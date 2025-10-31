Ardelyx Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Q3 2025 product revenue of $105.5 million reflects 15% year-over-year growth

IBSRELA® Q3 revenue of $78.2 million reflects 92% year-over-year growth; IBSRELA guidance raised, 2025 revenue expected to be between $270-275 million

XPHOZAH® Q3 revenue of $27.4 million, up 9% compared to Q2 2025

Company announces pipeline program for next-generation NHE3 inhibitor; Potential application across multiple therapeutic areas

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), a biopharmaceutical company founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative, first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025 and provided a corporate update.

“This quarter’s results highlight the growth of our business as we advance toward year-end and position Ardelyx for an even stronger performance in 2026,” said Mike Raab, president and chief executive officer of Ardelyx. “IBSRELA continues to outperform, driven by sustained demand from IBS-C patients seeking a differentiated treatment option and by the effectiveness of our targeted commercial execution. Our strategy translated into expanded patient adoption, accelerated revenue growth and increased conviction for the long-term value of this franchise. For XPHOZAH, we are encouraged by the consistent growth, despite the dynamic market environment. The progress we are making underscores the agility and discipline of our team, as well as the strength of our commercial model. Finally, the announcement of RDX10531, our next generation NHE3 inhibitor, underscores our leadership in NHE3 inhibition and represents a pivotal step in building a pipeline of important medicines.”

Raab continued, “Our commercial success and disciplined capital allocation have created a solid financial foundation, enabling us to invest in innovation and long-term growth. Our achievements this quarter demonstrate our commitment to advancing transformative therapies, the efficiency of our execution, and our ability to deliver meaningful and sustained value to patients and shareholders.”

IBSRELA® (tenapanor) records $78.2 million in revenue in Q3 2025

IBSRELA’s strong growth continued in the third quarter of 2025, generating $78.2 million in revenue, a 92% increase compared to the same period of 2024 and a 20% increase compared to the second quarter of 2025. IBSRELA saw continued growth in new and total writers as well as new and refill prescriptions driven by strong commercial execution and prescription pull-through. The company expects continued growth of IBSRELA and to generate between $270 and $275 million in IBSRELA revenue for the full-year 2025.

XPHOZAH® (tenapanor) records $27.4 million revenue during Q3 2025

U.S. revenue for XPHOZAH during the third quarter of 2025 was $27.4 million, reflecting 9% growth compared to the second quarter of 2025, driven by quarter-over-quarter increases in paid demand prescriptions, total dispenses and total writers. The company expects continued growth in the fourth quarter of 2025 driven by the commercial strategy focusing on patient access, driving clinical conviction among nephrologists and supporting prescription pull-through.

Building a Pipeline of Important Medicines

During the third quarter, Ardelyx began the development of RDX10531, a next generation sodium/hydrogen exchanger 3 (NHE3) inhibitor. NHE3 is an antiporter expressed on the apical surface of the small and large intestines and is responsible for absorbing the majority of ingested sodium. The company is currently conducting activities to support an Investigational New Drug (IND) submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for RDX10531 in 2026.

Other Corporate Developments

In October, the company announced the appointment of Sue Hohenleitner as Chief Financial Officer to be effective November 4, 2025.

In August, the company announced the appointment of Edward Conner, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer and John Bishop, Ph.D. as Chief Technical Operations Officer.

The company had a significant presence at the 2025 Annual Scientific Meeting for the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG 2025) in Phoenix from October 24-29, 2025. The company presented three posters and sponsored a Product Theater.



Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Cash Position: As of September 30, 2025, the company had total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $242.7 million, as compared to total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $250.1 million as of December 31, 2024 and $238.5 million as of June 30, 2025.

As of September 30, 2025, the company had total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $242.7 million, as compared to total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $250.1 million as of December 31, 2024 and $238.5 million as of June 30, 2025. Revenues: Total revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 was $110.3 million, compared to $98.2 million in total revenue during the quarter ended September 30, 2024, primarily reflecting increased IBSRELA revenue, offset by a decline in XPHOZAH revenue. IBSRELA revenue was $78.2 million, compared to $40.6 million during the same period of 2024. XPHOZAH revenue was $27.4 million, compared to $51.5 million during the same period of 2024. The year-over-year decline in revenue is due to the loss of Part D coverage for Medicare patients following the transition of oral only therapies into the Medicare End-Stage Renal Disease Prospective Payment System on January 1, 2025. No product supply revenue was recorded in the current quarter, compared to $5.3 million during the same period of 2024. Licensing revenue was $25 thousand, compared to $20 thousand during the same period of 2024. Non-cash royalty and milestone revenue related to the sale of future royalties and commercialization milestones was $4.8 million, compared to $0.8 million during the same period of 2024. The current period includes a $3.4 million commercialization milestone from our partner in Japan, Kyowa Kirin Corp.

