Ambros Therapeutics Announces Appointments of John C. Jacobs and Scott Robertson to Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ambros Therapeutics, Inc., today announced the appointments of John C. Jacobs and Scott Robertson to its Board of Directors. Mr. Jacobs is a seasoned industry leader with more than 25 years of commercial, operations, business and leadership experience and currently serves as President, Chief Executive Officer and member of the board of directors of Novavax, Inc. Mr. Robertson has over 20 years of life sciences operating, investing and investment banking experience and currently serves as Chief Business Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Star Therapeutics, Inc.

“We are thrilled to welcome John and Scott to our Board of Directors at this pivotal time for Ambros as we advance the CRPS-RISE Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating neridronate on behalf of patients with CRPS-1 in need of new treatment options,” said Keith Katkin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ambros Therapeutics. “Together, they bring deep operational, strategic and commercial expertise with a proven track record of guiding late-stage biopharmaceutical companies through important stages of growth. I look forward to partnering with each as we advance neridronate as the potential first treatment for CRPS-1 to receive FDA approval.”

“CRPS-1 is a debilitating disease with no FDA-approved treatment options, and I'm excited about the opportunity to help Ambros navigate the path toward bringing an important potential therapy to the patients who need it. I look forward to working alongside the team and the Board as the company advances its pivotal program,” said Mr. Jacobs.

Mr. Robertson added, “I look forward to collaborating with the Ambros team and Board of Directors during this exciting time as they advance the pivotal CRPS-RISE trial. With FDA-alignment that a single successful pivotal trial could potentially support approval and neridronate having already received Breakthrough Therapy, Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations, Ambros is expected to be well positioned for continued growth and execution against its clinical and future commercial plans.”

Mr. Jacobs currently serves as President and Chief Executive Officer, and a member of the board of directors, of Novavax, Inc. Previously, he served as President, Chief Executive Officer, and board member at Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. Earlier, he served as Harmony’s Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Jacobs led Harmony through a successful initial public offering and its first product through U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) review, approval and commercialization. Previously, Mr. Jacobs held leadership roles of increasing scope and responsibility at Teva Pharmaceuticals, Cephalon, Wyeth and Pfizer. He received a Bachelor’s degree in Business from State University of New York College at Plattsburgh and a Master of Business Administration from The State University of New York at Binghamton.

Mr. Robertson currently serves as Chief Business Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Star Therapeutics, Inc. Previously, Mr. Robertson served as Chief Business Officer and Chief Financial Officer of DICE Therapeutics. At DICE, Mr. Robertson contributed to corporate strategy, raised more than $700 million in private and public financing, and led the business development interactions that resulted in the acquisition of the company by Eli Lilly for $2.4 billion. Earlier, he served as Business Development Director at DuPont Pioneer and as Portfolio Manager at DuPont Ventures. Mr. Robertson also served as an investment professional at MPM Capital and was a member of the healthcare investment banking teams at Merrill Lynch & Co. and Thomas Weisel Partners. Mr. Robertson received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Southern California and a Master of Business Administration from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley.

About Ambros Therapeutics

Ambros Therapeutics, headquartered in San Diego, California, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative and transformative medicines for diseases with high unmet medical need. Ambros’ lead investigational program, neridronate, is currently being evaluated in an ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial ( CRPS-RISE ) for warm CRPS-1. Neridronate has the potential to become the first FDA-approved pharmacological therapy addressing patients with CRPS-1.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding: Ambros’ expectations with respect to the therapeutic potential and its clinical development plans for neridronate, including its CRPS-RISE Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating neridronate as a potential treatment for CRPS-1; neridronate’s potential regulatory pathway to approval, including potential alignment with the FDA; the potential contributions of new members of the Ambros Board of Directors; statements regarding Ambros’ positioning for long-term success and its ability to capitalize on future opportunities; and other statements that are not historical facts. The words “advance,” “could,” “forward,” “future,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential” or “promising,” or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to: uncertainties associated with the clinical development and regulatory approval of neridronate, including potential delays in the commencement, enrollment and completion of clinical trials; uncertainties related to the FDA’s interpretation of results from clinical trials; risks related to the inability of Ambros to obtain sufficient additional capital to continue to advance neridronate; and uncertainties regarding Ambros’ abilities to achieve its long-term goals and capitalize on opportunities. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date hereof. Ambros expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

Company Contact

Argot Partners

ambros@argotpartners.com

212-600-1902