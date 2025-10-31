SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Aptar Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

October 31, 2025 
CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR), a global leader in drug delivery and consumer product dosing, dispensing and protection technologies, today reported the following third quarter results for the period ended September 30, 2025, as compared to the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.





Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

(Compared to the prior year quarter; see Non-GAAP section for full definitions; see reconciliation for Non-GAAP measures)

  • Reported sales increased 6% and core sales increased 1%
  • Strong product volume growth in Closures and Pharma, especially in injectables
  • Reported net income increased 28% to $128 million and reported earnings per share increased 30% to $1.92
  • Adjusted earnings per share, which also excludes non-ordinary-course litigation costs (see Non-GAAP section for full definition), increased 4% to $1.62
  • Adjusted EBITDA, which also excludes non-ordinary-course litigation costs, increased 7% to $223 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin was 23.2% compared to 22.9% in the prior year
  • Returned $70 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends

Nine Months Year-to-Date 2025 Highlights

(Compared to the prior year period; see Non-GAAP section for full definitions; see reconciliation for Non-GAAP measures)

  • Reported sales increased 3% and core sales increased 1%
  • Reported net income increased 16% to $318 million and reported earnings per share increased 17% to $4.75
  • Adjusted earnings per share increased 7% to $4.48
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 8% to $624 million, and Adjusted EBITDA margin was 22.2% compared to 21.2% in the prior year
  • Returned $279 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends

“Aptar delivered solid third quarter results with strong product volume growth in Pharma and Closures. As we anticipated, we are seeing the steady ramp in sales in our injectables division, which grew 18% in the third quarter, indicating an expected strong finish to the year for elastomeric components. Our continued focus on innovation, operational excellence and disciplined capital deployment, positions us well to deliver sustainable value for our customers and shareholders, while expanding our third quarter adjusted EBITDA margin,” said Stephan B. Tanda, Aptar President and CEO.

Third Quarter Results

For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, reported sales increased 6% to $961 million compared to $909 million in the prior year and core sales increased 1%.

Third Quarter Segment Sales Analysis
(Change Over Prior Year)

 

Aptar

Pharma

Aptar

Beauty

Aptar

Closures

Total AptarGroup

Reported Sales Growth

6%

8%

1%

6%

Currency Effects (1)

(4)%

(4)%

(2)%

(4)%

Acquisitions

0%

(4)%

0%

(1)%

Core Sales Growth

2%

0%

(1)%

1%

(1) - Currency effects are approximated by translating last year's amounts at this year's foreign exchange rates.

Aptar Pharma’s reported sales increased 6% with currency changes contributing 4%, resulting in a 2% increase in core sales in the quarter when compared to the prior year period. Growth was primarily driven by higher volumes in prescription drugs, injectables and active material science solutions. In the prescription division, sales for dispensing systems rose 3% primarily due to strong demand for central nervous system therapies and asthma treatments, as well as moderating demand for emergency medicine. Injectables division sales surged 18%, driven by robust GLP-1 component sales. Active material science solutions grew 3%. Consumer healthcare sales declined 11% due to softer demand in nasal and cold products. This was particularly evident in Europe, the division’s largest market. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 37.2%, which also excludes non-ordinary-course litigation costs, an increase of 120 basis points, reflecting strong sales performance of higher value proprietary drug delivery systems and higher royalties.

Aptar Beauty’s reported sales increased 8% driven by a 4% benefit from currency changes and a 4% contribution from acquisitions, while core sales remained flat compared to the prior year quarter. Strong tooling sales offset mixed performance across markets, with beauty dispensing sales down due to weaker indie skincare demand in North America. Personal care technology sales increased due to demand for hair care and body care applications. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 12.1% a decline of 120 basis points due to the less favorable mix for products and the impact of lower tooling margins.

Aptar Closures’ reported sales rose 1% from the prior year quarter and core sales decreased 1%, with a 2% currency benefit. Product sales volumes were up; however, core sales results were more than offset by lower tooling sales and pass throughs of lower resin pricing. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 16.1% a decline of 110 basis points due to some unscheduled maintenance costs and lower tooling sales.

