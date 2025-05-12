Anika Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

First Quarter 2025 Commercial Channel revenue up 18%

Integrity™ Implant System continues sequential growth and is on pace to more than double procedures in 2025

Key regulatory and clinical milestones achieved for Hyalofast®, Cingal®, and Integrity

Updating Fiscal 2025 OEM Channel revenue guidance and Adjusted EBITDA guidance

BEDFORD, Mass., May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIK), a global leader in the osteoarthritis (“OA”) pain management and regenerative solutions spaces focused on early intervention orthopedics, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

First Quarter 2025 Results

Anika announced first quarter revenue from continuing operations of $26.2 million, a 10% decrease compared to the same period in 2024. Commercial Channel revenue was strong, up 18% driven by continued growth of Integrity and international OA Pain Management. OEM Channel revenue, which includes U.S. OA Pain Management, was down 23% in the quarter, due to lower pricing for Monovisc® and Orthovisc®, sold by its commercial partner, J&J MedTech. During the quarter, Anika also achieved significant milestones for two key pipeline programs; filing the second Hyalofast PMA module and receiving formal written feedback from the previously reported FDA Type C meeting regarding Cingal, clearing the path to NDA filing.

Cheryl Blanchard, President and CEO of Anika Therapeutics, commented: "Since our strategic realignment we have outperformed in our Commercial Channel where we control sales, marketing and pricing. We continue to see consistently strong growth within the Commercial Channel, up 18% in the quarter. Sales in our OEM Channel did not meet expectations due to lower pricing of Monovisc and Orthovisc in the U.S. To date, the pricing volatility has not been fully offset by the measures that J&J MedTech has implemented to stabilize pricing in the market. Nevertheless, Monovisc and Orthovisc continue to hold leading positions in the U.S. market. I am also pleased to report that we continue to make excellent progress on our cost-saving measures. As a result, operating expenses declined 12% in the quarter.

During the quarter, we continued to invest in the regulatory and clinical efforts necessary to file for U.S. approval of both Hyalofast and Cingal. We continue to make meaningful progress on both programs and are confident that Hyalofast and Cingal will be market-drivers in both the cartilage repair and next generation OA pain markets.”

Integrity Implant System Exceeding Launch Expectations

Integrity procedures grew for the fourth consecutive quarter and Anika is on pace to outperform the overall U.S. soft tissue augmentation market by more than doubling procedures in 2025. More than 300 Integrity surgeries were performed for the second straight quarter driven by expanded use by existing surgeon users and continued surgeon pull adding new users each month. Year-over-year, Anika achieved 33% growth in its Regenerative Solutions portfolio, continuing to exceed initial launch expectations for Integrity and expand the foundation for future growth within this segment.

Further, the Integrity prospective clinical study advanced in the first quarter, with patient enrollment underway and full site activation expected in the second half of 2025. This study will provide the foundation for MDR filing and the future European market launch, as well as the evidence to accelerate adoption and competitive position in the U.S.

International OA Pain Management Growth Continues

Anika delivered 13% international OA Pain Management growth in the first quarter driven by continued geographic expansion and market share gains for Cingal and Orthovisc.

Hyalofast Achieved Significant Regulatory and Clinical Milestones

As previously announced, Anika submitted the second PMA module and received MDR approval for Hyalofast in January and February, respectively. The Company remains on track to submit the third and final PMA module in the second half of 2025 with the U.S. launch expected in 2026.

Cingal NDA Filing Path Cleared

Anika received formal written feedback from the FDA on the previously reported Type-C meeting held in February. The feedback confirmed alignment on the bioequivalence bridging study design and the path to NDA filing. In April, the Company entered into an agreement to secure access to the necessary materials to complete the bioequivalence study in accordance with the feedback received from the FDA. The completion of the bioequivalence study, along with the completion of the ongoing toxicity study, remain the final two requirements to file the NDA.

Share Repurchase

The Company completed its previously announced $15 million share repurchase plan in March, while preserving a strong financial position with $53 million in cash and no debt.

First Quarter 2025 Continuing Operations Financial Summary (compared to the first quarter of 2024)

Revenue $26.2 million, decreased 10% OEM Channel revenue $14.9 million, decreased 23% Commercial Channel revenue $11.3 million, increased 18%

Gross margin 56%

Operating expenses $19.0 million, decreased 12%

Loss from continuing operations ($4.0) million, ($0.28) per share

Adjusted net loss from continuing operations 1 ($0.9) million, ($0.06) per share

($0.9) million, ($0.06) per share Adjusted EBITDA 1 $0.1 million

$0.1 million Cash used in operating activities for total Company $0.1 million

Cash balance $53.4 million

1 See description of non-GAAP financial information contained in this release.

Updated Fiscal 2025 Guidance

Anika expects updated 2025 revenue ranges by segment as follows:

Commercial Channel, unchanged, of $47 to $49.5 million, up 12% - 18% year-over-year

OEM Channel of $62 to $65 million, down 16% - 20% year-over-year, as a result of lower forecasts on end user pricing from J&J MedTech as compared to our prior range of down 12% - 18% year-over-year.



The Company is updating its guidance for Adjusted EBITDA to -3% to 3% (previously 8% to 10%) as a result of lower end-user pricing for Monovisc and Orthovisc, lower first half manufacturing yields, the costs for the Cingal bioequivalence study, and the known impacts associated with recently announced tariffs.

