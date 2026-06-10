Albert Einstein College of Medicine Launches BIO-VITAL to Accelerate Gerotherapeutics

New Program Connects Biotech and Pharmaceutical Partners with Einstein's Aging Research Expertise and Scientific Infrastructure

BRONX, N.Y., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Albert Einstein College of Medicine has launched the Batia and Idan Ofer program for Validation of Interventions Targeting Aging and Longevity (BIO-VITAL), a new initiative designed to help biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies advance therapies that target the biology of aging.

Housed within Einstein's Institute for Geroscience, BIO-VITAL brings together leading scientists with expertise in molecular, cellular, preclinical, and human aging biology to support industry partners evaluating novel gerotherapeutics. The program combines Einstein's decades of leadership in aging research with specialized research cores, proprietary models, and translational capabilities previously available primarily in academic settings.

Improving Healthspan



Einstein has been a pioneer in geroscience for more than 30 years, with research spanning cellular aging, metabolism, longevity genetics, brain aging, and interventions that promote healthy aging. The Institute for Geroscience integrates expertise across disciplines to advance therapies that improve healthspan and address multiple chronic diseases simultaneously by targeting aging itself.

Established through support from the Ofer Family Foundation, BIO-VITAL further strengthens Einstein's position as a leading center for translational aging research and industry collaboration at a time of growing investment in therapies designed to delay or prevent chronic disease. The philanthropic investment is supporting expansion of Einstein's research infrastructure, recruitment of scientific talent, and growth of applied geroscience research.

"Aging research at Einstein already has led to multiple scientific breakthroughs," said Nir Barzilai, M.D., professor of medicine and of genetics and co-director of Einstein's Institute for Geroscience and BIO-VITAL. "BIO-VITAL was created to help move those discoveries toward therapies that can target aging biology and delay or prevent multiple age-related diseases, including cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. By working with industry, we can help move promising interventions toward the clinic more efficiently."

Expanded Research Services and Partnerships



BIO-VITAL offers collaborators access to more than 30 assays and services across three integrated research cores:

Together, these capabilities support blinded drug testing, biomarker discovery, mechanistic studies, target validation, indication selection, and translational strategy development for companies pursuing interventions aimed at extending healthspan.

"BIO-VITAL reflects Einstein's long-standing culture of innovation in geroscience," said Dr. Cuervo, distinguished professor of developmental and molecular biology and of medicine, and co-director of Einstein's Institute for Geroscience and BIO-VITAL. "For decades, Einstein researchers have helped define many of the fundamental hallmarks of aging and develop technologies to study them. We can now make those findings and tools directly available to industry partners seeking to evaluate how potential therapies affect aging on several levels."

"Einstein's strength is our ability to connect discoveries across scales—from molecules and cells to whole organisms and human populations," said Dr. Huffman, professor of molecular pharmacology and of medicine and co-director of BIO-VITAL. "That integrated approach allows us to provide partners with translational insights that are often difficult to obtain within a single research environment. BIO-VITAL is specifically designed to help companies accelerate their geroscience programs."

About Albert Einstein College of Medicine

Albert Einstein College of Medicine is one of the nation's premier academic centers for basic science research, clinical investigation, and biomedical education. Located in the Bronx, Einstein is home to nearly 1,000 M.D., Ph.D., and M.D./Ph.D. students and more than 2,000 full-time faculty members. Einstein receives approximately $200M in funding from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) each year and houses six NIH-funded research centers, in cancer, intellectual and developmental disabilities, clinical and translational research, AIDS, and two in diabetes. In partnership with Montefiore Health System, Einstein advances clinical and translational research to accelerate the pace at which new discoveries become the treatments that benefit patients. For more information, please visit einsteinmed.edu, and follow us on Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook , and view us on YouTube.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albert-einstein-college-of-medicine-launches-bio-vital-to-accelerate--gerotherapeutics-302795572.html

SOURCE Albert Einstein College of Medicine