Total revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 was $110.3 million, compared to $98.2 million in total revenue during the quarter ended September 30, 2024, primarily reflecting increased IBSRELA revenue, offset by a decline in XPHOZAH revenue. R&D Expenses : Research and development expenses were $18.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to $15.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

: Research and development expenses were $18.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to $15.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. SG&A Expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses were $83.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, an increase compared to $65.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 and consistent with SG&A expenses reported during the second quarter of 2025.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $83.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, an increase compared to $65.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 and consistent with SG&A expenses reported during the second quarter of 2025. Net Loss: Net loss for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 was $1.0 million, or $(0.00) per share, compared to net loss of $0.8 million, or $(0.00) per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. The net loss for the third quarter of 2025 included non-cash revenue of $4.8 million, share-based compensation expense of $12.7 million and non-cash interest expense related to the sale of future royalties of $2.2 million.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx was founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative, first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs. Ardelyx has two commercial products approved in the United States, IBSRELA® (tenapanor) and XPHOZAH® (tenapanor) as well as early-stage pipeline candidates. The company is developing RDX10531, a next-generation NHE3 inhibitor with potential application across multiple therapeutic areas. Ardelyx has agreements for the development and commercialization of tenapanor outside of the U.S. Kyowa Kirin commercializes PHOZEVEL® (tenapanor) for hyperphosphatemia in Japan. A New Drug Application for tenapanor for hyperphosphatemia has been approved in China with Fosun Pharma. Knight Therapeutics commercializes IBSRELA in Canada. For more information, please visit https://ardelyx.com/ and connect with us on X (formerly known as Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Ardelyx, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor of the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995, including Ardelyx’s current expectations regarding net product sales revenue for IBSRELA for the full year 2025; the potential for RDX10531 to have broad application across multiple therapeutic areas; and the timing of the filing of an IND for RDX10531. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that are in some cases beyond our control, that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, uncertainties associated with the development of, regulatory process for, and commercialization of drugs in the U.S. and internationally. Ardelyx undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Ardelyx's business in general, please refer to Ardelyx's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 30, 2025, and its future current and periodic reports to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Ardelyx, Inc.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 (Unaudited) (1) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 42,715 $ 64,932 Short-term investments 199,990 185,168 Accounts receivable 76,610 57,705 Prepaid commercial manufacturing 8,051 16,378 Inventory 129,358 91,184 Property and equipment, net 2,069 1,495 Right-of-use assets 5,152 2,380 Prepaid and other assets 22,225 16,512 Total assets $ 486,170 $ 435,754 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Accounts payable $ 18,390 $ 16,000 Accrued compensation and benefits 15,056 14,940 Current portion of operating lease liability 1,435 1,562 Deferred revenue 20,280 17,918 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 45,965 35,665 Long-term debt 202,138 150,853 Deferred royalty obligation related to the sale of future royalties 28,626 25,527 Total stockholders’ equity 154,280 173,289 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 486,170 $ 435,754 (1) Derived from the audited financial statements included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024.





Ardelyx, Inc.

Condensed Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues Product sales, net IBSRELA $ 78,158 $ 40,638 $ 187,606 $ 104,444 XPHOZAH 27,357 51,452 75,800 103,749 Total product sales, net 105,515 92,090 263,406 208,193 Product supply revenue — 5,322 6,439 7,461 Licensing revenue 25 20 5,065 56 Non-cash royalty revenue related to the sale of future royalties 4,789 809 7,195 1,776 Total revenues 110,329 98,241 282,105 217,486 Cost of goods sold Cost of product sales 2,662 1,715 8,247 4,133 Other cost of revenue 1,320 14,013 20,441 28,159 Total cost of goods sold 3,982 15,728 28,688 32,292 Operating expenses Research and development 18,067 15,310 48,671 38,651 Selling, general and administrative 83,612 64,970 250,822 182,618 Total operating expenses 101,679 80,280 299,493 221,269 Income (loss) from operations 4,668 2,233 (46,076 ) (36,075 ) Interest expense (5,796 ) (3,357 ) (14,343 ) (9,039 ) Non-cash interest expense related to the sale of future royalties (2,188 ) (1,924 ) (6,478 ) (5,202 ) Other income, net 2,449 2,282 6,667 6,766 Loss before provision for income taxes (867 ) (766 ) (60,230 ) (43,550 ) Provision for income taxes 102 43 962 231 Net loss $ (969 ) $ (809 ) $ (61,192 ) $ (43,781 ) Net loss per share of common stock - basic and diluted $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (0.19 ) Shares used in computing net loss per share - basic and diluted 241,908,407 235,911,399 240,165,744 234,516,305



