Afecta Pharmaceuticals Granted New US Patent for Neuro-Immuno Modulators

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Afecta Pharmaceuticals, focused on developing breakthrough multi-target therapies for complex disorders announced that USPTO has granted the company a new patent entitled "Inhibition of Glial Cell Activation" (US Patent No. 12,673,957). The patent covers a large library of novel small molecule neuro-immuno modulators. Activated glial cells cause inflammation and damage neural and retinal cells. Inhibition of glial cell activation represents a new paradigm for treatment of several chronic neurologic and ocular disorders.

The composition of matter patent encompasses small molecules with multi-target activity; modulating key neurotransmitters as well as pro-inflammatory cytokines. The disclosed compounds have applicability for treatment of complex degenerative disorders of the brain such as

Parkinson's disease

Huntington's disease

Alzheimer's disease

The discovery of this family of neuro-immuno modulators was achieved using Afecta's proprietary discovery platform, PharmetRx.AI. This advanced technology has also been used to discover several other new lead compounds in Afecta's pipeline that are currently in clinical and pre-clinical stages of development to treat chronic; neurological, ophthalmologic and dermatologic disorders, as well as conditions related to Women's health.

"This patent marks a key milestone strengthening our growing portfolio of novel small molecules that modulate the activity of multiple targets within several pro-inflammatory pathways that affect many different organ systems. We believe that drugs with multi-target activity are the next generation of therapeutics for these complex disorders. Human clinical data supports safety and efficacy of the lead compound of this patent, AFX-770, that is currently undergoing formulation for targeted tissue specific delivery using Afecta's engineered nanomaterials platform" according to Bruce W Kovacs MD, President of Afecta.

For more information on the AFX-770 program and others in the Afecta pipeline or the PharmetRx.AI discovery platform, contact Afecta Pharmaceuticals directly.

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SOURCE Afecta Pharmaceuticals