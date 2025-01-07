Aro Biotherapeutics Appoints Glenn Crater, MD, as Chief Medical Officer

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aro Biotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company working to develop potent, tissue-targeted medicines, today announced the appointment of Glenn D. Crater, MD, as chief medical officer (CMO). Dr. Crater will lead the development of Aro’s pipeline of Centyrin-based, tissue-targeted medications, including the company’s lead product candidate ABX1100, a novel potential treatment for Pompe disease.





“Dr. Crater joins our team at an opportune time, with our lead product, ABX1100, in early-stage development for patients with late-onset Pompe disease,” said Susan Dillon, PhD, co-founder, president and chief executive officer of Aro. “Glenn is a proven leader in our industry, with deep and broad experience in clinical development. We are thrilled to have him on board to help us advance ABX1100 and guide our other development programs.”

“Aro Biotherapeutics has demonstrated a mastery of cutting-edge technology in their ability to deliver tissue-targeted siRNA therapies. I am excited to join the company just as ABX1100 enters the clinic in Pompe disease, a debilitating and deadly disease for which there are limited treatment options,” commented Dr. Crater. “In addition, I am eager to help Aro advance the development of protein-linked siRNA therapies for other diseases where traditional approaches have not been successful.”

Dr. Crater joins Aro from Inversago Pharma, where he served as CMO, with responsibility for the company’s medical and clinical programs, including the development of cannabinoid receptor inverse agonists for the treatment of metabolic and fibrotic diseases, leading to the company’s successful acquisition by Novo Nordisk. Previously, at Theravance Biopharma, Dr. Crater was respiratory portfolio head and vice president of clinical development and medical affairs.

At Aerocrine AB, where he served as vice president of global clinical development and medical affairs, Dr. Crater initiated and led the development of a new medical device for the treatment of asthma and rare diseases. Earlier in his career, Dr. Crater was director of clinical development at GlaxoSmithKline, where he invented and spearheaded the development of dual bronchodilator therapy for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). He also served as country medical director for GlaxoSmithKline Canada, where he built and directed a division comprising medical affairs, medical science liaisons, clinical studies, pharmacovigilance, medical information, medical education, and health economics and outcomes research.

Dr. Crater is also the founder of Clinical Pharma Specialist Consultants, LLC, a firm that provides expertise in clinical trial design, pharmaceutical development, medical affairs, risk management, and other functions to small pharmaceutical companies. Prior to his industry roles, he was a practicing pulmonologist and critical care physician. Dr. Crater holds 14 patents and is the author or co-author of more than 50 scientific publications in the peer-reviewed literature. He received his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Tennessee and holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology and Religion from Wake Forest University.

About ABX1100

ABX1100, an investigational treatment for Pompe disease, is comprised of a CD71 receptor-binding Centyrin conjugated to a small interfering RNA (siRNA) that specifically interferes with expression of GYS1 messenger RNA (mRNA), thereby reducing levels and overall activity of the GYS1 enzyme in muscle tissues. ABX1100 was well tolerated in a recently completed Phase 1a trial conducted in normal healthy volunteers, and demonstrated durable GYS1 mRNA knockdown in muscle biopsies, supporting the potential for quarterly dosing. ABX1100 has received Orphan Drug Designation and Rare Pediatric Disease status from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

About Aro Biotherapeutics

Aro Biotherapeutics is a biotechnology company working to develop potent and versatile tissue-targeted genetic medicines with a platform based on a proprietary protein technology called Centyrins. The company is developing a wholly owned pipeline of Centyrin-based therapeutic candidates for tissue-specific targeting of therapeutics for a diverse set of diseases. For more information, visit www.arobiotx.com.