Discontinued Operations

Arthrosurface and Parcus Medical are reported in discontinued operations. Each of these business’s results have been moved into Discontinued Operations for Anika’s income statement presentation, and the year-end balance sheet reflects the associated assets and liabilities as held for sale.

The sale of Arthrosurface, as previously communicated, was completed on October 31, 2024, and the transition services related work to transfer the business to the new acquiror has been completed. The sale of Parcus Medical was completed on March 7, 2025, and Anika expects to complete the majority of the key transition-related support activities before year-end to ensure a smooth transfer to the acquiror and to support distributors and customers through the transition.

Non-GAAP Financial Information1

Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, the Company’s reported financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Furthermore, the Company’s definition of non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by others. Because non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of items that will increase or decrease the Company’s reported results of operations, Anika strongly encourages investors to review the Company’s consolidated financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety. The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because it uses them as supplemental measures in internally assessing the Company’s operating performance, and, in the case of Adjusted EBITDA, it is set as a key performance metric to determine executive compensation. The Company also recognizes that these non-GAAP measures are commonly used in determining business performance more broadly and believes that they are helpful to investors, securities analysts, and other interested parties as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined by the Company as GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations excluding depreciation and amortization, interest and other income (expense), income taxes, stock-based compensation expense, and shareholder activism costs.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) from Continuing Operations and Adjusted EPS from Continuing Operations

Adjusted net income (loss) is defined by the Company as GAAP net income from continuing operations, on a tax effected basis, excluding stock-based compensation. Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations is defined by the Company as GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations excluding stock-based compensation.

A reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations to net income (loss) from continuing operations and adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations to diluted EPS from continuing operations, the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, is shown in the tables at the end of this release.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Revenue $ 26,168 $ 29,022 Cost of Revenue 11,487 10,047 Gross Profit 14,681 18,975 Operating expenses: Research and development 6,059 6,409 Selling, general and administrative 12,906 15,071 Total operating expenses 18,965 21,480 Loss from operations (4,284 ) (2,505 ) Interest and other income (expense), net 415 592 Loss before income taxes (3,869 ) (1,913 ) Provision for income taxes 89 43 Loss from continuing operations (3,958 ) (1,956 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (915 ) (2,558 ) Net loss $ (4,873 ) $ (4,514 ) Net loss per share: Basic Continuing Operations $ (0.28 ) $ (0.13 ) Discontinued Operations $ (0.06 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (0.31 ) Diluted Continuing Operations $ (0.28 ) $ (0.13 ) Discontinued Operations $ (0.06 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (0.31 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 14,297 14,698 Diluted 14,297 14,698





Anika Therapeutics, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) March 31, December 31, ASSETS 2025 2024 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 53,371 $ 55,629 Accounts receivable, net 21,987 23,594 Inventories, net 21,336 23,809 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,815 5,494 Current assets held for sale - 5,126 Total current assets 102,509 113,652 Property and equipment, net 40,461 38,994 Right-of-use assets 25,180 25,685 Other long-term assets 5,725 5,656 Notes receivable 5,838 5,935 Deferred tax assets 1,188 1,177 Intangible assets, net 2,281 2,490 Goodwill 7,423 7,125 Non-current assets held for sale - 2,026 Total assets $ 190,605 $ 202,740 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,277 $ 5,617 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 12,624 13,567 Current liabilities held for sale - 4,122 Total current liabilities 17,901 23,306 Other long-term liabilities 744 772 Lease liabilities 23,563 24,014 Non-current liabilities held for sale - 659 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value 143 144 Additional paid-in-capital 87,563 88,961 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,103 ) (6,783 ) Retained earnings 66,794 71,667 Total stockholders’ equity 148,397 153,989 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 190,605 $ 202,740





Anika Therapeutics, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss from Continued Operations to Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Net loss from continuing operations $ (3,958 ) $ (1,956 ) Interest and other (income) expense, net (415 ) (592 ) Provision for income taxes 89 43 Depreciation and amortization 1,416 1,374 Stock-based compensation 2,995 3,254 Costs of shareholder activism - 601 Adjusted EBITDA $ 127 $ 2,724 Anika Therapeutics, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income from Continuing Operations to Adjusted Net Income from Continuing Operations (in thousands) (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Loss from continuing operations $ (3,958 ) $ (1,956 ) Share-based compensation, tax effected 3,063 3,285 Costs of shareholder activism, tax effected - 607 Adjusted net (loss) income from continuing operations $ (895 ) $ 1,936 Anika Therapeutics, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted Earnings from Continuing Operations Per Share to Adjusted Diluted Earnings from Continuing Operations Per Share (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Diluted loss from continuing operations per share $ (0.28 ) $ (0.13 ) Share-based compensation, tax effected 0.22 0.22 Costs of shareholder activism, tax effected - 0.04 Adjusted diluted net (loss) income per share $ (0.06 ) $ 0.13





Anika Therapeutics, Inc. and Subsidiaries Revenue by Product Family (in thousands, except percentages) (unaudited) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 $ change % change OEM Channel $ 14,909 $ 19,450 $ (4,541 ) -23 % Commercial Channel 11,259 9,572 1,687 18 % $ 26,168 $ 29,022 $ (2,854 ) -10 %



