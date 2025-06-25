Arbor Biotechnologies Appoints Mikael Dolsten, M.D., Ph.D., to Board of Directors

Former Pfizer Chief Scientific Officer brings decades of drug development and strategic leadership experience to Arbor’s Board

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Biotechnologies™, a biotechnology company discovering and developing the next generation of genetic medicines, today announced the appointment of Mikael Dolsten, M.D., Ph.D., to its Board of Directors. Dr. Dolsten most recently served as Chief Scientific Officer and President of Worldwide Research, Development, and Medical at Pfizer Inc., where he led R&D strategy and portfolio advancement for more than 16 years.

“Mikael’s experience leading world-class R&D organizations and guiding companies through periods of scientific and operational inflection will be a tremendous asset to Arbor,” said Paul Meister, Chairman of the Board of Arbor Biotechnologies. “We are excited to welcome him and look forward to his insights as the company progresses the development of its differentiated portfolio of gene editing therapeutics.”

A physician-scientist and biopharma leader, Dr. Dolsten played a central role in developing and advancing breakthrough innovations across small molecules, biologics, gene therapies, and vaccines—including leading the company’s scientific response to the COVID-19 pandemic. His leadership has shaped portfolios at several global pharmaceutical companies, including Boehringer Ingelheim, AstraZeneca, and Wyeth, and he has contributed to corporate transactions exceeding $100 billion in value.

“I am thrilled to join Arbor’s Board and support the team in realizing the full potential of their next-generation gene editing platform,” said Dr. Dolsten. “Arbor’s deep discovery capabilities, pipeline of differentiated in vivo therapeutics, and mission to address genetic diseases at their root cause make it one of the most exciting companies in this space.”

Dr. Dolsten currently serves on the public boards of Agilent Technologies and Rocket Pharmaceuticals and holds advisory roles with several notable business groups including Blackstone Life Sciences, GV (formerly Google Ventures), Bain & Company, and Formation Bio. He also holds board or advisory positions with a number of private biotechnology companies such as Orbis Medicine, ImmuneAI, Fair Journey Biologics, Orogen Therapeutics, Quarry Thera, and ChAI Discovery. Dr. Dolsten is a Visiting Professor at Lund University and a member of the Royal Swedish Academy of Engineering Sciences and has advised U.S. and U.K. leadership on public health and pandemic preparedness.

About Arbor Biotechnologies, Inc

Arbor Biotechnologies™, a clinical stage, next-generation gene editing company based in Cambridge, MA, is advancing a pipeline of novel gene editing therapeutics to address a wide range of genetic conditions – from the ultra-rare to the most common genetic diseases. The company’s unique suite of optimized gene editors, capable of gene knockout, excisions, reverse transcriptase editing, and large gene insertions, goes beyond the limitations of early editing technologies to unlock new targets and fuel a robust pipeline of first-in-class assets focused on diseases of high unmet need. With its lead program, ABO-101 for primary hyperoxaluria type 1, progressing into clinical trials, Arbor continues to focus on genomic diseases of the liver and CNS for which there are no existing functional cures. For more information, please visit: arbor.bio.

