Asahi Kasei Pharma Strengthens Preclinical Pipeline Through Exclusive Global License Agreement with Alchemedicine for Novel Lead Compounds

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Asahi Kasei Pharma announced that it has strengthened its drug discovery pipeline through an exclusive global license agreement regarding novel lead compounds for a single target with Alchemedicine, a company specializing in the discovery of small molecule drugs. The license agreement was executed on February 3, 2026, and follows the companies’ recent announcement on advancing AK1960 to a Phase I study.

Under the agreement, Asahi Kasei Pharma obtained exclusive worldwide rights to research, develop, manufacture, and commercialize the compounds, which are currently at the preclinical stage. The compounds were identified using Alchemedicine’s drug discovery platform, HiSAP™1 and are expected to have therapeutic potential for multiple autoimmune diseases. The specific target indications will be determined by Asahi Kasei Pharma as development progresses.

This agreement represents the second license agreement between the two companies, following an initial license agreement in June 2022. The new program is independent of the previous agreement, reflecting a deepened partnership, strategic alignment, and proven success.

Kazunobu Konishi, Ph.D., Senior General Manager of the Pharmaceuticals Research Center at Asahi Kasei Pharma, commented, “By combining Alchemedicine’s differentiated drug discovery technology with our expertise in drug development, we aim to develop a high-potential therapeutic candidate that addresses unmet medical needs through open innovation.”

Yoshikazu Aoki, President of Asahi Kasei Pharma, said, “Strengthening our research capabilities through open innovation is a strategic priority as we work toward Asahi Kasei Group’s goal of $3 billion in pharmaceutical sales by 2030. We will continue to pursue partnerships that deliver innovative medicines and drive sustainable growth.”

Asahi Kasei positions Pharmaceuticals as a First Priority business in its medium-term management plan, emphasizing value creation by expanding its research and development activities globally, leveraging open innovation to create new therapeutic value worldwide.

To learn more about Asahi Kasei Pharma, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.co.jp/pharma/en/.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei is a diversified global company that contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its foundation in 1922, with businesses in ammonia and cellulose fiber, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through proactive portfolio transformation to meet the evolving needs of every age. With 50,000 employees worldwide, the company contributes to sustainability by providing solutions to the world’s challenges across its three business sectors: Healthcare, Homes, and Material. For more information, visit https://www.asahi-kasei.com/.

1 HiSAP™ is a medicinal chemistry platform comprised of over 35,000 novel core structures (HiSAP Core Structures) and an in-silico compound-design support system (HiSAPort System). HiSAP™ enables rapid improvement of efficacy and/or safety issues of existing bioactive compounds across a broad range of therapeutic areas, sustaining desirable drug profiles.

