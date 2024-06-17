Arbor Biotechnologies, Inc.
Allogene Therapeutics and Arbor Biotechnologies will use their allogeneic CAR T and next-generation gene-editing platforms to develop novel off-the-shelf CAR-T therapies for autoimmune diseases.
Vertex and Arbor Biotechnologies extend partnership in precision gene editing.
Arbor announced an oversubscribed Series B raise totaling $215 million, a significant increase from their initial $15.6 milllion Series A round to test for liver and CNS diseases.
With a handful of drugs for cystic fibrosis already approved, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has turned its attention to expanding its pipeline through collaborations and acquisitions the past few years.
Biodiscovery company joins MIT accelerator for high-potential startups
Arbor Biotechnologies came out of stealth mode yesterday with a $15.6 million Series A financing round.
