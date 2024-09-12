Allergy Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Size is Expanding around US$ 66.60 Billion by 2033

The global allergy diagnostics and therapeutics market size was valued at US$ 36.22 billion in 2024 and is expected to attain around US$ 66.60 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7% from 2024 to 2033. The allergy diagnostics and therapeutics market is growing instances of allergies in children and adolescents, increasingly becoming a common chronic disease with every passing year.

Allergy Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Overview

The allergy diagnostics and therapeutics market is experiencing rapid growth due to a rise in allergies and related autoimmune diseases in the general population. This has prompted substantial government funding and research into the field. The number of people affected by allergies is increasing in developed and developing countries due to environmental factors such as pollution. Depending on demographic characteristics, the incidence of asthma varies between 1% and 20%, allergic rhinitis between 1% and 18%, and skin allergies between 2% and 10%. As people age, they tend to outgrow allergies, leading to a spike in incidences generally observed among children. According to a 2023 survey conducted by researchers at the Medical University of Warsaw, the prevalence of allergic rhinitis varies between 9% and 42%. It is currently highly prevalent among individuals under the age of 18, with 41% reporting asthma, 11.6% reporting atopic dermatitis, and 5.4% reporting food allergy.

Get Sample Pages of Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/2991

Report Scope



Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2024 USD 33.85 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 66.60 Billion Market CAGR CAGR of 7% Largest Market North America (37.14% in 2023) Key Players R-Biopharm AG, EUROIMMUN Medizinische Labordiagnostika AG, DASIT Group SPA, bioMérieux, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Stallergenes Greer, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Minaris Medical America, Inc., Siemens Healthcare GmbH, AESKU.GROUP GmbH, Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, HYCOR Biomedical, Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc., Alcon, Astellas Pharma Inc., HOB Biotech Group Corp., Ltd., Danaher, AbbVie, Inc., and Others.

Key Takeaways

· The U.S. allergy diagnostics and therapeutics market size is expected to reach around USD 18.33 billion by 2033 with a CAGR of 7.6% from 2024 to 2033.

· North America has captured revenue share of 37.14% in 2023.

· The consumables product segment has generated revenue share of 63% in 2023.

· The antihistamines drug class segment is poised to grow at a CAGR of 19% from 2024 to 2033.

· The in-vivo segment has reported revenue share of 50% in 2023.

· Based on allergen type, the inhaled allergies segment has garnered revenue share of 50% in 2023.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the global allergy diagnostics and therapeutics market in 2023 and is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period due to the large number of people affected by allergies. More than 50 million Americans suffer from allergies, with roughly 11% of adults and 71% of children dealing with food allergies. Tree pollen is the leading cause of most springtime allergies as flora across the United States produces large amounts of pollen between March and May.





Company Name Astria Therapeutics, Inc. Headquarters United States Recent Development In October 2023, Astria Therapeutics, Inc. announced that it had entered into an agreement to develop an OX40 portfolio for potentially treating atopic dermatitis and other allergic and immunological diseases. Astria plans to develop STAR-0310, a monoclonal antibody OX40 antagonist incorporating YTE half-life extension technology, for treating atopic dermatitis.

During the forecasted period, Asia-Pacific is expected to show significant growth in the allergy diagnostics and therapeutics market as allergies and asthma are increasingly becoming a major health issue. The region’s large population residing in countries such as India and China is facing a heavy burden of allergies, asthma, and atopic dermatitis due to widespread pollution, compounded by the shortage of healthcare professionals specializing in the treatment of allergies. The medical infrastructure in many of the region’s emerging economies remains underdeveloped. India has an estimated 37.5 million asthmatics, many of whom have severe asthma. 40% of the Chinese population is estimated to suffer from allergic diseases.

Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/2991

Market Dynamics

Driver

Widespread adoption of allergy testing and therapeutics

The growing adoption of allergy testing is playing a pivotal role in the quick identification of the specific allergens responsible for reactions, enabling healthcare providers to tailor treatment plans to individual patients and help them effectively manage symptoms. These tests are performed in a controlled environment to gauge the body’s response to various allergens and isolate the problematic substance. As the prevalence of allergic asthma increases, the demand for allergy diagnostics and therapeutics market continues to increase.

Restraint

Complexity of allergy classification

One of the biggest challenges in allergy research is grouping patients for specific treatment and identifying patterns of allergic reactions to improve diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment. The presence of different endotypes with the same or different phenotypes from infancy makes treating allergies more complicated. Many children also suffer from multiple allergies at once, creating further complications around effective treatment. These factors limit advances in diagnosis and treatment, hindering overall growth in the allergy diagnostics and therapeutics market.

Opportunity

Innovative Advances in Allergy Diagnostics and Therapeutics

The allergy diagnostics and therapeutics market is poised for significant future growth, driven by state-of-the-art diagnostic strategies and novel therapeutic concepts. Recent improvements in diagnostic sensitivity and specificity and developments in identifying critical biomarkers have improved the ability to detect drug allergies and predict severe reactions to prescribed medication. In addition, technical advances in clinical models and the development of a large body of information around the different mechanisms of immunosuppression are paving the way for more effective therapies and the discovery of new treatments. These developments present significant opportunities for expansion in the allergy diagnostics and therapeutics market.

Recent Breakthroughs in Allergy Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market

In May 2024, Reacta Healthcare announced the successful completion of a £1 million project primarily funded by Innovate UK Biomedical Catalyst to develop the challenge meals for diagnosing peanut, milk, and egg allergies.

