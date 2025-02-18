Allurion Announces Plans To Combine GLP-1 Therapy With The Allurion Balloon to Treat Obesity

NATICK, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ALUR--Allurion Technologies, Inc. (“Allurion” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ALUR), a company dedicated to ending obesity, today announced its intention to initiate a clinical study on the combination of the Allurion Balloon with GLP-1 agonists. The study will focus on combination use of the Allurion Balloon with lower dose GLP-1s with the goal of demonstrating improved long-term tolerability and adherence to GLP-1 therapy.





Previous studies have shown that 30% of patients discontinue GLP-1 therapy within the first month and 58% discontinue before reaching a clinically meaningful health benefit1, due in part to side effects, dose escalation required for continued weight loss, and cost.

Studies have previously demonstrated successful use of the Allurion Balloon in combination with short-term use of GLP-1 agonists. In a randomized, double-blind study, published in Obesity Surgery, patients treated with the Allurion Balloon in combination with oral semaglutide demonstrated enhanced weight loss and co-morbidity resolution at four months compared to Allurion Balloon therapy alone.2

“Low adherence and adverse side effects are significant challenges in the GLP-1 space,” said Dr. Shantanu Gaur, Founder and CEO of Allurion. “Early data suggests that by combining GLP-1s with the Allurion Balloon, patients can achieve far more sustainable weight loss than with GLP-1s alone. We believe that the combination can reduce side effects and keep patients on GLP-1s for longer periods as well as create an on-going patient-doctor relationship. If proven, this could lead to multiple wins for patients, providers, and pharma: more patients with sustained weight loss, more longitudinal and profitable practices for providers, and higher long-term utilization of medication for pharma.”

About Allurion

Allurion is dedicated to ending obesity. The Allurion Program is a weight-loss platform that combines the Allurion Gastric Balloon, the world’s first and only swallowable, procedure-lessTM gastric balloon for weight loss, the Allurion Virtual Care Suite, including the Allurion Mobile App for consumers and Allurion Insights for healthcare providers featuring the Iris AI Platform, and the Allurion Connected Scale. The Allurion Virtual Care Suite is also available to providers separately from the Allurion Program to help customize, monitor, and manage weight-loss therapy for patients regardless of their treatment plan. The Allurion Gastric Balloon is an investigational device in the United States.

For more information about Allurion and the Allurion Virtual Care Suite, please visit www.allurion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal and state securities laws. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “consider,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “target,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions and include statements regarding Allurion’s plan to initiate a clinical study to focus on the combination of the Allurion Balloon and GLP-1s, the ability of such study to demonstrate improved long-term tolerability and adherence to GLP-1 therapy, the potential of such combination to reduce side effects and keep patients on GLP-1s for longer periods as well as create an on-going patient-doctor relationship, the potential benefits of such combination if the study is initiated and completed, including sustained weight loss, more longitudinal and profitable practices for providers, and higher long-term utilization of medication for pharma, and other statements about future events that reflect the current beliefs and assumptions of Allurion’s management based on information currently available to them and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that reflect the current beliefs and assumptions of Allurion’s management based on information currently available to them and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future results or developments to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to (i) the ability of Allurion to obtain regulatory approval for and successfully commercialize the Allurion Program, (ii) the timing of and results from its clinical studies and trials, (iii) the evolution of the markets in which Allurion competes and the rise of GLP-1 drugs, (iv) the ability of Allurion to defend its intellectual property and satisfy regulatory requirements, (v) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia-Ukraine war and Israel-Hamas war on Allurion’s business, (vi) Allurion’s expectations regarding its market opportunities, (vii) the outcome of any legal proceedings against Allurion, (viii) the risk of economic downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive industry in which Allurion operates, and (ix) the ability of Allurion to obtain sufficient funding to initiate and/or complete any clinical studies that demonstrate positive results. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 26, 2026 and Amendment No. 1 thereto filed on April 29, 2024, the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on November 13, 2024 and other documents filed by Allurion from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Allurion assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Allurion does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

