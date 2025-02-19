Alto Neuroscience Announces U.S. Patent Granted Covering ALTO-300 as a Treatment for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder Characterized by an Electroencephalogram Biomarker

– Patent supports Alto’s precision approach to improve patient selection –

Alto Neuroscience, Inc. ("Alto") (NYSE: ANRO) a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel precision medicines for neuropsychiatric disorders, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has granted U.S. Patent Number 12,226,375, with method claims pertaining to treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in patients with inadequate response to an antidepressant. The method includes treatment with ALTO-300 as an adjunctive therapy and patient selection using specific electroencephalogram (EEG) measures. As granted, not accounting for any potential patent term extensions, the patent is expected to cover the use of ALTO-300 in the EEG-defined patient population until 2044.





ALTO-300, also known agomelatine, is an oral, small molecule designed to act as a melatonin agonist and 5-HT2C antagonist and is being developed as an adjunctive treatment in the United States for biomarker-characterized patients with MDD who have had an inadequate response to current standard of care antidepressants.

“The granting of this patent underscores our novel approach to patient selection in neuropsychiatric treatment using objective biomarkers,” said Amit Etkin, M.D., Ph.D., founder and chief executive officer of Alto Neuroscience. “We are dedicated to developing more effective, targeted treatments for patients with MDD and deepening our understanding of the patient phenotype that is most likely to benefit, based on our unique ALTO-300 biomarker.”