In May 2024, Reacta Healthcare announced the successful completion of a £1 million project primarily funded by Innovate UK Biomedical Catalyst to develop the challenge meals for diagnosing peanut, milk, and egg allergies. In October 2022, Allergy Partners, Australia’s largest specialty allergy practice group, announced a partnership with Nestlé Health’s research company, Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., to develop therapeutics to prevent, control, and cure food, gastrointestinal, and metabolic diseases. The partnership was intended to provide patients aged 4 to 17 diagnosed with peanut allergy direct access to PALFORZIA, the first and only FDA-approved peanut allergy therapy.

Report Highlights

Product Insights

Consumables are expected to show the fastest growth during the forecast period. Increased instances of allergy diseases have necessitated the frequent use of allergy detection kits for atopic patch testing and radiosorbent testing. Immunoglobulin E antibodies protect individuals from allergens, bacteria, and viruses, making Immunoglobulin e-tests a cornerstone for detection. Consumables such as skin prick testing kits are the first-line diagnostic approach for IgE sensitization.

The instruments segment is anticipated to grow fastest during the forecast period. Many new allergy testing devices now use electro acupuncture and VEGA technology, which measures the body’s electromagnetic conductivity. Other medical equipment includes inhalers to deliver medications such as corticosteroids and nasal sprays containing antibiotics to control allergy symptoms.

Drug Class Insights

The antihistamines segment held a dominant presence in the market in 2023. Antihistamines are a popular class of over-the-counter medication prescribed for treating allergy symptoms by blocking the action of histamines. Depending on the type of allergy, antihistamines can be administered in various forms, including tablets, pills, liquids, nasal sprays, and eye drops.

The immunotherapy segment is expected to register significant growth in the forecast period as it drastically improves allergy sufferers’ quality of life. Immunotherapy or allergy shots are often prescribed to help reduce allergy symptoms and prevent the formation of new allergies. Immunotherapy is increasingly used as a preventive treatment against allergic reactions before patients encounter known allergy-inducing substances. According to the American College of Allergy Asthma and Immunology, allergy shots reduce hay fever symptoms in about 85% of people with allergic rhinitis.

Test Insights

The in vivo test segment dominated the allergy diagnostics and therapeutics market. In vivo testing is the most widely used form of allergy diagnostic testing. In vivo testing involves directly introducing antigen, or allergen, into the skin through pricking, puncturing, or intradermal or intracutaneous routes. These are widely used to confirm IgE-mediated diseases such as allergic rhinitis, allergic asthma, and anaphylaxis to airborne allergens, foods, insect venoms, and certain drugs.

The in-vitro test segment is the fastest-growing allergy diagnostics and therapeutics market segment. Among in-vitro tests, the allergen-specific IgE antibody is widely used to diagnose type I hypersensitivity reactions to foods or reactivity to aeroallergens in patients with relative contraindications to skin-prick testing such as dermatographism.

Allergen Type Insights

The inhaled allergies segment held a dominant presence in the market in 2023. Rising air pollution has led to an increase in ambient inhalable particulate matter. Due to the electrostatic properties of particulate matter and the ready adherence to free airborne allergens released from animal dander, dust mites, molds, and pollens, these may promote airway sensitization by modulating the allergenicity of airborne allergens.

The drug allergies segment will likely significantly increase during the forecast period. A significant rise in the use of antibiotics and repeated courses within a short period is leading to increasing instances of drug allergies. Any drug (over the counter, prescription, or herbal) can cause an allergic reaction depending on genetic predisposition and environmental factors. However, drug allergic reactions are common for certain antibiotics such as penicillin.

By End User

Diagnostic Laboratories held the largest share in the allergy diagnostics and therapeutics market in 2023. Diagnostic laboratories often house state-of-the-art equipment for allergy testing and have shorter wait times than hospitals. Many diagnostic centers also offer specialist services, enabling them to test for various allergens.

The hospital segment is expected to witness notable growth during the forecast period due to allergy testing carried out in several hospitals. According to a study in Pub Med, there was a 14% overall increase in allergy-related emergency department visits in the United States between 2007 and 2015 due to the rise of allergic conditions in the United States. This has prompted a surge in government funding for allergy clinics housed within hospital premises in the region.

Related Reports

· In Vivo CRO Market: https://www.precedenceresearch.com/in-vivo-cro-market

· In Vitro Diagnostics Market: https://www.precedenceresearch.com/in-vitro-diagnostics-market

· In-Vitro Fertilization Market: https://www.precedenceresearch.com/in-vitro-fertilization-market

Key Players Allergy Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market

R-Biopharm AG

EUROIMMUN Medizinische Labordiagnostika AG

DASIT Group SPA

bioMérieux

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Stallergenes Greer

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Minaris Medical America, Inc.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

AESKU.GROUP GmbH

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC

HYCOR Biomedical

Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc.

Alcon

Astellas Pharma Inc.

HOB Biotech Group Corp., Ltd.

Danaher

AbbVie, Inc.

Allergy Therapeutics

Sanofi

Pfizer, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

GSK PLC

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Instruments

Consumables

Services

By Drug Class

Nasal Anti-cholinergic

Antihistamines

Corticosteroids

Mast Cell Stabilizers

Leukotriene Inhibitors

Epinephrine

Immunotherapy

Decongestants

Immuno-modulators

By Test

In vivo Test

In vitro Test

By Allergen Type

Food

Inhaled

Drug

Other Allergens

By End-user

Hospitals

Diagnostics Labs

Research & Development Centers

Other

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Buy This Premium Research Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/2991

USA : +1 650 460 3308

APAC : +61 485 981 310 or +91 87933 22019

Europe : +44 7383 092 044

Email : sales@precedenceresearch.com