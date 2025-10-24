Alloy Therapeutics Announces Acquisition of Spannerwerks, a Leading Provider of Drug Development Consulting Services

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alloy Therapeutics Inc. (“Alloy”), a biotechnology ecosystem company dedicated to democratizing access to cutting-edge drug discovery technologies, today announced the acquisition of Spannerwerks, LLC, a Seattle-based professional services firm that guides biopharmaceutical companies on the development and launch of new products. Under the terms of the agreement, Spannerwerks will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Alloy Therapeutics, continuing to serve its clients under the Spannerwerks name. CEO Dara Lockert will join Alloy full-time and continue to lead the team as part of the Alloy leadership team.

The acquisition marks a significant milestone in Alloy’s evolution beyond discovery and into drug development, expanding its capabilities to help partners move more efficiently towards key value inflection points.

“Alloy has seen how critical it is for biotech innovators to access the right expertise at the right time,” said Errik Anderson, CEO and Founder of Alloy Therapeutics. “By combining Alloy’s discovery platforms with Spannerwerks’ preclinical and clinical development capabilities, we’re giving our partners more flexibility, speed, and expert support to move their programs from idea to patients.”

Founded in 2015, Spannerwerks has built a strong reputation as a trusted partner for pharma and biotech companies, helping them advance toward the clinic through a robust, cost-effective and operationally focused approach to drug development. The team specializes in development candidate selection through early clinical development, offering cross-functional support across integrated program management, toxicology, CMC, regulatory, quality and clinical operations – all delivered with a collaborative, pragmatic mindset that empowers founders and R&D teams to make informed decisions at every step. Spannerwerks will continue its long history of supporting a variety of therapeutic modalities including small molecules, ADCs, cell therapies, gene therapies, and monoclonal and bispecific antibodies.

“Joining the Alloy ecosystem allows us to amplify what we do best: helping emerging biotechs navigate the complex and ever evolving path to the clinic,” said Dara Lockert, CEO of Spannerwerks. “We’re excited to bring our team and expertise to a broader set of partners where we can deliver even more value to innovators who are working to bring transformative new medicines to patients.”

The acquisition deepens Alloy’s commitment to supporting partners across the entire R&D lifecycle – from discovery through development – and strengthens its ability to de-risk the path to the clinic without inflating costs. With this expansion into the Pacific Northwest, Alloy extends its global reach and connects its collaborative ecosystem to a world-class hub of drug development expertise. By bringing together complementary teams with shared values and a commitment to scientific excellence, Alloy is further empowering partners to bring impactful new medicines to patients faster.

About Spannerwerks

Spannerwerks is a leading provider of product development consulting that enables drug companies to execute throughout the drug development process. Spannerwerks has been supporting clients with hands-on support for over 10 years in situations where experience, expertise, and execution matter, such as filing an IND, starting-up a clinical study, or preparing for commercialization. Spannerwerks partners with in-house teams, filling in resource gaps, integrating workstreams, and driving projects forward. Spannerwerks does the work so clients can focus on what is most important – leveraging their scientific expertise to advance drugs to patients.

About Alloy Therapeutics

Alloy Therapeutics is a biotechnology ecosystem company empowering the global scientific community to make better medicines together. Through a community of partners across academia, biotech, and the largest biopharma, Alloy democratizes access to pre-competitive tools, technologies, services, and company creation capabilities that are foundational for discovering and developing therapeutic biologics across six modalities: antibodies, bispecifics, TCRs, genetic medicines, cell therapies, and drug delivery. Partners may access all current and future technologies through a discovery service relationship or for a flat fee through Alloy’s Innovation Subscriptions offering. As a reflection of Alloy’s relentless commitment to the scientific community, Alloy reinvests 100% of its revenue in innovation and access to innovation.

