Agenus to Provide Third Quarter 2026 Financial Report and Development Update

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$AGEN #AGEN--Agenus Inc. (“Agenus”) (Nasdaq: AGEN), a leader in immuno-oncology innovation, today announced that the Company will release its third quarter 2026 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5, 2026.

The earnings release will review Agenus’ recent progress in advancing botensilimab and balstilimab (BOT+BAL) toward the Phase 3 neoadjuvant ROBBIN trial in earlier-stage colon cancer and strengthening the clinical and regulatory foundation for the combination, which now includes its first marketing authorizations in Armenia. It will also cover Agenus’ continued commitment to expanding access to BOT+BAL for more patients globally.

About Agenus

Agenus is a leading immuno-oncology company targeting cancer with a comprehensive pipeline of immunological agents. The company was founded in 1994 with a mission to expand patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy through combination approaches, using a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, adoptive cell therapies (through MiNK Therapeutics) and adjuvants. Agenus has robust end-to-end development capabilities, across commercial and clinical cGMP manufacturing facilities, research and discovery, and a global clinical operations footprint. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, visit www.agenusbio.com or @agenus_bio. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and social media channels.

About Botensilimab (BOT)

Botensilimab (BOT) is a human multifunctional, Fc-enhanced anti-CTLA-4 antibody designed to boost both innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune responses. Its novel design leverages mechanisms of action to extend immunotherapy benefits to “cold” tumors which generally respond poorly to standard of care or are refractory to conventional PD-1/CTLA-4 therapies and investigational therapies. BOT augments immune responses across a wide range of tumor types by priming and activating T cells, reducing intratumoral regulatory T cells, activating myeloid cells and inducing durable memory responses.

BOT+ balstilimab (BAL) has been studied in over 1,500 patients across more than nine tumor types, spanning late-line refractory disease and early-stage neoadjuvant settings. The combination is being developed to expand immunotherapy benefit to more patients, including those with microsatellite stable (MSS) disease and tumors considered immunologically “cold” or resistant to existing immunotherapies. Agenus’ Phase 3 ROBBIN study is designed to evaluate BOT+BAL given before surgery in earlier-stage colon cancer.

For more information about botensilimab trials, visit www.clinicaltrials.gov.

About Balstilimab (BAL)

Balstilimab is a novel, fully human monoclonal immunoglobulin G4 (IgG4) designed to block PD-1 (programmed cell death protein 1) from interacting with its ligands PD-L1 and PD-L2. It has been evaluated in more than 900 patients to date and has demonstrated clinical activity and a favorable tolerability profile in several tumor types.

The Ministry of Health of the Republic of Armenia has granted marketing authorizations for Botvymo® (botensilimab) and Evamplix® (balstilimab), each approved for use in combination with the other for the treatment of adult patients with microsatellite stable (MSS) metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) without active liver metastases who have previously received available standard therapies. Botvymo and Evamplix were separately submitted and approved for use as a combination regimen. Their use in other indications and in other countries remains investigational.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding its botensilimab and balstilimab programs, expected regulatory timelines and filings, and any other statements containing the words "may," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "hopes," "intends," "plans," "forecasts," "estimates," "will," “establish,” “potential,” “superiority,” “best in class,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the factors described under the Risk Factors section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2025, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Agenus cautions investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and Agenus undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements, other than to the extent required by law. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

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