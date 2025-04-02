Aerin Medical Announces Long-Term Study Demonstrating Sustained Relief for Nasal Airway Obstruction Symptoms

Three-Year Study Confirms Long-Term Efficacy of VivAer® Treatment, Demonstrating Sustained Symptom Relief, Improved Sleep, Enhanced Quality of Life, and Reduced Medication Burden

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aerin Medical, Inc., a leader in minimally invasive solutions for chronic nasal conditions, today announced the publication of positive three-year results from VATRAC, a randomized controlled trial validating the safety, efficacy, and durability of VivAer temperature-controlled radiofrequency (TCRF) therapy for nasal obstruction due to nasal valve collapse. Published in the White Journal, the study highlights significant and sustained improvements in nasal airflow, sleep quality, and quality of life.





The prospective multicenter study evaluated 108 patients with severe or extreme nasal airway obstruction (NAO). Patients treated with VivAer experienced significant improvements in NAO symptoms as measured by the validated Nasal Obstruction Symptom Evaluation (NOSE) score scale and daytime sleepiness assessed by the Epworth Sleepiness Scale (ESS). At the three-year mark, 87% of the patients enrolled in the study were considered treatment responders, with a mean NOSE score improvement of 64.6% from baseline. No serious procedure or device-related adverse events were reported throughout the study, confirming the procedure’s strong safety profile.

“The study results demonstrate that TCRF treatment with Aerin’s VivAer device provides patients with not only long-term relief from nasal airway obstruction symptoms but also meaningful improvements in sleep quality and reduced dependence on medications,” stated Joseph K. Han, M.D., professor, Vice Chair of Clinical Affairs and Chief for the division of allergy at Old Dominion University, who served as the co-principal investigator of the VATRAC clinical trial. “For ENTs and their patients, this offers a safe and minimally invasive alternative to surgical interventions with sustained outcomes.”

Key Study Findings:

Durable Symptom Relief: Patients reported a 64.6% improvement in NOSE scores, with significant reductions in nasal congestion, nasal blockage, and difficulty breathing.

Reduced Daytime Sleepiness: Daytime sleepiness scores improved significantly at three years, with ESS score mean change of -4.85 compared to baseline for the overall group. Among patients with baseline ESS scores of ≥11 (mild-to-severe excessive daytime sleepiness), improvements were even more pronounced, with an adjusted mean change of -8.8.

Decrease in Medication Burden: Many patients reduced or discontinued their NAO medication usage at year three post procedure: 69.2% decreased or stopped decongestants 66.7% decreased or stopped intranasal steroid sprays 53.6% of patients decreased or stopped oral antihistamines 42.9% decreased or stopped leukotriene inhibitors



“This long-term study underscores the durability and effectiveness of VivAer as a minimally invasive solution for treating NAO caused by nasal valve collapse,” said Matt Brokaw, CEO of Aerin Medical. “We are proud of our partnership with ENT physicians, who have used our VivAer system to help over 100,000 patients improve their quality of life.”

The nasal valve is the narrowest part of the nasal airway and even minor obstructions in the nasal valve can drastically reduce airflow and profoundly affect quality of life. VivAer provides ENT physicians with an innovative, non-invasive solution designed to durably remodel nasal valve tissue and effectively address NAO in suitable patients.

About VivAer

VivAer is a non-invasive technology that uses patented, temperature-controlled radiofrequency energy and is clinically demonstrated to provide long-term relief from nasal obstruction. VivAer features a thin, wand-like stylus that attaches to a console. The stylus is inserted via the nostril to gently remodel the nasal tissue and improve airflow. VivAer does not involve any cutting, removal of nasal tissue or bone, or the use of an implant. Treatment with VivAer may be performed during an office visit with local anesthesia. Patients typically experience little discomfort with minimal downtime and are often able to return to normal activities following treatment. The VivAer Stylus received CE Mark in 2016 and FDA 510(k) clearance in December 2017. For more information, visit www.VivAer.com.

About Aerin Medical

Aerin Medical is a privately held, venture-backed company, headquartered in Mountain View, California. Aerin’s mission is to expand access to meaningful relief for millions of patients suffering from chronic ENT conditions. The company’s products, VivAer® for nasal airway obstruction and RhinAer® for chronic rhinitis, leverage Aerin’s proprietary temperature-controlled technology, which allows ENT physicians to reliably improve patients’ symptoms with unique technologies that are appealing alternatives to invasive surgery. More than 150,000 patients have been treated with Aerin Medical products to date. For more information, please visit www.aerinmedical.com and follow Aerin Medical on Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contacts



Media Contact:

Laura Brannon

Aerin Medical

lbrannon@aerinmedical.com