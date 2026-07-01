Applied Biologics Announces National Commercial Expansion to Support Continued Growth of XWRAP® and Future Biologic Product Pipeline

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Biologics today announced the expansion of its national commercial organization as the Company continues to support growing demand for XWRAP® while preparing for the future commercialization of its expanding regenerative medicine pipeline.

The Company is actively recruiting experienced commercial professionals with expertise in wound care, surgery, hospitals, physician offices, integrated delivery networks (IDNs), and biologic and medical device commercialization.

“Our commercial strategy is built on attracting experienced professionals who share our commitment to improving patient outcomes through innovative biologic technologies,” said Edward Britt, Chief Executive Officer of Applied Biologics. “As demand for XWRAP continues to grow and our clinical pipeline advances, we are making significant investments in our commercial infrastructure to support long-term growth.”

The Company’s expansion is intended to strengthen customer support across hospitals, outpatient facilities, wound care centers, physician offices, ambulatory surgery centers, and integrated health systems throughout the United States.

As Applied Biologics expands its commercial organization, the Company remains committed to maintaining a culture of integrity, compliance, and responsible commercialization. Applied’s field organization consists of W-2 employees who receive structured onboarding, compliance training, and ongoing executive coaching through the Company’s Applied Commercial Success Program. The Company believes that responsible commercialization, scientific education, and ethical customer engagement are fundamental to long-term success and to serving patients, providers, and healthcare systems.

Applied Biologics has developed a structured commercial development process designed to support new team members through standardized onboarding, executive coaching, and performance management. The Company’s Applied Commercial Success Program establishes clear expectations while providing experienced commercial professionals the autonomy and resources necessary to build successful territories.

“Great companies are built by great people,” Britt continued. “We believe experienced sales professionals want to work for organizations that provide outstanding products, clear expectations, operational support, and opportunities for long-term professional growth. We are committed to building one of the industry’s strongest commercial organizations. As we grow, we are equally committed to expanding our commercial infrastructure and strengthening the systems that support responsible commercialization. We believe long-term success is built on clinical value, customer trust, regulatory compliance, and ethical business practices.”

Applied Biologics welcomes inquiries from experienced medical sales professionals interested in joining its expanding commercial organization. Candidates are encouraged to contact the Company through its recruiting channels or careers page to learn more about current opportunities.

About Applied Biologics

Applied Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company advancing novel biologic therapies for serious diseases with significant unmet medical needs. The Company’s portfolio includes XWRAP®, a commercially available cover or barrier for chronic wounds and surgical procedures, and BIOxHEAL, an investigational biologic currently in phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers. Applied Biologics is also advancing additional regenerative medicine programs focused on tissue repair, healing, and restoration.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding anticipated commercial expansion, recruiting initiatives, product development, future commercialization activities, and other business objectives. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties.

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT: Molly Murphy Executive Assistant Applied Biologics, LLC molly.murphy@appliedbiologics.com