist, ASC30, for both once daily oral tablet and once monthly subcutaneous injection administration. Jinzi Jason Wu, Ph.D., Founder, Chairman & CEO of Ascletis, and John Gargiulo, MBA, Chief Business Officer of Ascletis, will host Q&A immediately following the presentation.

Presentation Date: Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time

Registration: To access and attend the virtual event, please register HERE.

An archived replay of the webcast will be available at the same link HERE for 30 days following the event. If you have any questions, please contact Brandon.Weiner@icrhealthcare.com.

About Ascletis Pharma Inc.

Ascletis is an innovative R&D driven biotech listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (1672.HK), covering the entire value chain from discovery and development to GMP manufacturing. Led by a management team with deep expertise and a proven track record, Ascletis is focused on two therapeutic areas with unmet medical needs from a global perspective: metabolic diseases and viral diseases. Ascletis has multiple clinical stage drug candidates in its R&D pipeline.

For more information, please visit www.ascletis.com.

Contact：

Peter Vozzo

ICR Healthcare

443-231-0505 (U.S.)

Peter.Vozzo@icrhealthcare.com

Ascletis Pharma Inc. PR and IR teams

+86-181-0650-9129 (China)

pr@ascletis.com

ir@ascletis.com

