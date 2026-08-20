Amanda Owens Joins Precision for Medicine To Expand Access to Fit-for-Purpose Biospecimens for Advanced Research

Experienced life sciences executive to expand access to high-quality, deeply annotated biospecimens supporting research and development of next-generation therapies

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision for Medicine, a global leader in biomarker-driven clinical research and development, today announced the appointment of Amanda Owens as General Manager, Biospecimen Solutions. Owens will lead the business's commercial and operational strategy.

Owens' appointment comes as biopharma research increasingly demands deeply annotated biospecimens that are rich in genetic and molecular data. These higher standard biospecimens have become critical for advanced drug development.

Owens brings extensive life sciences experience spanning biospecimen services, genomics, gene editing and advanced therapies, with a track record of building commercial organizations, directing operational execution and expanding strategic partnerships. A veteran of the biospecimen industry, she has held senior commercial leadership roles at Landmark Bio and Discovery Life Sciences.

"As biopharma shifts toward increasingly complex modalities, access to fully characterized biological samples has become a strategic imperative," said Sofia Baig, President, Precision for Medicine. "Precision has biorepositories that include over one million biofluid specimens and three million tissue specimens. Pairing that vast repository with deep molecular characterization gives our clients the clarity and confidence needed to accelerate drug discovery. Amanda's expertise will help ensure the market taps into this depth and that we deliver the quality and speed our clients require."

"Matching the right biospecimen to the right project at the right time is one of the central challenges in our industry. This means we need to understand what a sponsor requires today, and what's needed as their research evolves," said Owens. "Equally important is quality. Precision for Medicine realizes this at a deeper level because our laboratory capabilities allow us to go beyond simply providing a biospecimen to understand and characterize the biology behind it. That combination creates an opportunity to move beyond transactional sourcing toward true consultative partnerships."

Owens holds an MBA from the University of Alabama in Huntsville and a master's degree in Biological Anthropology and a bachelor's degree in Biology from the University of Alabama. Her multidisciplinary background in biological sciences and business has shaped her approach to building strategies that connect scientific needs with commercial solutions. She is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Precision for Medicine



Precision for Medicine is the first biomarker-driven clinical research and development services organization supporting life sciences companies in the use of biomarkers essential to targeting patient treatments more precisely and effectively. Precision applies a transformational approach to clinical research that integrates clinical trial design and execution with deep scientific knowledge, laboratory expertise and advanced data intelligence. This convergence is driving faster clinical development and approval. Precision for Medicine is part of Precision Medicine Group, with over 3,500 people in more than 50 locations globally across the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit PrecisionForMedicine.com.

Contact



Andie Lunkenheimer



andie.lunkenheimer@gcihealth.com

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