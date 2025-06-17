Allurion Announces Findings from New Studies on Muscle Mass Maintenance in Nearly 20,000 Patients and Four-Year Weight Loss Outcomes at the 2025 Annual Meeting of the ASMBS

Findings from two abstracts presented at the American Society for Metabolic & Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS) 2025 Annual Meeting reinforce the role of the AI-powered Allurion Program in delivering metabolically healthy weight loss

Real-world experience in nearly 20,000 patients with the Allurion Program confirms significant fat loss while increasing lean body and muscle mass

In one of the longest real-world studies of its kind, patients who followed the Allurion Program for four years maintained, on average, 89% of the weight lost during balloon therapy

NATICK, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$ALUR--Allurion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ALUR), a pioneer in metabolically healthy weight loss, today presented two new abstracts at the American Society for Metabolic & Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS) 2025 Annual Meeting.

This data include findings from a global, real-world experience evaluating body composition outcomes that demonstrate sustained weight loss, significant fat loss, and preservation of muscle mass with the Allurion Program and one of the longest real-world experiences for an intragastric balloon weight loss program to date.

Fat loss and muscle mass preservation in nearly 20,000 patients

In the first study, 19,946 patients treated with the Allurion Program were evaluated for changes in body composition, including fat mass, visceral fat, and lean body mass.

The average reduction in total body weight was 12.4% at four months. Muscle mass and lean body mass as a percentage of total body weight increased on average by 6.5% and 6%, respectively, while fat mass as a percentage of total body weight decreased on average by 11.3% and visceral fat index reduced on average by 12.3%.

Allurion believes these outcomes in such a large cohort of patients indicate that the Allurion Program can be successful in delivering metabolically healthy weight loss to patients seeking to lose weight, keep it off, and maintain muscle.

Long term weight-loss sustained at four years

In the second study, 223 patients who were treated with the Allurion Program showed an average reduction in total body weight of 11.4% at four months and 10.1% at four years, with statistical significance at every measured timepoint. At four years, weight loss maintenance was, on average, 89%.

Allurion believes this long-term data also highlights the Allurion Program’s ability to support patients well beyond the balloon residency period.

What is the Allurion Program?

The Allurion Program integrates a procedure-less gastric balloon with a behavior change program to facilitate weight reduction and optimize weight maintenance. The comprehensive, holistic program provides remote patient monitoring, secure messaging and telehealth services facilitated by a Bluetooth-connected scale and AI-powered mobile app.

The combination of a procedure-less gastric balloon, AI-powered remote support, and real-time digital monitoring reflects a new standard for non-invasive care capable of delivering metabolically healthy weight loss.

Mr. John Loy, Head of the Bariatrics Unit at Auralia Clinic, Ireland’s premier metabolic surgery provider, and Allurion provider said: “With rising obesity rates in the UK, we need sustainable, non-invasive solutions. The Allurion Program achieves metabolically healthy weight loss with results typically seen in surgery, without anaesthesia or endoscopy. In my practice, we followed 40 patients over 4-months to assess their body composition and observed remarkable results. My patients not only saw significant fat loss but also maintained lean muscle mass, improving long-term health. It is rewarding to see how this program empowers patients to make lasting changes and take control of their health.”

Dr. Shantanu Gaur, Founder and CEO of Allurion, comments: “The conversation around the treatment of obesity needs to move beyond just weight loss. At Allurion, we are pioneering a new standard of care that supports patients on their journey to metabolically healthy weight loss and long-term behavior change. Achieving clinically meaningful weight loss after four years while achieving fat loss and maintenance of muscle mass underscores how successful the Allurion Program can be at scale.”

With over 26 peer-reviewed studies backing the Allurion Program, these positive results from both studies presented at ASMBS deepen Allurion’s evidence base as it prepares to complete its FDA submission.

About Allurion

Allurion is a pioneer in metabolically healthy weight loss. The Allurion Program is a weight-loss platform that combines the Allurion Gastric Balloon, the world’s first and only swallowable, ProcedurelessTM gastric balloon for weight loss, the Allurion Virtual Care Suite, including the Allurion Mobile App for consumers and Allurion Insights for healthcare providers featuring the Iris AI Platform, and the Allurion Connected Scale. The Allurion Virtual Care Suite is also available to providers separately from the Allurion Program to help customize, monitor, and manage weight-loss therapy for patients regardless of their treatment plan. The Allurion Gastric Balloon is an investigational device in the United States.

For more information about Allurion and the Allurion Virtual Care Suite, please visit www.allurion.com.