Aptar reported third quarter earnings per share of $1.92 compared to $1.48 reported a year ago. Reported EPS and the reported effective tax rate were impacted by the remeasurement of the previously held minority equity interest in BTY. Adjusted earnings per share were $1.62, compared to the prior year period’s adjusted earnings per share of $1.56, including comparable exchange rates. The third quarter reported effective tax rate was 17.1% and the adjusted effective tax rate was 20.8%, compared to the prior year period’s reported and adjusted effective tax rate of 23.8%.

Nine Months Year-To-Date Results

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, reported sales increased 3% to $2.81 billion compared to $2.73 billion in the prior year. Core sales also increased 1%.

Nine Months Year-To-Date Segment Sales Analysis
(Change Over Prior Year)

 

Aptar

Pharma

Aptar

Beauty

Aptar

Closures

Total AptarGroup

Total Reported Sales Growth

4%

2%

1%

3%

Currency Effects (1)

(2)%

(1)%

0%

(1)%

Acquisitions

0%

(1)%

0%

(1)%

Core Sales Growth

2%

0%

1%

1%

 

(1) - Currency effects are approximated by translating last year's amounts at this year's foreign exchange rates.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, Aptar’s reported earnings per share were $4.75, an increase of 17%, compared to $4.05 reported a year ago. For the first nine months of the year, adjusted earnings per share were $4.48 and increased 7% from prior year adjusted earnings per share of $4.19, including comparable exchange rates. The current year had a reported effective tax rate of 20.4% and an adjusted effective tax rate of 21.9% compared to the prior year reported and adjusted effective tax rates of 22.7% and 22.8% respectively.

In the first nine months of 2025, free cash flow was $206 million, with the year-over-year decline primarily driven by higher working capital and pension contributions, partially offset by lower capital expenditures. The company ended September with $265 million in cash and short-term investments, $936 million in net debt, and a leverage ratio of 1.22.

Outlook

Regarding Aptar’s outlook, Tanda stated, “We expect our Pharma pipeline to remain strong and to continue to contribute 7% to 10% of revenue annually, with new launches layered on to a stable base. We also anticipate continued growth in injectables to be driven by accelerating demand for GLP-1, Annex-1 and biologics applications. In the short-term, we expect to face tough comparisons from a one-time naloxone ramp-up. For full year 2025, emergency-use delivery systems are expected to represent about 5% of total company sales. Based on current demand, funding policies and customer inventories, we anticipate full year 2026 revenue from this category will be lower than full year 2025. All three of our segments are expected to contribute positively in Q4. Operational discipline is part of our DNA, sharpening execution and driving efficiency. While the sales mix is expected to be less favorable due to the impact of lower emergency-use dispensing system sales, we believe our diversified portfolio, strong pipeline and disciplined execution position us well for long-term growth and margin resilience.”

Aptar currently expects adjusted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2025 to be in the range of $1.20 to $1.28. This guidance is based on an effective tax rate range of 19.5% to 21.5%. The earnings per share guidance range is assuming a 1.17 Euro to USD exchange rate.

Cash Dividends and Share Repurchases

As previously announced, Aptar’s Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per share. The payment date is November 13, 2025, to stockholders of record as of October 23, 2025. During the third quarter, Aptar repurchased 286,000 shares for $40 million. Aptar may repurchase shares through the open market, privately negotiated transactions or other programs, subject to market conditions.

Open Conference Call

There will be a conference call held on Friday, October 31, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the company’s third quarter results for 2025. The call will last approximately one hour. Interested parties are invited to listen to a live webcast by visiting the Investor Relations website at investors.aptar.com. Replay of the conference call can also be accessed for a limited time on the Investor Relations page of the website.

About Aptar

Aptar is a global leader in drug delivery and consumer product dosing, dispensing and protection technologies. Aptar serves a number of attractive end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, food, beverage, personal care and home care. Using market expertise, proprietary design, engineering and science to create innovative solutions for many of the world’s leading brands, Aptar in turn makes a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of patients and consumers around the world. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has more than 13,000 dedicated employees in 20 countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.

