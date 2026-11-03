SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Alkermes plc Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

November 3, 2026 | 
1 min read

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. To view the detailed third quarter 2026 earnings press release and presentation, please visit the company’s investor relations website at https://investor.alkermes.com.



Alkermes will host a conference call and webcast presentation at 8:00 a.m. ET (1:00 p.m. GMT) today, to discuss these financial results and provide an update on the company. The webcast may be accessed on the Investors section of Alkermes’ website at https://investor.alkermes.com. The conference call may be accessed by dialing +1 877 407 2988 for U.S. callers and +1 201 389 0923 for international callers. In addition, a replay of the conference call may be accessed by visiting Alkermes’ website.

About Alkermes plc
Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS), a mid-cap growth and value equity, is a global biopharmaceutical company that seeks to develop innovative medicines in the field of neuroscience. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder and narcolepsy. Alkermes has established a leadership position in orexin biology and is advancing a portfolio of investigational orexin 2 receptor agonists for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia and other psychiatric and neurological disorders, including attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), major depressive disorder (MDD) and fatigue associated with multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease. Headquartered in Ireland, Alkermes also has a corporate office and research and development center in Massachusetts and a manufacturing facility in Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes’ website at www.alkermes.com.


Contacts

Alkermes Contacts:
For Investors: Sandy Coombs +1 781 609 6377
For Media: Katie Joyce +1 781 249 8927

Europe Earnings
Alkermes
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Train moving in fog. Ancient steam locomotive in night. Night train moving on railroad. toned foggy fire background. Horror mystical scene. Selective focus
Earnings
AbbVie’s Q3 beat should keep ‘train rolling’ as company eyes bolt-on deals
October 30, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Gabrielle Masson
Savings background with jack o'lantern in orange color. 3d illustration
Earnings
AstraZeneca employs $1.5B cost savings to reinvest back into growth
October 30, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Detail of brooms for witches in halloween, detail of decoration and superstition, magic and mystery
Earnings
Regeneron achieves ‘clean sweep’ in Q3 with myriad pipeline catalysts on deck
October 30, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Police officer and sheriff, standing on the egde of the cliff. Handmade painting, acrylic on paper & post processing.
Earnings
Sanofi targets late-phase and commercial M&A to offset looming Dupixent decline
October 30, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor