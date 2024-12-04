SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Amneal to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

December 4, 2024 | 
BRIDGEWATER, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRX) (“Amneal” or the “Company”), a global pharmaceutical company, announced today that Chirag Patel, Co-Chief Executive Officer and President, and Tasos Konidaris, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.


36th Annual Piper Sandler Annual Healthcare Conference
December 4, 2024
Fireside chat – 11:00 AM EST
New York, NY

43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
January 13 – 15, 2025
Presentation – January 15 at 10:30 AM PST
San Francisco, CA

A live webcast will be accessible on the Company’s website at https://investors.amneal.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

About Amneal

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRX), headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, is a global pharmaceuticals company. We make healthy possible through the development, manufacturing, and distribution of a diverse portfolio of over 280 generic and specialty pharmaceuticals, primarily within the United States. In its Generics segment, the Company is expanding across a broad range of complex product categories and therapeutic areas, including injectables and biosimilars. In its Specialty segment, Amneal has a growing portfolio of branded pharmaceuticals focused primarily on central nervous system and endocrine disorders, with a pipeline focused on unmet needs. Through its AvKARE segment, the Company is a distributor of pharmaceuticals and other products for the U.S. federal government, retail, and institutional markets. For more information, please visit www.amneal.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein, regarding matters that are not historical facts, may be forward-looking statements (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding management’s intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations, financial results, or forecasts for the future, including among other things: discussions of future operations; expected or estimated operating results and financial performance; and statements regarding our positioning, including our ability to drive sustainable long-term growth, and other non-historical statements. Words such as “plans,” “expects,” “will,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” and similar words, or the negatives thereof, are intended to identify estimates and forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Forward-looking statements included herein speak only as of the date hereof and we undertake no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect the occurrence of events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Contacts

Amneal Contact
Anthony DiMeo
VP, Investor Relations
anthony.dimeo@amneal.com

