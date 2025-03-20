Allurion Announces Initial Results on the Combination of the Allurion Program With Low-dose GLP-1 Therapy to Optimize Muscle Mass and GLP-1 Adherence

Average Total Weight Loss of 20% With 15% Increase in Lean Body Mass After 8 Months of Combined Therapy

52 patients treated with the Allurion Balloon were started on 0.25mg semaglutide after completing their first month of balloon therapy. The dose of semaglutide was increased to no greater than 1.0mg over the subsequent 6 months. After 8 months of this combination approach, average total body weight loss was 20.3%, and lean body mass increased by 15% from 59.6% to 68.5%. All patients remained adherent to the GLP-1 medication through 8 months.

“I believe combining the Allurion Balloon with low-dose GLP-1 therapy has several advantages,” said Dr. Luigi Flagiello, bariatric surgeon at Clinica Ruesch who oversaw this case series. “These results indicate that a combination approach increases weight loss and that by using lower doses of GLP-1s, patients do not experience as many side effects—including muscle wasting—and have improved adherence. Patients may also be benefiting from two distinct physiological impacts: satiety induction from the balloon and reduced hunger from the GLP-1.”

Previous studies in patients undergoing GLP-1 therapy have demonstrated reductions in lean mass of approximately 40% as a proportion of total weight lost1 and have also shown that 30% of patients discontinue GLP-1 therapy within the first month and 58% discontinue before reaching a clinically meaningful health benefit2, due in part to side effects, dose escalation required for continued weight loss, and cost. Semaglutide dosing is typically increased to 2.4mg, over two times higher than the maximum dose of 1.0mg used in the combination approach.

“Muscle wasting and lack of adherence are significant challenges for GLP-1s, and this initial data suggests that a combination approach that leverages Allurion’s full program—which includes the balloon, our Virtual Care Suite, and our behavior change program—may be a compelling solution,” said Dr. Shantanu Gaur, Founder and CEO of Allurion. “We plan on building upon this promising initial data and are optimistic that this could become a new standard of care for patients who want metabolically healthy weight loss.”

Additional data on the combination approach is being collected as part of this case series and is expected to be presented at upcoming medical meetings.

About Allurion

Allurion is dedicated to ending obesity. The Allurion Program is a weight-loss platform that combines the Allurion Gastric Balloon, the world’s first and only swallowable, ProcedurelessTM gastric balloon for weight loss, the Allurion Virtual Care Suite, including the Allurion Mobile App for consumers and Allurion Insights for healthcare providers featuring the Iris AI Platform, and the Allurion Connected Scale. The Allurion Virtual Care Suite is also available to providers separately from the Allurion Program to help customize, monitor, and manage weight-loss therapy for patients regardless of their treatment plan. The Allurion Gastric Balloon is an investigational device in the United States.

For more information about Allurion and the Allurion Virtual Care Suite, please visit www.allurion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal and state securities laws. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “target,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions and include statements regarding the expected efficacy of a combination approach of the Allurion Program and GLP-1 use for weight loss management, the timing and results of additional and future studies and trials involving such treatment plans, market acceptance of such new combined therapies, the uniqueness of Allurion’s product and service offerings and other statements about future events that reflect the current beliefs and assumptions of Allurion’s management based on information currently available to them and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that reflect the current beliefs and assumptions of Allurion’s management based on information currently available to them and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future results or developments to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to (i) the ability of Allurion to obtain regulatory approval for and successfully commercialize the Allurion Program, (ii) the timing of and results from its clinical studies and trials, including those involving a combination approach to weight loss treatment, (iii) the evolution of the markets in which Allurion competes and the increasing acceptance of GLP-1 drugs, (iv) the ability of Allurion to defend its intellectual property and satisfy regulatory requirements, (v) the impact of acts of war and terrorism, including the Russia-Ukraine war and Israel-Hamas war and political instability in general on Allurion’s business, (vi) Allurion’s expectations regarding its market opportunities, (vii) the outcome of any legal proceedings against Allurion, (viii) the risk of economic downturns and a Allurion’s ability to respond to a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive industry in which it operates, and (ix) uncertainties related to market conditions and economic conditions in general, including tariffs, trade wars, recessions, interest rates and currency fluctuations. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 26, 2024 and Amendment No. 1 thereto filed on April 29, 2024, the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed during fiscal 2024 and other documents filed by Allurion from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Allurion assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Allurion does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

