Altis Labs Raises US$25 Million Series A Co-Led by OrbiMed and Qiming Venture Partners USA to Accelerate Clinical Development with AI Endpoints

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Altis Labs, Inc. (“Altis”), the AI endpoint company, today announced the closing of its US$25 million Series A financing. The round was co-led by OrbiMed and Qiming Venture Partners USA, with participation from Innovation Endeavors, Benchstrength, Fusion Fund, Lumira Ventures via the Cancer Breakthrough Fund, and others.

The financing will be used to expand Altis’ AI models across additional cancer types, scale commercial deployment with global biopharmaceutical partners, and establish AI endpoints as a new standard for oncology trials.

Oncology trials have long relied on imaging endpoints like objective response rate (ORR), yet these measures provide an incomplete picture of whether patients ultimately live longer. Drug developers must nonetheless rely on early endpoints for critical go/no-go, trial-design, and portfolio decisions, each representing hundreds of millions of dollars in R&D investment and billions of dollars in commercial value. When conventional imaging endpoints fail to predict efficacy, drug developers risk discontinuing promising treatments prematurely or advancing therapies that ultimately fail in later stage trials.

“Every clinical trial is fundamentally a learning process, and right now it is a slow one. The faster and more accurately we can determine whether a treatment is truly delivering benefit to patients, the faster our biopharma partners can bring new effective medicines to those who need them,” said Felix Baldauf-Lenschen, Founder and CEO of Altis Labs. “We’re thrilled to have the support of Qiming US, OrbiMed, and our other investors for the critical work ahead.”

Altis was founded on the premise that AI models trained on real-world survival outcomes can more accurately predict true, long-term clinical benefit missed by conventional imaging endpoints. Altis’ flagship AI model, IPRO, automatically generates survival predictions from routinely acquired radiology scans, enabling drug developers to detect treatment effects earlier and more reliably. In Johnson & Johnson’s independent post-hoc analysis of the Phase 3 MARIPOSA trial presented at the 2026 World Conference on Lung Cancer, Altis’ AI endpoint, IPRO Response Rate, detected a statistically significant treatment effect 11 months before the primary PFS readout and 26 months before the final overall survival readout, whereas ORR failed to predict the significant survival benefit.

“Having spent the majority of my career developing cancer therapies, I know how much rides on early efficacy signals that can often fail to predict whether a drug will truly improve patient outcomes,” said Tal Zaks, Partner at OrbiMed. “Altis has assembled the industry’s most comprehensive longitudinal oncology dataset linking imaging and outcomes to train AI models and has now translated that into a compelling novel outcome measure with strong Phase 3 validation results. We believe this approach can meaningfully de-risk and accelerate clinical development, and we are thrilled to support the team as they scale.”

“Earlier, accurate measurement of efficacy is the most impactful application of AI in drug development. Altis is a leader in AI endpoints, a new category that directly addresses the high late-stage failure rates, costs, and timelines bottlenecking therapeutic R&D,” said Anna French, DPhil, Managing Partner at Qiming Venture Partners USA. “Altis has shown its AI endpoint can outperform existing standards, and we’re excited to support their mission.”

About Altis Labs

Altis Labs is the AI endpoint company accelerating clinical trials. Altis was founded on the premise that AI's greatest potential lies in generating better evidence, faster. In close partnership with leading cancer centers, Altis has trained a prognostic AI model, IPRO, on the industry’s largest multimodal oncology database comprising longitudinal imaging, molecular, clinical, and outcomes data spanning over 500,000 patient years. Top 20 biopharma companies use IPRO to more confidently analyze data from phase 1-4 clinical trials so that they can bring the most effective novel treatments to patients sooner.

For more information, visit www.altislabs.com, follow @AltisLabs on social media, or email info@altislabs.com.

Altis Labs, Inc.

info@altislabs.com



Colin Sanford

colin@bioscribe.com