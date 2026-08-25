Applied Biologics Announces Acceptance of Updated CAMPX XWRAP® Clinical Trial Results for Presentation at SAWC Fall 2026

Updated analysis of 222-patient randomized controlled trial demonstrates statistically significant improvement in complete diabetic foot ulcer closure with XWRAP plus standard of care

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Biologics, a biopharmaceutical company advancing novel therapies for serious diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced that updated results from its CAMPX randomized controlled clinical trial evaluating XWRAP® in chronic diabetic foot ulcers have been accepted for presentation at the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Fall 2026, taking place October 15–18, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The abstract, “Single-Layer Amniotic Membrane Plus Standard of Care for Chronic Diabetic Foot Ulcers: An Updated Analysis of the CAMPX Trial,” has been accepted for presentation as both a printed poster in the SAWC Fall Poster Hall and an electronic poster available through the conference’s digital platforms.

The updated analysis includes 222 randomized patients with Wagner grade 1 and Wagner grade 2 diabetic foot ulcers. Patients were randomized to receive XWRAP plus standard of care or standard of care alone. The study’s primary endpoint was complete wound closure within the 12-week treatment period, defined as full re-epithelialization without drainage confirmed at two consecutive weekly visits and adjudicated by an independent blinded review committee.

In the Intent-to-Treat population, 30.9% of patients receiving XWRAP plus standard of care achieved complete wound closure compared with 17.5% of patients receiving standard of care alone, representing an absolute difference of 13.4 percentage points. The difference achieved statistical significance (p=0.023; 95% CI, 1.9%–24.5%).

The updated analysis also demonstrated greater wound-size reduction among patients receiving XWRAP plus standard of care. Median percent area reduction was 55.1% with XWRAP plus standard of care compared with 36.4% with standard of care alone, with greater wound-size reduction observed in the XWRAP group throughout the study.

“We are very pleased that these updated CAMPX results have been accepted for presentation at SAWC Fall,” said Edward Britt, Chief Executive Officer of Applied Biologics. “The study represents a substantial investment by Applied Biologics in rigorous prospective clinical research, and we believe the results provide important evidence supporting XWRAP in difficult-to-heal diabetic foot ulcers. The inclusion of both Wagner grade 1 and Wagner grade 2 wounds makes these findings particularly meaningful as we continue building the clinical evidence supporting XWRAP.”

Britt continued, “Applied Biologics has long believed that advanced wound care should increasingly be driven by high-quality scientific and clinical evidence. Our investment in randomized controlled trials, translational research, real-world evidence, and scientific publication reflects that commitment.”

Thomas Serena, MD, primary author of the accepted abstract, commented, “Diabetic foot ulcers remain among the most challenging complications of diabetes, and many patients fail to achieve complete wound closure with standard care alone. The statistically significant improvement in complete wound closure observed in this updated randomized analysis, together with the greater reduction in wound area, provides encouraging evidence supporting continued evaluation of XWRAP as an adjunct to standard care.”

The CAMPX study is a prospective, multicenter, randomized controlled clinical trial evaluating XWRAP plus standard of care compared with standard of care alone in patients with chronic, nonhealing diabetic foot ulcers. Complete wound closure is independently adjudicated through blinded review, with additional assessments including weekly percent area reduction using digital planimetry and clinical evaluation.

The accepted abstract is authored by Thomas Serena, MD; Brianna Tramelli, BS; Dereck Shi, MS; Emily Cook, MS; and Ryan Breisinger, BS.

Applied Biologics intends to continue advancing the CAMPX results through scientific presentation and peer-reviewed publication as part of the Company’s broader commitment to generating rigorous clinical evidence in advanced wound care.

About XWRAP®

XWRAP is an advanced wound care technology used as a wound cover in the management of chronic wounds and as a tissue-plane barrier during surgical procedures.

Applied Biologics continues to expand the scientific evidence supporting XWRAP through prospective randomized controlled clinical trials, translational research, real-world evidence studies, health economic research, and peer-reviewed scientific publications.

About Applied Biologics

Applied Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company advancing novel therapies for serious diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

The Company’s pipeline includes programs focused on chronic wounds, degenerative diseases, immunology, and regenerative medicine.

Applied Biologics is committed to advancing innovative therapies through rigorous scientific development, clinical validation, and regulatory excellence.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding clinical research, scientific presentations, publication activities, XWRAP, and future business prospects. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various risks and uncertainties.

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT: Molly Murphy Executive Assistant Applied Biologics, LLC molly.murphy@appliedbiologics.com