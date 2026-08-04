Alpha Cognition to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Provide Business Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alpha Cognition Inc. (Nasdaq: ACOG), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to advancing treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2026 financial results and provide a business update on Thursday, August 13, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET, after market close.

The company will issue a press release detailing its second quarter financial results and business highlights on that date. The financial results and accompanying materials will be available in the News section of the Alpha Cognition website.

Following the release, management will host a conference call to review financial and operating results.

Details for the conference call can be found below:

Date: Thursday, August 13, 2026 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time Toll Free: 1-877-407-9039 International: 1-201-689-8470 Call me™ Link: https://callme.viavid.com/viavid/?callme=true&passcode=13752398&h=true&info=company&r=true&B=6 Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1767388&tp_key=54be15fdaf Phone Replay Dial In: 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 with Access ID 137611178

Please call the conference telephone number or log on to the web access link five minutes prior to the start time.

A replay of the call will be available three hours following the call via the Events section of the Alpha Cognition website.

About Alpha Cognition Inc.

Alpha Cognition Inc. is a commercial stage, biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing treatments for patients suffering from neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease and Cognitive Impairment with mild Traumatic Brain Injury (“mTBI”), an indication for which there are currently no approved treatment options.

ZUNVEYL® is a patented drug approved as a new generation acetylcholinesterase inhibitor for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, with expected minimal gastrointestinal side effects. ZUNVEYL’s active metabolite is differentiated from donepezil and rivastigmine in that it binds neuronal nicotinic receptors, most notably the alpha-7 subtype, which is known to have a positive effect on cognition. ALPHA-1062 is also being developed in combination with memantine to treat moderate to severe Alzheimer’s dementia, and as an intranasal formulation for Cognitive Impairment with mTBI.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. and Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the timing of the Company's financial results announcement and conference call, the Company's commercialization activities, business strategy, market opportunities, product development plans, clinical development programs, regulatory activities and future operating performance. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would," and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes it has a reasonable basis for these forward-looking statements, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, risks related to the commercialization, market acceptance, reimbursement, pricing, distribution and sale of ZUNVEYL®, the Company's ability to maintain and protect its intellectual property, regulatory oversight and product safety matters, manufacturing and supply chain activities, the availability of adequate reimbursement coverage, competition from existing and future therapies, product liability exposure, the outcome of research and development activities, the results of clinical trials, the Company's ability to obtain additional regulatory approvals, and general economic, market and business conditions.

Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings made with the SEC, as well as the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities, each of which is available on the applicable regulatory websites.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

LifeSci Advisors, PJ Kelleher

pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com