Alembic Therapeutics LLC Announces Exclusive U.S. Distribution of NUVESSA® (metronidazole vaginal gel 1.3%)

BEDMINSTER, N.J., July 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alembic Therapeutics LLC today announced that it has become the exclusive U.S. distributor of NUVESSA® (metronidazole vaginal gel 1.3%), an FDA-approved prescription indicated for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in females 12 years of age and older. NUVESSA is designed as a convenient single-dose, pre-filled disposable applicator, which delivers approximately 5g of gel containing 65mg of metronidazole, administered once a day at bedtime intravaginally. NUVESSA® is contraindicated in persons who have shown hypersensitivity to metronidazole, parabens, other ingredients of the formulation, or other nitroimidazole derivatives.

NUVESSA will continue to be available nationwide through retail and specialty pharmacy distribution channels under the Exeltis label. Healthcare providers and pharmacy partners can continue prescribing and dispensing NUVESSA for appropriate patients. The full prescribing information should be consulted for complete details regarding approved indications, dosing, administration, contraindications, warnings, and safety information.

Alembic Therapeutics is dedicated to delivering high-quality pharmaceutical products and innovative healthcare solutions that improve patient outcomes and expand access to care across multiple therapeutic categories. This launch reflects the company’s continued commitment to expanding access to innovative and convenient women’s healthcare solutions across the United States.

Alembic Therapeutics LLC

550 Hills Drive, Suite 110 • Bedminster NJ 07921

www.alembictherapeutics.com • Sales@alembictx.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3fc99afb-53a3-4b48-87b7-ca7a3e3c88cd