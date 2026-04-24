Anaxiom Announces Early Clinical Results from First-in-Human Experience of Novel Minimally Invasive Obesity Device; Advances Toward U.S. Early Feasibility Study

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AnaxiomCorporation--Anaxiom Corporation, a clinical-stage medical device company developing a novel, non-surgical treatment for obesity, today announced the successful completion of a 12-patient OUS clinical study. Early results demonstrate device safety and promising weight loss supporting advancement toward a U.S. Early Feasibility Study.

Promising Early Clinical Experience

The initial cohort of 12 patients has been successfully treated with no device-related serious adverse events. Preliminary results show significant reduction in appetite and improvement in overall health.

“The procedure was remarkably straightforward and seamlessly integrated into standard endovascular workflows,” said Dr. Joggy George, interventional cardiologist at Texas Heart Institute, who performed several of the cases. “Similar catheter procedures are routine for most interventional cardiologists. The early patient responses we’ve observed are very encouraging. This device has the potential to become an important non-surgical tool for treating obesity.”

Innovative Mechanism of Action

AVOSTM is a catheter-delivered, implantable stent designed to be placed endovascularly over the celiac artery ostium. By modulating blood flow to targeted regions of the stomach involved in hormonal signaling, the device aims to reduce production of the hunger hormone ghrelin thereby decreasing appetite and supporting sustained weight loss.

The minimally invasive procedure is performed under conscious sedation using standard interventional techniques. In the future, the procedure may be performed in an outpatient surgery center and is expected to take one hour. This differentiated approach offers an alternative to both pharmacologic therapies and more invasive surgical procedures.

“This initial study provides encouraging early evidence of a minimally invasive approach to obesity management. AVOSTM modulates blood flow through the celiac artery with a controlled approach that replicates certain natural conditions that we know promote weight loss,” says Dr. Reynolds Delgado, cardiologist at Texas Heart Institute, Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center.

“These early results are highly encouraging and address a large opportunity to treat obesity through a minimally invasive, non-surgical procedure,” said Hakon Bergheim, President and Chief Executive Officer of Anaxiom. “We believe this platform has the potential to transform the treatment paradigm for obesity that can avoid the need for life-long drug therapy or more invasive surgical procedures. We are excited to build on this momentum as we prepare for a U.S. Early Feasibility Study.”

About Anaxiom Corporation

Anaxiom Corporation (www.anaxiomcorp.com) is focused on developing innovative, minimally invasive therapies to treat obesity and metabolic disease. Its proprietary platform targets physiological pathways involved in appetite regulation using a novel endovascular approach. The company is committed to advancing safe, effective, and accessible solutions to improve patient outcomes worldwide. Anaxiom is a Fjord Ventures portfolio company.

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