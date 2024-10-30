Aliza Ali Joins Battelle to Lead Health Government Business Development

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aliza Ali, with 15 years of federal government contracting experience, has been selected by Battelle to lead government business development for its Health business.





Ali specializes in business development, capture, and proposals to support federal government programs across the health continuum, ranging from bench to bedside. She has developed business with clients requiring services in the health care, research and analysis, health IT, preparedness and response, and public health.

In her new role, she will manage client relationships, mature opportunities, and support new business growth for the Health team.

She will focus on opportunities that enable translating Battelle’s deep expertise in chemistry, biology, and materials science to advance human health and performance in federal government contracting across relevant markets. Specific areas of focus include the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Department of Defense (DOD), and Veterans Administration (VA). She has overseen the full lifecycle of business development predominately in the federal government sector, with recent involvement in state and local and commercial markets.

Previously, Ali served as a Vice President of Business Development at Optum Serve, Client Executive at Leidos, and Business Development/Capture Lead at Lockheed Martin.

Ali holds an MBA from the University of Maryland.

“We’re pleased Aliza has joined the Battelle team,” said Greg Kimmel, General Manager, Health Business Unit. “She has developed a deep understanding of the federal health market and brings a proven approach to pipeline development and opportunity pursuit that will enable our continued growth in existing markets, while unlocking the potential of entry into new markets. Battelle brings 95 years of chemistry, biology, and materials science expertise that we use to advance our mission focus in human health and performance. With Aliza’s business development leadership, we are postured to partner with our government to translate Battelle’s scientific discoveries and health expertise into tangible benefits to improve human lives.”

About Battelle

Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle serves the national security, health and life sciences, and energy and environmental industries. For more information, visit www.battelle.org.

For more information contact Katy Delaney at (614) 424-7208 or at delaneyk@battelle.org or contact T.R. Massey at (614) 424-5544 or at masseytr@battelle.org.