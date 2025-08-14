AleraCare and PURE Healthcare Announce Intent to Merge

The combined company will create a leading ambulatory infusion platform with more than 75 outpatient locations across 14 states throughout the U.S.

PHOENIX & TAYLORSVILLE, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AleraCare, a leading provider of infusion and specialty pharmacy services across the U.S., and PURE Healthcare, a leading national medical group that delivers healthcare services for individuals with complex chronic conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's disease and other autoimmune conditions, today announced that the businesses have entered into a definitive merger agreement. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The proposed merger creates an unprecedented opportunity to provide high-quality patient care, improve clinical outcomes and enhance the availability of infusion services that lower the overall cost to the healthcare system overall.

Founded in 2019, AleraCare’s core lines of business include ambulatory infusion centers, home infusion therapy and specialty pharmacy. Administered at convenient, accessible, patient-first locations, AleraCare is focused on maintaining trusted-partner status with physicians, payors, drug distributors and pharmaceutical manufacturers. The company has rapidly expanded to over 30 ambulatory infusion centers across the country and is a provider-of-choice for infusion services to high-need and medically complex populations.

Pure Healthcare, founded in 2018, is on a mission to transform the healthcare industry by making infusion therapy more affordable and accessible—while delivering a personalized, patient-centered experience. Pure specializes in treating chronic and autoimmune conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease, multiple sclerosis, and rheumatoid arthritis, offering innovative, high-quality care tailored to individual needs. Its flagship offering, Pure Infusion Suites, has expanded to 43 locations across 14 states. These state-of-the-art suites prioritize patient comfort with private rooms, snacks, and entertainment, all while significantly lowering the cost of infusion services. Pure Healthcare also alleviates the administrative burden for referring providers by supporting patient authorizations and fostering strong partnerships with insurers, ensuring a seamless and efficient care journey from referral to treatment.

The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, and remains subject to customary closing conditions, including the expiration or termination of the applicable waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976.

Holland & Knight is serving as legal counsel for AleraCare. Kunzler Bean & Adamson is serving as legal counsel and Cantor Fitzgerald is acting as financial advisor for PURE Healthcare.

About AleraCare

AleraCare is a leading provider of infusion treatments and pharmacy services for high-need and medically complex populations. The company’s core lines of business include ambulatory infusion centers, home infusion therapy and specialty pharmacy. AleraCare provides care to patients in over 30 locations across six states throughout the U.S., including Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico and Utah. For more information, please visit www.aleracare.com.

About PURE Healthcare

Pure Healthcare, founded by BUILD Capital Partners in 2018, is a national medical group dedicated to reducing healthcare costs and improving outcomes for patients with complex chronic and autoimmune conditions like rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, multiple sclerosis, and Alzheimer’s. As a market leader in infusion therapy, Pure Healthcare operates Pure Infusion Suites alongside specialty clinics in rheumatology and neurology, including Memory Treatment Centers and Montana Arthritis Centers. Through strategic payer partnerships, streamlined patient authorizations, and a commitment to personalized, high-quality care, Pure Healthcare delivers scalable value to patients, providers, and payers nationwide. Learn more at www.pureinfusionsuites.com.

