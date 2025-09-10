Analog Pharma Canada launches its first product on the Canadian market

This launch will expand the reach of a unique Canadian expertise in maternal health to serve generations to come.

BLAINVILLE, QC, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Analog Pharma Canada, a pharmaceutical company specializing in generics for rare and ultra-rare diseases, as well as generic versions of Duchesnay-owned products, and member of Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group (DPG), winner of the 2024 Life Sciences Innovation Award by ADRIQ, is proud to announce the launch of its first product PrALOG-Doxylamine/PyridoxineTM (doxylamine succinate and pyridoxine hydrochloride), intended for use in pregnant women1. This launch marks an important milestone for Analog Pharma Canada as the company enters the pharmaceutical market with a generic version of DPG's flagship product PrDiclectin® and part of the Group's rich history in women's health, thus ensuring that Quebec know-how will continue to serve Canadian women.

"Leveraging on the Group's unique expertise and building on its decades-rich legacy in maternal health, we are glad to set the stage for a robust growing portfolio of high-quality, affordable treatments," said Dany Hallé, Vice President, Commercial Affairs, DPG. "As the current geopolitical situation tends to fluctuate, we are proud to be able to ensure the reliable availability of PrALOG-Doxylamine/PyridoxineTM, given that our manufacturing facilities are based here in Quebec."

Founded in January 2024, Analog Pharma Canada was created to extend the reach of the Group's critical innovations by developing generic therapeutic options of Duchesnay-owned products and offer access to external orphan drugs including those developed in partnership with globally renowned life sciences industry leaders that constantly meet the highest standards of efficacy, safety, and affordability.

"The launch of PrALOG-Doxylamine/PyridoxineTM is a proud and meaningful milestone for Analog Pharma Canada. As our first product of many, it reflects our mission to improve access to high-quality, affordable medicines that Canadians truly need. We aim to support healthcare professionals, enhance the patient journey and help build a stronger, more self-sustainable supply chain within the Canadian healthcare system," said Frank Olivier Labelle, Associate Director, Analog Pharma Canada.

PrALOG-Doxylamine/PyridoxineTM (doxylamine succinate and pyridoxine hydrochloride) is indicated for the management of nausea and vomiting of pregnancy1. The most common adverse reaction associated with doxylamine succinate is somnolence. Pyridoxine is a vitamin that is generally recognized as having no adverse effects.

Consult the Product Monograph at https://files.analogpharma.com/analog-pharma/pm-alog-doxylamine-pyridoxine/product-monograph.pdf for contraindications, warnings, precautions, adverse reactions, interactions, dosing, and conditions of clinical use. The product monograph is also available through our Medical Information Department. Contact us at 1-833-380-9154 or medicalinfo@analogpharma.ca .

ABOUT ANALOG PHARMA CANADA

Analog Pharma Canada's mission is to reduce the overall societal burden and improve patient access to medications in the field of orphan drugs and generic medications. Part of Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group, Analog Pharma Canada leverages Group's unique position as a Canadian innovator, manufacturer and distributor, to ensure the reliable availability of high-quality orphan drugs and generic medications at affordable prices.

For more information about Analog Pharma Canada, please visit https://analogpharma.ca/en .

Follow us on LinkedIn.

ABOUT DUCHESNAY PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP

Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group (DPG), with its affiliated companies, is headquartered in Blainville, Quebec. The Group consists of six pharmaceutical companies to meet the needs of patients in Canada, the U.S. and abroad. The companies are Duchesnay (Canada) and Duchesnay USA, both dedicated to women's health; Medunik Canada and Medunik USA, which provide treatments for rare and debilitating diseases; and Analog Pharma Canada and Analog Pharma, specializing in orphan generic medications. DPG's export capabilities extend to over 50 countries, while the enhanced manufacturing potential of its innovative treatments is supported by its cutting-edge manufacturing facility.

DPG is one of the eight companies across the country chosen to participate in the Government of Canada's Global Hypergrowth Project. This appointment offers exclusive and personalized support for at least two years, in order to accelerate its growth to become an anchor firm in the Canadian economy.

DPG is the winner of the 2024 Life Sciences Innovation Award by ADRIQ, the Association for the Development of Research and Innovation of Quebec, which recognizes DPG's healthy workplace culture and commitment to pharmaceutical innovation, while DPG president Éric Gervais is the recipient of the 2024 Bernard-Landry Award by ADRIQ which acknowledges his impactful leadership on Quebec's research and innovation ecosystem.

DPG, through its proprietary research and development, and through exclusive partnerships, offers innovative treatments for a variety of medical conditions in women's health, urology, oncology and for rare diseases, plus lower-cost generic medications. DPG recognizes the dedication and professionalism of its employees and promotes a positive culture and flexible work environment. It is deeply committed to environmental responsibility and to giving back to the community through the support of various charitable organizations.

For more information about Duchesnay Pharmaceutical Group, please visit https://duchesnaypharmaceuticalgroup.com/en.

Follow us on LinkedIn.

References:



1. Product monograph: https://files.analogpharma.com/analog-pharma/pm-alog-doxylamine-pyridoxine/product-monograph.pdf

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/analog-pharma-canada-launches-its-first-product-on-the-canadian-market-302547765.html

SOURCE Analog Pharma Canada