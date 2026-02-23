SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

ARS Pharmaceuticals Announces Conference Call and Webcast for its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Participation at Upcoming Conferences

February 23, 2026 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRY), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to empowering at-risk patients and their caregivers to better protect patients from allergic reactions that could lead to anaphylaxis, today announced the company will host a conference call and webcast on Monday, March 9, 2026 at 5:30 a.m. PT / 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results and business highlights. Dial-in information for conference participants may be obtained by registering for the event.

In addition, ARS Pharma Management will be participating at several upcoming investor conferences:

  • 10th Annual Oppenheimer Emerging Growth Conference: February 25, 2026
  • Leerink Conference: March 11, 2026
    A live webcast of the presentation will be available here.
  • 38th Annual ROTH Conference: March 22, 2026

To access the webcast and slides, please visit the Events & Presentations page in the “Investors & Media” section of the Company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
ARS Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to empowering at-risk patients and their caregivers to better protect patients from allergic reactions that could lead to anaphylaxis. The Company is commercializing neffy® (trade name EURneffy® in the EU and 优敏速® in China), an epinephrine nasal spray indicated in the U.S. for emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, in adult patients and pediatric patients 4 years of age and older who weigh 33 lbs. or greater, and in the EU for emergency treatment of allergic reactions (anaphylaxis) due to insect stings or bites, foods, medicinal products, and other allergens as well as idiopathic or exercise induced anaphylaxis in adults and children who weigh 30 kg or greater. For more information, visit www.ars-pharma.com.

ARS Investor Contact:
Justin Chakma
ARS Pharmaceuticals
justinc@ars-pharma.com

ARS Media Contact:
Christy Curran
Sam Brown Inc.
615.414.8668
christycurran@sambrown.com


Southern California Earnings Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
A bottle of a vaccine on a reflective surface with the illuminated red outline of the world map in red - 3D render
Vaccines
Moderna’s mRNA Tech Could Boost Flu Shot Efficacy. Americans Will Have To Wait
February 16, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Businessman on a crossroad. Man choosing career. Searching of right path. Decision and brainstorming concept. Flat vector illustration.
Earnings
Moderna’s FDA Challenges Stymie Breakeven Goal in ‘Fresh and Fluid’ Situation
February 13, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Adult people customers group in casual clothes standing in long line queue
Gene therapy
Vertex, CRISPR Set Lofty Goal for Casgevy Gene Therapy as Patient Starts Ramp
February 13, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
3D illustration of a fatty liver
Earnings
All Eyes on Vertex’s Kidney Franchise, as Painkiller Journavx Tops Half a Million Scripts
February 13, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac