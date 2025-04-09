ArtBlood Signs MOU with Expression Manufacturing for Large-Scale In Vitro Red Blood Cell Production

ATLANTA, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ArtBlood, a biotechnology company specializing in transfusion blood production, announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Expression Manufacturing LLC (“Expression”), the manufacturing subsidiary of Expression Therapeutics, Inc., to collaborate on the clinical development and large-scale production of in vitro-produced blood.

Under this agreement, ArtBlood will advance the mass production of its proprietary blood product, BioBlood, leveraging Expression’s state-of-the-art cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practice) manufacturing capabilities. The collaboration aims to establish a comprehensive system for clinical trials, industrial-scale production, and eventual commercialization of in vitro-produced red blood cells.

As part of the partnership, ArtBlood will contribute its proprietary technologies and expertise in red blood cell proliferation, differentiation, purification, and quality control analytics. Meanwhile, Expression will apply its extensive experience in cGMP-compliant cell therapy manufacturing, ensuring high-quality, scalable production of BioBlood for clinical and commercial applications. Both companies will also explore joint intellectual property development and global commercialization strategies for the artificial blood market.

Dr. Eun-Jung Baek, CEO of ArtBlood, stated, “This MOU marks a crucial step toward a new era in transfusion medicine. By collaborating with Expression, we aim to accelerate the development of cultured blood products, ensuring their recognition and adoption worldwide.”

Dr. Mohan Rao, CEO of Expression Therapeutics, commented, “This partnership aligns with our mission to advance next-generation cell and gene therapies. Expression Manufacturing has a proven track record of producing complex biologics under rigorous regulatory standards. We are excited to bring our expertise to ArtBlood’s BioBlood program and contribute to the advancement of in vitro blood production for global healthcare needs.”

Addressing Global Blood Supply Challenges

ArtBlood’s BioBlood technology mimics the natural blood production process of bone marrow, creating red blood cells that closely resemble native blood while offering key advantages such as universal transfusion compatibility, elimination of infection risks, and extended circulation time in the body. The global artificial blood market, including cultured blood products, is projected to expand from ₩47 trillion (USD $35 billion) in 2022 to ₩70 trillion (USD $52 billion) by 2030, driven by increasing demand and advancements in regenerative medicine.

Governments worldwide, including South Korea, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Japan, are investing heavily in artificial blood development to address chronic blood shortages. ArtBlood has been at the forefront of this effort, securing Series A funding in 2024 from Partners Investment and the Industrial Bank of Korea and leading a Korean Ministry of Health and Welfare-funded project to advance large-scale production of cultured red blood cells.

About ArtBlood

ArtBlood is a Korean biotechnology company founded in 2022 by CEO Eun-Jung Baek, a global pioneer in ex vivo blood production, revolutionizing transfusion and blood products. Dr. Baek is a leading authority in the field, with over 40 SCI papers published on cultured blood and approximately 30 domestic and international patents. In 2023, ArtBlood was recognized for its unique technology leadership by securing exclusive funding for the Advanced Mass Production Process Technology for Cultured Red Blood Cells project. The company successfully completed Series A financing in 2024 with investments from Partners Investment and the Industrial Bank of Korea. As of 2025, ArtBlood is advancing the mass production and commercialization of its proprietary cultured blood product, BioBlood, and preparing for entry into the global market.

About Expression Therapeutics

Expression Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing next-generation gene and cell therapies for hemophilia, cancer, and rare diseases. Through its subsidiary, Expression Manufacturing LLC, the company operates state-of-the-art cGMP manufacturing facilities that specialize in cell and gene therapy production, vector manufacturing, and bioprocess optimization. Expression’s proprietary platforms are designed to enhance therapeutic efficacy, safety, and scalability, positioning the company as a leader in advanced biologics manufacturing. For more information, visit www.expressionmanufacturing.com.

Media Contact:

Kim Nearing

Chief Business Officer

Expression Therapeutics, Inc.

1860 Montreal Road

Tucker, Georgia 30084

knearing@expressiontherapeutics.com

+1 650.743.4993

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/artblood-signs-mou-with-expression-manufacturing-for-large-scale-in-vitro-red-blood-cell-production-302422600.html

SOURCE Expression Therapeutics, Inc.