Apnimed Announces Multiple Presentations at the Associated Professional Sleep Societies (SLEEP 2025) Annual Meeting Highlighting the Disease Burden and Current Unmet Medical Needs in Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Apnimed, Inc., a pharmaceutical company building the industry-leading portfolio of first-in-class oral drug candidates that address the root causes of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and other sleep-related breathing diseases, today announced the company will be showcasing multiple upcoming presentations at the Annual Meeting of the Associated Professional Sleep Societies (SLEEP 2025) which will take place June 8-11, 2025, in Seattle, WA. Presentations will include further details of the baseline demographics for the SynAIRgy Phase 3 clinical trial, one of two studies evaluating AD109 as a once-daily oral pill for OSA before bedtime. Other presentations highlight the economic impact of OSA symptoms, recent epidemiological trends and current unmet medical needs in OSA, supported by real-world data analyses and from the recent sleep community-supported SHINE survey. Additionally, there is a presentation on the features and potential applications of Apnimed's novel wearable technology.

Apnimed SLEEP 2025 Presentation Details:

Poster Session: P-09, Poster Board #169



Unmasking Obstructive Sleep Apnea: Estimated Prevalence and Impact in the United States



Time: Monday, June 9, 2025, 10:00-10:45AM PT



Location: Seattle Convention Center

Poster Session: P-09, Poster Board #171



Prevalence and Unmet Need of Obstructive Sleep Apnea in the United States



Time: Monday, June 9, 2025, 10:00-10:45AM PT



Location: Seattle Convention Center

Poster Session: P-09, Poster Board #180



Real-World Incremental Economic Burden of Fatigue Among Patients with Obstructive Sleep Apnea in the Medicare Fee-for-Service Population



Time: Monday, June 9, 2025, 11:00-11:45AM PT



Location: Seattle Convention Center

Poster Session: P-31, Poster Board #287



The SHINE Survey: Uncovering Gender Differences in Psychosocial Burden of Obstructive Sleep Apnea



Time: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 10:00-10:45AM PT



Location: Seattle Convention Center

Poster Session: P-31, Poster Board #290



Impact of Obstructive Sleep Apnea on Daily Life by Disease Severity Level: Analysis from the SHINE Survey



Time: Tuesday, June 10, 2025, 11:00-11:45AM PT



Location: Seattle Convention Center

Poster Session: P-50, Poster Board #365



Demographics and Baseline Disease Characteristics of SynAIRgy: A Phase 3 Trial of Aroxybutynin and Atomoxetine (AD109) in Obstructive Sleep Apnea



Time: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 10:00-10:45AM PT



Location: Seattle Convention Center

Poster Session: P-50, Poster Board #372



Improving Obstructive Sleep Apnea Management: The Role of Wearable Devices and Health Coaching



Time: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 11:00-11:45AM PT



Location: Seattle Convention Center

For more information about the 2025 SLEEP Conference, please visit the conference website, here.

About the SynAIRgy Study



The SynAIRgy study (NCT05813275) was a randomized, double blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-arm six-month clinical trial of AD109, a fixed dose combination of aroxybutynin 2.5mg/atomoxetine 75mg, in participants with OSA who are intolerant of or currently refuse continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy. The trial enrolled 646 adult participants from 73 centers in the US and Canada. Participants were randomized 1:1 to either AD109 or placebo and instructed to take their assigned treatment once-daily before bedtime. SynAIRgy is the largest Phase 3 clinical trial of a medication to treat OSA.

Enrolled participants in SynAIRgy were representative of the real-world patient population, including the diverse demographic composition of the United States and the typical profiles seen in a sleep clinic population. Participants included 49.1% females, multiple racial groups, and varied weight classes spanning healthy weight, overweight, and with obesity. Participants were distributed across OSA severity levels, including mild (34.4%), moderate (42.4%), and severe (23.2%). Participants had symptoms reflective of the OSA patient experience.

Apnimed recently announced positive topline results of the SynAIRgy study. Learn more, here.

About AD109



AD109 is designed to be the first pharmacological treatment to improve oxygenation during sleep by directly addressing the neuromuscular root cause of upper airway collapse in people with obstructive sleep apnea. It is a first-in-class combination of aroxybutynin, a novel antimuscarinic, and atomoxetine, a selective norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (NRI). Their combined pharmacological synergy targets the underlying neuromuscular cause of OSA. AD109 is a once-daily pill taken at bedtime that is designed to lower the complexity of intervention and may help more people benefit from effective, restorative sleep. In a disease characterized by complex and invasive treatment options, AD109 may be a simple solution to help improve oxygenation and health wellbeing for people living with OSA.

About Obstructive Sleep Apnea



Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a serious, chronic sleep-related breathing disease in which the upper airway repeatedly collapses during sleep, leading to intermittent oxygen deprivation. It is caused by two overlapping mechanisms: neuromuscular dysfunction during sleep and predisposing anatomic abnormalities. OSA affects individuals across all walks of life, impacting both males and females of all age groups, ethnicities, and weight classes, including those with or without obesity. An estimated 80 million people in the United States and one billion people worldwide suffer from OSA. Up to 80% of people living with OSA are undiagnosed and therefore untreated.

An individual with OSA can experience hundreds of sleep apnea events in a single night, each one reducing the blood oxygen levels and negatively impacting cellular functions vital to normal health and function. Failure to effectively treat OSA increases the risk of serious long-term health consequences, including cardiovascular disease, neurocognitive impairment, metabolic dysfunction, and early mortality. Yet, the majority of those diagnosed with OSA refuse, abandon, or underutilize treatment. Currently, no available pharmacological treatments directly address the underlying neuromuscular dysfunction that is present in OSA.

About Apnimed



Apnimed is a privately held clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment landscape for sleep-related breathing diseases. We believe the introduction of simple, once-nightly oral drugs has the potential to dramatically expand diagnosis and the reach of treatment for people with OSA. OSA, like other common chronic diseases such as diabetes or hypertension, would benefit from having multiple drugs with differing mechanisms to more fully address the heterogeneity of disease pathophysiology. Apnimed envisions a new era where novel oral therapies simplify intervention, expand the reach of diagnosis and treatment, and help more people get the oxygen and restorative sleep needed to thrive.

Based in Cambridge, Mass., Apnimed is advancing a robust pipeline of oral pharmaceutical product candidates designed to improve oxygenation in individuals living with OSA and other sleep-related breathing disorders. Our lead candidate, AD109, could become the catalyst for a new oral treatment paradigm for OSA that has been historically limited to cumbersome devices or invasive surgeries. AD109 is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of mild, moderate and severe OSA. Apnimed is also developing several therapies as part of its joint venture with Shionogi & Co., Ltd., Shionogi-Apnimed Sleep Science.

Learn more at apnimed.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:



media@apnimed.com



Investor Contact:



Ramzi Benamar



ir@apnimed.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apnimed-announces-multiple-presentations-at-the-associated-professional-sleep-societies-sleep-2025-annual-meeting-highlighting-the-disease-burden-and-current-unmet-medical-needs-in-obstructive-sleep-apnea-osa-302473857.html

SOURCE Apnimed, Inc.