Presentation of Non-GAAP Information

This press release refers to certain non-GAAP financial measures, including current year adjusted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA, which exclude the impact of restructuring initiatives, acquisition-related costs, certain purchase accounting adjustments related to acquisitions and investments and net unrealized investment gains and losses related to observable market price changes on equity securities, and other special items. Core sales and adjusted earnings per share also neutralize the impact of foreign currency translation effects when comparing current results to the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before net interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, restructuring initiatives, acquisition-related costs, net unrealized investment gains and losses related to observable market price changes on equity securities and other special items. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, “Other special items” include costs incurred related to non-ordinary-course litigation, specifically: lawsuits between Aptar and ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc., involving Aptar’s claims of trade-secret misappropriation and contractual breaches and ARS’s counterclaims under U.S. antitrust laws; and patent infringement actions filed by Nemera La Verpillière SAS in Germany and France relating to certain of Aptar’s ophthalmic products. These costs are excluded because they do not reflect our core operating performance. Please refer to "Legal Proceedings" within Note 12 - Commitments and Contingencies within Aptar’s Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2025 for more information. Adjusted EBITDA margin is adjusted EBITDA divided by reported net sales. Non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures provided by other companies. Aptar’s management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to our investors because they allow for a better period over period comparison of operating results by removing the impact of items that, in management’s view, do not reflect Aptar’s core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures also provide investors with certain information used by Aptar’s management when making financial and operational decisions. Free cash flow is calculated as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures plus proceeds from government grants related to capital expenditures. We believe that it is meaningful to investors in evaluating our financial performance and measuring our ability to generate cash internally to fund our initiatives. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financial results but should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed consolidated statements of income and other information presented herein. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in the accompanying tables. Our outlook is provided on a non-GAAP basis because certain reconciling items are dependent on future events that either cannot be controlled, such as exchange rates and changes in the fair value of equity investments, or reliably predicted because they are not part of the company's routine activities, such as restructuring, acquisition costs and other special items.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including certain statements set forth under the “Outlook” section of this press release. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “future,” “potential,” “continues” and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would” and “could” are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are based on our beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to us. Accordingly, our actual results or other events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements due to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that exist in our operations and business environment including, but not limited to: geopolitical conflicts worldwide and the resulting indirect impact on demand from our customers selling their products into these countries, as well as rising input costs and certain supply chain disruptions; cybersecurity threats against our systems and/or service providers that could impact our networks and reporting systems; the availability of raw materials and components (particularly from sole sourced suppliers for some of our Pharma solutions) as well as the financial viability of these suppliers; our ability to protect and defend our intellectual property rights, as well as litigation involving intellectual property rights; the outcome of any legal proceeding that has been or may be instituted against us and others;lower demand and asset utilization due to an economic recession either globally or in key markets we operate within; economic conditions worldwide, including inflationary conditions and potential deflationary conditions in other regions we rely on for growth; competition, including technological advances; significant tariffs and other restrictions on foreign imports imposed by the U.S. and related countermeasures taken by impacted foreign countries; our ability to successfully implement facility expansions and new facility projects; fluctuations in the cost of materials, components, transportation cost as a result of supply chain disruptions and labor shortages, and other input costs; significant fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates or our effective tax rate; the impact of tax reform legislation, changes in tax rates and other tax-related events or transactions that could impact our effective tax rate; financial conditions of customers and suppliers; consolidations within our customer or supplier bases; changes in customer and/or consumer spending levels; loss of one or more key accounts; our ability to offset inflationary impacts with cost containment, productivity initiatives and price increases; changes in capital availability or cost, including rising interest rates; loss of royalty revenue due to contract expirations; volatility of global credit markets; our ability to identify potential new acquisitions and to successfully acquire and integrate such operations, including the successful integration of the businesses we have acquired; our ability to build out acquired businesses and integrate the product/service offerings of the acquired entities into our existing product/service portfolio; direct or indirect consequences of acts of war, terrorism or social unrest; the impact of natural disasters and other weather-related occurrences; fiscal and monetary policies and other regulations; changes, difficulties or failures in complying with government regulation, including FDA or similar foreign governmental authorities; changing regulations or market conditions regarding environmental sustainability; our ability to retain key members of management and manage labor costs; work stoppages due to labor disputes; our ability to meet future cash flow estimates to support our goodwill impairment testing; the demand for existing and new products; the success of our customers’ products, particularly in the pharmaceutical industry; our ability to manage worldwide customer launches of complex technical products, particularly in developing markets; difficulties in product development and uncertainties related to the timing or outcome of product development; significant product liability claims; and other risks associated with our operations. For additional information on these and other risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Form 10-K and Form 10-Qs. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

AptarGroup, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)

(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)

