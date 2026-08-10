Amwell makes grant to new employees under inducement plan - August 7, 2026

BOSTON, Aug. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amwell® (NYSE: AMWL), a leading provider of a comprehensive SaaS-based software platform for technology-enabled healthcare, announces that on August 7, Amwell made grants of RSUs covering an aggregate of 6,679 shares of its Class A common stock to two new non-executive employees. The grants were offered as material inducement to the employees’ entry into employment with Amwell. Subject to each employee’s continued employment through the applicable vesting date, 25% of the RSUs will vest on the first anniversary of the grant date (the “Initial Vesting Date”), and the remaining 75% will vest in substantially equal quarterly increments thereafter (subject to rounding for whole shares), beginning on the first calendar day of the month following the date that is three months after the Initial Vesting Date, with the RSUs vesting in full on the first day of the calendar month following the 48-month anniversary of the grant date.

The grants described in this press release were approved by the Compensation Committee of the Amwell’s Board of Directors pursuant to American Well Corporation’s 2024 Inducement Plan and made in reliance on the employment inducement exemption under the NYSE Listed Company Manual Rule 303A.08. Amwell is issuing this press release to satisfy the public announcement requirement of Rule 303A.08.

About Amwell

Amwell offers payers and health systems a single, comprehensive, technology-enabled care platform. We use technology to provide patients with better access to more convenient, affordable and effective care. The Amwell platform includes software and services that power many clinical programs from Amwell and our growing number of partners. Our platform allows patients to experience unified, personalized and simple access to diversified clinical programs across the care continuum. As more people seek care online and more clinical programs become available, we offer integrated, future-ready, consistent solutions. The Amwell platform is proven, operating at a large scale, enabling care for millions of patients and their sponsors while delivering dependable outcomes. For two decades, Amwell has proudly served some of the largest and most sophisticated healthcare organizations in the U.S. and worldwide. For more information, visit business.amwell.com or LinkedIn.

Media:

Press@amwell.com

Investor:

Asher Dewhurst

amwell@icrhealthcare.com



