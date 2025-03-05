Alnylam Announces Retirement of Longtime Board Member, Dr. Phillip A. Sharp, Company Co-Founder and Industry Luminary

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, today announced the retirement of Dr. Phillip A. Sharp, Ph.D., from the Company’s Board of Directors, effective as of May 8, 2025. Dr. Sharp has served as a key advisor to Alnylam since he co-founded the Company in 2002. Dr. Sharp will remain a member of the Alnylam Scientific Advisory Board.





“Phil helped pioneer the RNAi revolution, sparking the scientific collaboration that led to Alnylam’s founding and the development of a transformative new class of medicines,” said Yvonne Greenstreet, MBChB, Chief Executive Officer of Alnylam. “He has provided invaluable guidance over the past twenty-two years that has shaped the remarkable company we have built. On behalf of Alnylam – and in honor of the tens of thousands of patients worldwide who have benefitted from RNAi therapeutics – I want to thank Phil for his incredible vision and lasting impact on the field of medicine.”

“Phil has made so many important scientific discoveries and his role at Alnylam has been a critical one,” said Amy W. Schulman, Chair of the Alnylam Board of Directors. “The Board and I want to thank him – we are so grateful to Phil for his role in shaping not only Alnylam but also an entire industry.”

Dr. Sharp is a distinguished scientific leader who holds a multitude of positions and honors throughout academia and industry. He was awarded a Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 1993 for the discovery of RNA splicing. Additionally, he was awarded the 2004 National Medal of Science and the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Award for Lifetime Achievement in Cancer Research in 2020. Dr. Sharp is an Institute Professor Emeritus of the Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research at MIT and the Founding Director of the McGovern Institute for Brain Research at MIT. He is a member of the National Academy of Sciences, the Institute of Medicine, and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences. In addition to co-founding Alnylam, Dr. Sharp also co-founded Biogen and has served as a director for numerous other biotechnology companies.

