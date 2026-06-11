Anixa Biosciences Announces Presentations of Two Clinical-Stage Immunotherapy Programs at New York Academy of Sciences’ Frontiers in Cancer Immunotherapy Symposium

Ovarian cancer CAR-T therapy, lira-cel, presentation to highlight positive survival observations from ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial

Breast cancer vaccine presentation to include final Phase 1 data showing all major primary endpoints were met and protocol-defined immune responses in 74% of participants

Presentations highlight Anixa's clinical progress and collaborations with leading cancer research institutions

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. ("Anixa" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ANIX), a biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer, today announced that two of its clinical-stage immunotherapy programs will be presented at the New York Academy of Sciences' Frontiers in Cancer Immunotherapy symposium, being held June 22 – 23, 2026, at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City.

The presentations will highlight Anixa's ovarian cancer CAR-T therapy, liraltagene autoleucel, or lira-cel, which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial, and Anixa's breast cancer vaccine program, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial in which all major primary endpoints were met and protocol-defined immune responses were generated in 74% of participants.

Frontiers in Cancer Immunotherapy brings together leading researchers, clinicians and industry innovators to explore next-generation therapies that are transforming cancer treatment. The symposium will showcase research and emerging approaches in areas including cancer vaccines, bispecifics, modulation of the tumor microenvironment, AI-driven discovery of immunotherapy and cell-based therapies for solid tumors. Additionally, Dr. Stephen Schoenberger, PhD, a world-renowned immunologist at the La Jolla Institute for Immunology and a member of Anixa's Clinical Advisory Board, will be a featured speaker at the symposium.

"Presenting both of our clinical-stage immunotherapy programs at this symposium is an important opportunity to highlight the progress of our pipeline and the strength of the collaborations supporting these programs," said Dr. Amit Kumar, PhD, Chairman and CEO of Anixa Biosciences. "Our ovarian cancer CAR-T therapy and breast cancer vaccine program are being advanced with leading clinical and scientific institutions, and we believe these presentations underscore the potential of Anixa's approach to treating and preventing cancer."

The Company's lira-cel presentation, titled "A Phase I Clinical Trial of an Infusion of Autologous T cells Genetically Engineered with a Chimeric Receptor to Target the Follicle-Stimulating Hormone Receptor in Patients with Recurrent Ovarian Cancer," will be given by Dr. Pamela D. Garzone, PhD, Chief Development Officer of Anixa Biosciences. The presentation will report the clinical trial design and objectives, as well as the current status of Anixa's ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of lira-cel.

The lira-cel presentation reflects contributions from investigators and collaborators across Anixa, Moffitt Cancer Center, Roswell Park Cancer Center, the University of Chicago School of Medicine and Duke University Medical Center. Project team members cited on the poster include:

Dr. Marco L. Davila, MD, PhD (Department of Medicine, Roswell Park Cancer Center)

Dr. Daniel Abate-Daga, PhD (Department of Immunology, Moffitt Cancer Center)

Dr. Melissa McGettigan, MD (Department of Radiology, Moffitt Cancer Center)

Dr. Xuefeng Wang, PhD (Department of Biostatistics and Bioinformatics, Moffitt Cancer Center)

Dr. Theresa Boyle, MD, PhD (Department of Pathology, Moffitt Cancer Center)

Dr. Amit Kumar, PhD (Anixa Biosciences, Inc.)

Denise Dorman, RN (Department of Gynecologic Oncology, Moffitt Cancer Center)

Dr. Richard Koya, MD, PhD (University of Chicago School of Medicine)

Dr. Christopher Cubitt, PhD (Immune Monitoring Core, Moffitt Cancer Center)

Dr. Jose Conejo-Garcia, MD, PhD (Department of Immunology, Duke University Medical Center)

Dr. Robert M. Wenham, MD, MS (Principal Investigator, Department of Gynecologic Oncology, Moffitt Cancer Center)

The Company's breast cancer vaccine presentation, titled "Phase I Trial of an Alpha-Lactalbumin (aLA) Vaccine for Breast Cancer," will be given by Dr. Emily Esakov Rhoades, PhD, FDA/IND Trial Program Manager, Cleveland Clinic Cancer Institute. The presentation will report final Phase 1 findings for the investigational vaccine, including that all major primary endpoints were met, the vaccine was safe and well tolerated at the maximum tolerated dose based on safety and tolerability, and protocol-defined immune responses were elicited in 74% of trial participants. Immunohistochemistry of tumor samples demonstrating alpha-lactalbumin expression will also be reported.