Consolidated Statements of Income

 

 

Three Months Ended

September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Sales

$

961,131

 

 

$

909,291

 

 

$

2,814,445

 

 

$

2,734,802

 

Cost of Sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown below)

 

598,046

 

 

 

558,511

 

 

 

1,747,931

 

 

 

1,708,707

 

Selling, Research & Development and Administrative

 

148,760

 

 

 

141,604

 

 

 

455,176

 

 

 

443,714

 

Depreciation and Amortization

 

75,234

 

 

 

67,015

 

 

 

210,785

 

 

 

196,332

 

Restructuring Initiatives

 

2,168

 

 

 

3,864

 

 

 

5,789

 

 

 

9,659

 

Operating Income

 

136,923

 

 

 

138,297

 

 

 

394,764

 

 

 

376,390

 

Other Income (Expense):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest Expense

 

(13,532

)

 

 

(12,290

)

 

 

(35,733

)

 

 

(32,526

)

Interest Income

 

2,400

 

 

 

3,022

 

 

 

7,094

 

 

 

9,022

 

Net Investment (Loss) Gain

 

(161

)

 

 

1,043

 

 

 

845

 

 

 

1,495

 

Equity in Results of Affiliates

 

1,747

 

 

 

(77

)

 

 

6,142

 

 

 

(168

)

Gain from Remeasurement of Equity Method Investment

 

26,518

 

 

 

 

 

 

26,518

 

 

 

 

Miscellaneous Income, net

 

232

 

 

 

1,136

 

 

 

226

 

 

 

(518

)

Income before Income Taxes

 

154,127

 

 

 

131,131

 

 

 

399,856

 

 

 

353,695

 

Provision for Income Taxes

 

26,295

 

 

 

31,209

 

 

 

81,629

 

 

 

80,382

 

Net Income

$

127,832

 

 

$

99,922

 

 

$

318,227

 

 

$

273,313

 

Net (Income) Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests

 

(47

)

 

 

117

 

 

 

76

 

 

 

284

 

Net Loss Attributable to Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests

 

142

 

 

 

 

 

 

142

 

 

 

 

Net Income Attributable to AptarGroup, Inc.

$

127,927

 

 

$

100,039

 

 

$

318,445

 

 

$

273,597

 

Net Income Attributable to AptarGroup, Inc. per Common Share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

1.95

 

 

$

1.51

 

 

$

4.83

 

 

$

4.13

 

Diluted

$

1.92

 

 

$

1.48

 

 

$

4.75

 

 

$

4.05

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average Numbers of Shares Outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

65,709

 

 

 

66,445

 

 

 

65,989

 

 

 

66,274

 

Diluted

 

66,630

 

 

 

67,716

 

 

 

67,043

 

 

 

67,574

 

AptarGroup, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)

(continued)

($ In Thousands)

Consolidated Balance Sheets

 

 

September 30, 2025

 

December 31, 2024

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and Equivalents

$

257,057

 

$

223,844

Short-term Investments

 

7,758

 

 

2,337

Accounts and Notes Receivable, Net

 

799,018

 

 

658,057

Inventories

 

547,304

 

 

461,807

Prepaid and Other

 

172,465

 

 

132,338

Total Current Assets

 

1,783,602

 

 

1,478,383

Property, Plant and Equipment, Net

 

1,639,557

 

 

1,447,150

Goodwill

 

1,066,772

 

 

936,256

Other Assets

 

610,917

 

 

570,489

Total Assets

$

5,100,848

 

$

4,432,278

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Short-Term Obligations

$

654,571

 

$

338,285

Accounts Payable, Accrued and Other Liabilities

 

844,622

 

 

729,996

Total Current Liabilities

 

1,499,193

 

 

1,068,281

Long-Term Obligations

 

546,016

 

 

688,066

Deferred Liabilities and Other

 

243,571

 

 

190,007

Total Liabilities

 

2,288,780

 

 

1,946,354

 

 

 

 

Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests

 

24,529

 

 

Total Mezzanine Equity

 

24,529

 

 

 

 

 

 

AptarGroup, Inc. Stockholders' Equity

 

2,769,708

 

 

2,471,888

Noncontrolling Interests in Subsidiaries

 

17,831

 

 

14,036

Total Stockholders' Equity

 

2,787,539

 

 

