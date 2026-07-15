SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Alembic Therapeutics LLC Announces Exclusive U.S. Distribution of NUVESSA® (metronidazole vaginal gel 1.3%)

July 15, 2026 | 
1 min read

PNG_No BG_nuvessa box with applicator_flat

BEDMINSTER, N.J., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alembic Therapeutics LLC today announced that it has become the exclusive U.S. distributor of NUVESSA® (metronidazole vaginal gel 1.3%), an FDA-approved prescription indicated for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in females 12 years of age and older. NUVESSA is designed as a convenient single-dose, pre-filled disposable applicator, which delivers approximately 5g of gel containing 65mg of metronidazole, administered once a day at bedtime intravaginally. NUVESSA® is contraindicated in persons who have shown hypersensitivity to metronidazole, parabens, other ingredients of the formulation, or other nitroimidazole derivatives.

NUVESSA will continue to be available nationwide through retail and specialty pharmacy distribution channels under the Exeltis label. Healthcare providers and pharmacy partners can continue prescribing and dispensing NUVESSA for appropriate patients. The full prescribing information should be consulted for complete details regarding approved indications, dosing, administration, contraindications, warnings, and safety information.

Alembic Therapeutics is dedicated to delivering high-quality pharmaceutical products and innovative healthcare solutions that improve patient outcomes and expand access to care across multiple therapeutic categories. This launch reflects the company’s continued commitment to expanding access to innovative and convenient women’s healthcare solutions across the United States.

Alembic Therapeutics LLC
550 Hills Drive, Suite 110 • Bedminster NJ 07921
www.alembictherapeutics.comSales@alembictx.com 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3fc99afb-53a3-4b48-87b7-ca7a3e3c88cd


New Jersey Pipeline
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Accumulated problems, contradictions. Dead end, we need to go back. You cannot continue further. Complete impossibility to continue. Rejection of an idea. Hard sanctions. Fatal error.
Immunology and inflammation
AB Science ends 3 studies in multiple sclerosis, other immune conditions
July 13, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Beautiful Empty Fiji Wave
Cardiovascular disease
AstraZeneca, Ionis’ Wainua woes send waves across ATTR-CM space
July 10, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration of man free fall, surreal failure concept
Neurodegenerative disease
GSK abandons Alector after back-to-back neuro stumbles
July 9, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Group Of Employees Being Fired By Their Company.
Job Trends
Novartis slashes New Jersey workforce again, cutting 322 employees
July 7, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel