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Apyx Medical Corporation to Release Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results on November 5, 2026

October 22, 2026 | 
1 min read

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) (the “Company” or “Apyx Medical”), the leader in surgical aesthetics marketed and sold as Renuvion® and the AYON Body Contouring System™ (AYON), today announced that its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2026 will be released before markets open on Thursday, November 5th.

Management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, November 5th, to discuss the results of the quarter, followed by a question-and-answer session. To listen to the call by phone, interested parties may dial 800-717-1738 (or 646-307-1865 for international callers) and provide access code 20167. Participants should ask for the “Apyx Medical Corporation Call”. A live webcast of the call will be accessible via the following link: Apyx Medical Earnings Webcast and via the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, where it will also be archived for future reference.

About Apyx Medical Corporation:

Apyx Medical Corporation is a surgical aesthetics company with a passion for elevating people’s lives through innovative products, including its Helium Plasma Platform Technology products marketed and sold as Renuvion® and the AYON Body Contouring System™ in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma® in the hospital surgical market. Renuvion and J-Plasma offer surgeons a unique ability to provide controlled heat to tissue to achieve their desired results. The effectiveness of Renuvion and J-Plasma are supported by more than 100 clinical documents. The AYON Body Contouring System is an FDA-cleared, groundbreaking, surgeon-designed body contouring system that combines precision, versatility, and innovation in an all-in-one platform. It seamlessly integrates fat removal, closed loop contouring, electrosurgical capabilities and Renuvion for tissue contraction, empowering surgeons to deliver the most comprehensive body contouring treatments for patients. The Company also leverages its deep expertise and decades of experience in unique waveforms through OEM agreements with other medical device manufacturers. For further information about the Company and its products, please refer to the Apyx Medical Corporation website at www.ApyxMedical.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Jeremy Feffer
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors
OP: 212-915-2568
jfeffer@lifesciadvisors.com


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