2,485,924

 

 

 

 

Total Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Stockholders' Equity

$

5,100,848

 

$

4,432,278

AptarGroup, Inc.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited)

($ In Thousands)

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30, 2025

 

 

 

Consolidated

 

 

Aptar Pharma

 

Aptar Beauty

 

Aptar Closures

 

Corporate

& Other

 

Net Interest

Net Sales

$

961,131

 

 

 

$

445,410

 

 

$

327,768

 

 

$

187,953

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reported net income

$

127,832

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reported income taxes

 

26,295

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reported income before income taxes

 

154,127

 

 

 

 

124,759

 

 

 

40,073

 

 

 

14,714

 

 

 

(14,287

)

 

 

(11,132

)

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring initiatives

 

2,168

 

 

 

 

919

 

 

 

550

 

 

 

702

 

 

 

(3

)

 

 

Net investment loss

 

161

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

161

 

 

 

Gain from remeasurement of equity method investment

 

(26,518

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(26,518

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Transaction costs related to acquisitions

 

748

 

 

 

 

584

 

 

 

164

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchase accounting adjustments related to acquisitions and investments

 

1,148

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,148

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other special items

 

4,400

 

 

 

 

4,400

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted earnings before income taxes

 

136,234

 

 

 

 

130,662

 

 

 

15,417

 

 

 

15,416

 

 

 

(14,129

)

 

 

(11,132

)

Interest expense

 

13,532

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

13,532

 

Interest income

 

(2,400

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2,400

)

Adjusted earnings before net interest and taxes (Adjusted EBIT)

 

147,366

 

 

 

 

130,662

 

 

 

15,417

 

 

 

15,416

 

 

 

(14,129

)

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

75,234

 

 

 

 

35,107

 

 

 

24,332

 

 

 

14,921

 

 

 

874

 

 

 

Adjusted earnings before net interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)

$

222,600

 

 

 

$

165,769

 

 

$

39,749

 

 

$

30,337

 

 

$

(13,255

)

 

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reported net income margins (Reported net income / Reported Net Sales)

 

13.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA margins (Adjusted EBITDA / Reported Net Sales)

 

23.2

%

 

 

 

37.2

%

 

 

12.1

%

 

 

16.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30, 2024

 

 

 

Consolidated

 

 

Aptar Pharma

 

Aptar Beauty

 

Aptar Closures

 

Corporate

& Other

 

Net Interest

Net Sales

$

909,291

 

 

 

$

420,594

 

 

$

302,859

 

 

$

185,838

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reported net income

$

99,922

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reported income taxes

 

31,209

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reported income before income taxes

 

131,131

 

 

 

 

120,243

 

 

 

17,839

 

 

 

18,042

 

 

 

(15,725

)

 

 

(9,268

)

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Restructuring initiatives

 

3,864

 

 

 

 

564

 

 

 

1,962

 

 

 

877

 

 

 

461

 

 

 

Curtailment gain related to restructuring initiatives

 

(1,851

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,851

)

 

 

 

 

 

Net investment gain

 

(1,043

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,043

)

 

 

Adjusted earnings before income taxes

 

132,101

 

 

 

 

120,807

 

 

 

19,801

 

 

 

17,068

 

 

 

(16,307

)

 

 

(9,268

)

Interest expense

 

12,290

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12,290

 

Interest income

 

(3,022

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3,022

)

Adjusted earnings before net interest and taxes (Adjusted EBIT)

 

141,369

 

 

 

 

120,807

 

 

 

19,801

 

 

 

17,068

 

 

 

(16,307

)

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

67,015

 

 

 

 

30,787

 

 

 

20,420

 

 

 

14,912

 

 

 

896

 

 

 

Adjusted earnings before net interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)

$

208,384

 

 

 

$

151,594

 

 

$

40,221

 

 

$

31,980

 

 

$

(15,411

)

 

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reported net income margins (Reported net income / Reported Net Sales)

 

11.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA margins (Adjusted EBITDA / Reported Net Sales)

 

22.9

%

 

 

 

36.0

%

 

 

13.3

%

 

 

17.2

%

 

 

 

 


Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Mary Skafidas
mary.skafidas@aptar.com
815-479-5530

Media Contact:
Katie Reardon
katie.reardon@aptar.com
815-479-5671


Illinois Earnings