The breast cancer vaccine presentation reflects contributions from Cleveland Clinic clinicians, translational researchers, patient advocates, and collaborators involved in advancing the program. The Cleveland Clinic team includes:

Dr. Justin M. Johnson, PhD (Department of Inflammation & Immunity, Cleveland Clinic)

Holly B. Levengood (Department of Inflammation & Immunity, Cleveland Clinic Cancer Institute)

Dr. Azka Ali, MD (Cleveland Clinic Cancer Institute)

Dr. Hannah Gilmore, MD (Robert J. Tomsich Pathology and Laboratory Medicine Institute)

Dr. Megan L. Kruse, MD (Cleveland Clinic Cancer Institute)

Dr. Erin E. Roesch, MD (Cleveland Clinic Cancer Institute)

Dr. Tiffany Onger, MD (Cleveland Clinic Cancer Institute)

Brenna Elliott (Cleveland Clinic Cancer Institute)

Elena Haury (Cleveland Clinic Cancer Institute)

Carolyn Porvasnik (Cleveland Clinic Cancer Institute)

Tobey Young (Previvorsandsurvivors.com, Inc.)

Terri Coutee (DiepCJourney Foundation)

Judith A. Fitzgerald, BCPA (Sisters4Prevention)

Dr. Thaddeus S. Stappenbeck, MD, PhD (Co-Principal Investigator, Chair – Department of Inflammation & Immunity, Cleveland Clinic)

Dr. G. Thomas Budd, MD (Principal Investigator, Cleveland Clinic Cancer Institute)

About Lira-cel, Anixa's CAR-T Therapy for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer



Liraltagene autoleucel, or lira-cel, uniquely targets the follicle-stimulating hormone receptor (FSHR), which is selectively expressed on ovarian and testis cells, tumor vasculature, and certain cancer cells, but not in other healthy tissue. The ongoing Phase 1 trial (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT05316129) is enrolling adult women with recurrent ovarian cancer who are platinum resistant and have progressed after at least two prior therapies.

About Anixa's Breast Cancer Vaccine



Anixa's breast cancer vaccine represents a novel approach to the prevention and treatment of breast cancer. The vaccine is based on immunizing against human α-lactalbumin, a protein associated with lactation that is highly expressed in certain types of breast cancer. This "retired" protein vaccine strategy aims to selectively prime the immune system to prevent tumor formation while avoiding harm to normal tissue.

About Anixa Biosciences, Inc.



Anixa is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer. Anixa's therapeutic portfolio consists of liraltagene autoleucel, or lira-cel, an ovarian cancer immunotherapy being developed in collaboration with Moffitt Cancer Center, which uses a novel type of CAR-T, known as chimeric endocrine receptor-T cell (CER-T) technology. This technology is differentiated from other cell therapies as the natural ligand of the FSHR receptor, FSH, binds to the FSHR receptor on the tumor cell instead of an antibody fragment. Moffitt is a world leader in cancer immunotherapy treatments, pioneering next-generation cell therapies such as CAR-T, and tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) to harness the power of the immune system. The Company's vaccine portfolio includes vaccines being developed in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic to treat and prevent breast cancer and ovarian cancer, as well as additional cancer vaccines to address many intractable cancers, including high incidence malignancies in lung, colon, and prostate. These vaccine technologies focus on immunizing against "retired" proteins that have been found to be expressed in certain forms of cancer. The breast and ovarian cancer vaccines were developed at Cleveland Clinic and exclusively licensed to Anixa. Cleveland Clinic is entitled to royalties and other commercialization revenues from the Company related to these vaccine technologies. Anixa's unique business model of partnering with world-renowned research institutions on all stages of development allows the Company to continually examine emerging technologies in complementary fields for further development and commercialization. To learn more, visit www.anixa.com or follow Anixa on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements



Statements that are not historical fact may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical facts, but rather reflect Anixa's current expectations concerning future events and results. We generally use the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "likely," "will" and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning our expectations, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to, those factors set forth in "Item 1A - Risk Factors" and other sections of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are cautioned not to unduly rely on such forward-looking statements when evaluating the information presented in this press release.

Contact:



Mike Catelani



President, COO & CFO



mcatelani@anixa.com



408-708-9808

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