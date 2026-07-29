Aqtual Appoints Daniil Kalyuzhny as Chief Financial Officer to Lead Next Phase of Strategic Growth

Seasoned healthcare investment banker joins as Aqtual advances its functional liquid biopsy platform across diagnostics and biopharmaceutical development

HAYWARD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aqtual, Inc., a precision medicine company developing active chromatin cell-free DNA (cfDNA) diagnostics, today announced the appointment of Daniil Kalyuzhny as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Kalyuzhny joins Aqtual as the company enters its next stage of growth. Aqtual is advancing its first therapy-selection test toward clinical validation and commercialization while expanding the reach of its functional liquid biopsy platform across biopharmaceutical partnerships, co-development programs and strategic licensing opportunities.

As CFO, Mr. Kalyuzhny will lead Aqtual’s financial strategy, capital formation and strategic transaction activities. He will work closely with the executive team to support the company’s clinical programs, platform development and the continued expansion of its proprietary biobank, which provides a growing foundation for biomarker discovery, drug development and future data-driven collaborations.

“The opportunity in front of Aqtual has expanded, and this is the right time to add Daniil’s perspective to the team,” said Diana Abdueva, PhD, founder and CEO of Aqtual. “He brings the sector judgment and transaction experience to help us set priorities, make the right calls and execute.”

Mr. Kalyuzhny most recently served as a Managing Director in the Global Healthcare Group at BTIG, where he led investment banking coverage for the Diagnostics and Life Sciences Tools industry. He brings more than a decade of experience working with executive teams and boards of precision medicine, diagnostics and life sciences companies on strategic and financial transactions. At BTIG, he guided precision medicine companies through mergers and acquisitions, financing and strategic partnerships. During his time as a banker, he advised management teams across the diagnostics and life sciences tools sector on transactions totaling more than $25 billion.

"One of the defining challenges for platform companies is deciding where to invest, where to partner and how to allocate capital across multiple opportunities," said Daniil Kalyuzhny, Chief Financial Officer of Aqtual. "Aqtual has built an exceptional scientific foundation with multiple paths to creating long-term value. I'm excited to join the team and help build the financial strategy that supports the company's long-term vision."

For more information on Aqtual, including a platform technology whitepaper, upcoming conferences, and details on the most recent scientific publications, please visit www.aqtual.com

About Aqtual, Inc.

Aqtual, Inc. is a precision medicine company developing products for chronic disease management and oncology utilizing a novel cell-free DNA-based platform. Aqtual’s proprietary platform evaluates protein regulation, epigenetics, and transcriptomics solely using cell-free DNA fragments found in the blood. The platform yields efficient and robust real-time analysis of disease and treatment while overcoming the limitations of previous cell-free DNA methodologies.

Media Contact

Andrea Vuturo

Vuturo Group for Aqtual

andrea@vuturo.com

+1 (415) 689-8414