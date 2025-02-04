Arcturus Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Moncef Slaoui, Ph.D., as Chair Designate

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ARCT #ClinicalTrial--Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (the “Company”, “Arcturus”, Nasdaq: ARCT), a commercial messenger RNA medicines company focused on the development of infectious disease vaccines and opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases, today announced the appointment of Moncef Slaoui, Ph.D., as Chair Designate. Dr. Slaoui has been serving on the Company’s Board of Directors since June 2024.





“Dr. Moncef Slaoui has a long-proven track record in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, and we are delighted to have him as our Chair Designate,” said Joseph Payne, President & Chief Executive Officer of Arcturus. “We look forward to working with him as we enter a transformative year of advancing our pipeline of therapeutics and vaccines.”

“Arcturus has deep expertise in mRNA delivery for therapeutics and a validated commercial stage vaccines platform,” said Dr. Moncef Slaoui. “I am excited to work with the company during this potentially transformational time with multiple key data readouts across its pipeline.”

About Dr. Moncef Slaoui

Dr. Moncef Slaoui was most recently the Chief Scientific Advisor to Operation Warp Speed. Under his leadership the operation enabled the fastest ever development, manufacturing, and approval of multiple COVID-19 vaccines in less than 11 months after the virus genetic sequence was described. Dr. Slaoui has sat on several biotechnology company boards, including Moderna, Inc. and Lonza Group AG, and he chaired the boards of Galvani, and Vaxcyte, a vaccine development platform company.

Dr. Slaoui spent nearly 30 years at GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) holding leadership positions including as member of the Board of Directors of GSK PLC; Chairman of Pharmaceutical R&D; Chairman Global R&D, Vaccines & Oncology; and Chairman, Global Vaccines. As Chairman of Pharmaceutical R&D, Dr. Slaoui led a redesign of GSK’s R&D structure and culture to improve focus on innovation and productivity. As Chairman of Global Vaccines, Dr. Slaoui was directly involved in GSK’s vaccine pipeline, leading to the creation of 14 new vaccines, including Shingrix®, to prevent shingles; Cervarix®, to prevent cervical cancer; Mosquirix, to prevent malaria; Rotarix®, to prevent rotavirus gastroenteritis; and Synflorix, to prevent pneumococcal disease.

In 2016, Dr. Slaoui was recognized as one of Fortune’s 50 Greatest World Leaders for his work in under-researched diseases common in the developing world. He served on the Advisory Committee to the Director of the NIH from 2011 to 2016 and has advised the U.S. President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology.

Dr. Slaoui holds a Ph.D. in Molecular Biology and Immunology from the Université Libre de Bruxelles, completed postdoctoral studies at Harvard Medical School and Tufts University School of Medicine, and was a Professor of Immunology at the University of Mons, Belgium. He received an accelerated Master of Business Administration from IMD, Switzerland in 1998.

About Arcturus

Founded in 2013 and based in San Diego, California, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ARCT) is a commercial mRNA medicines and vaccines company with enabling technologies: (i) LUNAR® lipid-mediated delivery, (ii) STARR® mRNA Technology (sa-mRNA) and (iii) mRNA drug substance along with drug product manufacturing expertise. Arcturus developed KOSTAIVE®, the first self-amplifying messenger RNA (sa-mRNA) COVID vaccine in the world to be approved. Arcturus has an ongoing global collaboration for innovative mRNA vaccines with CSL Seqirus, and a joint venture in Japan, ARCALIS, focused on the manufacture of mRNA vaccines and therapeutics. Arcturus’ pipeline includes RNA therapeutic candidates to potentially treat ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency and cystic fibrosis (CF), along with its partnered mRNA vaccine programs for SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and influenza. Arcturus’ versatile RNA therapeutics platforms can be applied toward multiple types of nucleic acid medicines including messenger RNA, small interfering RNA, circular RNA, antisense RNA, self-amplifying RNA, DNA, and gene editing therapeutics. Arcturus’ technologies are covered by its extensive patent portfolio (over 400 patents and patent applications in the U.S., Europe, Japan, China, and other countries). For more information, visit www.ArcturusRx.com. In addition, please connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

