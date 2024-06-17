SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE

Arbor Biotechnologies, Inc.

NEWS
3D illustration of a T cell killing a cancer cell
Business
Allogene, Arbor Team to Develop Off-the-Shelf CAR-T Therapies with CRISPR
Allogene Therapeutics and Arbor Biotechnologies will use their allogeneic CAR T and next-generation gene-editing platforms to develop novel off-the-shelf CAR-T therapies for autoimmune diseases.
March 13, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty
Business
Vertex Leans into Gene Editing Space with Extended Arbor Pact
Vertex and Arbor Biotechnologies extend partnership in precision gene editing.
January 12, 2023
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Business
Global Roundup: Celltrion Prepares to Trap COVID-19 in Phase III
Biopharma and life sciences organizations from across the globe provide updates on their businesses and pipelines.
February 9, 2022
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Alex Keown
Business
Money on the Move: November 3 – 9
Investors are lighting up the season already for these biotechs, now flush with cash to spend. Here’s who snagged funding this week.
November 10, 2021
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Deals
Arbor Scores $215 Million for Next-Gen CRISPR Toolbox
Arbor announced an oversubscribed Series B raise totaling $215 million, a significant increase from their initial $15.6 milllion Series A round to test for liver and CNS diseases.
November 9, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Business
Vertex and Arbor Strike a $1.2 Billion Deal for Gene-Editing Programs
With a handful of drugs for cystic fibrosis already approved, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has turned its attention to expanding its pipeline through collaborations and acquisitions the past few years.
August 24, 2021
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Genetown
Arbor Biotechnologies Selected For MIT STEX25
Biodiscovery company joins MIT accelerator for high-potential startups
July 9, 2019
 · 
2 min read
Business
Let’s Make a Deal: Veracyte & J&J, Vertex & Arbor, Esperion & Daiichi Sankyo and More
With the holidays over and the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference next week, companies were clearly revving their engines, ready to race into the new year. Here’s a roundup of some of the top deals that were announced today.
January 4, 2019
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Business
Arbor Biotechnologies Comes Out of Stealth Mode
Arbor Biotechnologies came out of stealth mode yesterday with a $15.6 million Series A financing round.
March 16, 2018
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Mark Terry
Load More
JOBS
IN THE PRESS
Genetown
Arbor Biotechnologies Presents Data Supporting Clinical Development of ABO-101 and Robust Potential of Platform to Enable Therapeutic Programs at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 27th Annual Meeting
May 9, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Deals
Arbor Biotechnologies Announces Acquisition of Serendipity
May 8, 2024
 · 
3 min read
Genetown
Arbor Biotechnologies to Present Data Supporting Therapeutic Programs in PH1 and ALS, and the Discovery of a Novel Type V Nuclease at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 27th Annual Meeting
April 22, 2024
 · 
4 min read
Business
Allogene Therapeutics and Arbor Biotechnologies Announce Global Gene Editing Licensing Agreement to Support Advancement of Next-Generation Allogeneic CAR T Platform in Autoimmune Disease
March 12, 2024
 · 
6 min read
Business
Arbor Biotechnologies Announces Collaboration with Ginkgo Bioworks to Advance the Discovery and Development of Precision Gene Editors
December 12, 2023
 · 
7 min read
Business
Arbor Biotechnologies Appoints Industry Veteran R. Nolan Townsend to Board of Directors
November 7, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Business
Arbor Biotechnologies Appoints Ajim Tamboli as Chief Financial Officer
August 29, 2023
 · 
2 min read
Business
Arbor Biotechnologies Appoints Deanna M. Petersen as Chief Business Officer
August 7, 2023
 · 
3 min read
Genetown
Arbor Biotechnologies to Present at the Stifel 2023 Tailoring Genes: Genetic Medicines Day
May 23, 2023
 · 
1 min read
Genetown
Arbor Biotechnologies Announces Presentations at the 2023 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy
May 2, 2023
 · 
2 min read
Load More