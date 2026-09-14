Aptar Pharma Expands Preservative Free Technology Production in Latin America

Transfer of Aptar Pharma’s Advanced Preservative Free pump technology to Berazategui, Argentina, strengthens local manufacturing capabilities and supports the company’s local-for-local approach in the region.

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aptar Pharma, a global leader in drug delivery, dosing, protection technologies and services, today announced the successful transfer and commissioning of its Aptar Pharma Preservative Free (APF) production line at its manufacturing facility in Berazategui, Argentina. The investment brings Aptar Pharma’s Advanced Preservative Free pump technology closer to customers in Latin America, reinforcing the company’s commitment to expanding local manufacturing capabilities and improving access to innovative drug delivery solutions in the region.

Located south of Buenos Aires, the Berazategui facility serves as Aptar Pharma’s industrial hub in Latin America, supplying customers across 15 countries. With 2,500m2 dedicated to the manufacturing of drug delivery systems, the site supports both consumer healthcare and prescription pharmaceutical markets.

Bringing Advanced Preservative-Free Technology Closer to Customers

Aptar Pharma’s APF pump is a leading multidose spray dispensing system for preservative-free nasal formulations. Designed to support microbiological integrity through mechanical means, the technology helps meet growing demand for preservative-free solutions while supporting customers in the development of differentiated healthcare products.

For more than 20 years, Aptar Pharma has supported customers in Latin America with solutions designed to help improve the lives of millions of patients. The APF line transfer is a direct extension of this commitment, strengthening regional supply agility, reducing lead times and enhancing product availability for local markets.

“This transfer reflects Aptar Pharma’s continued investment in bringing proven technologies closer to customers and patients around the world,” said Julie Pradeilles, President Consumer Healthcare, Aptar Pharma. “By transferring the APF production line to Argentina, we are strengthening our local-for-local manufacturing approach and supporting greater agility for customers in Latin America. This is a strong example of how our global footprint can help expand access to innovative drug delivery solutions where they are needed.”

Supporting Aptar Pharma’s Global Expansion Program

The APF line transfer to Argentina is part of Aptar Pharma’s broader global expansion program and local-for-local strategy. This includes recent and ongoing investments in Congers, New York, Suzhou, China and Mumbai, India, designed to expand capacity, strengthen innovation and bring Aptar Pharma’s technologies closer to customers in key markets.

“Improving access to medicines remains an important challenge for the pharmaceutical industry in Latin America,” said Marcos Garcia, Vice President, Aptar Pharma Latin America. “By bringing technology and manufacturing capabilities closer to our customers in the region, we can better support them with shorter lead times, greater availability and solutions that help expand the reach of healthcare.”

About Aptar Pharma

Aptar Pharma is part of AptarGroup, Inc., a global leader in drug and consumer product dosing, dispensing and protection technologies. Aptar serves a number of attractive end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, food, beverage, personal care and home care. Using market expertise, proprietary design, engineering and science to create innovative solutions for many of the world’s leading brands, Aptar in turn makes a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of patients and consumers around the world. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has over 13,000 dedicated employees in 20 countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Aptar Pharma’s manufacturing capacity, its global expansion program and local-for-local strategy, and the anticipated benefits of the APF line transfer for customers in Latin America. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. AptarGroup, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Media Contact:

Aptar Pharma

Ciara Jackson

ciara.jackson@aptar.com