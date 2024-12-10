Aegis Sciences Corporation Announces Updates for NPS Testing

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aegis Sciences Corporation, a health care testing lab based in Nashville, TN, is pleased to announce the second bi-annual update to its novel psychoactive substance (NPS) testing menu.





Aegis regularly updates its testing menu based on recommendations established collaboratively by the Center for Forensic Science Research and Education (CFSRE) and the Society of Forensic Toxicologist (SOFT) NPS Committee. Updates to the testing menu include CFSRE’s tier one and tier two scope recommendations for Quarter 3 of 2024.

“Aegis is committed to staying current by developing definitive analytical methods that can detect new compounds that reflect actual drug use trends in the market,” said Dr. Rebecca Heltsley, Senior Vice President, Research and Development at Aegis Sciences Corporation.

Aegis’s NPS testing menu is reviewed regularly to augment the offering in a manner that allows it to maintain clinical relevance. Updates will include o/m/p-Methylfentanyl, a fentanyl analog that has recently been identified as circulating at a greater frequency, N-Isopropyl Butylone, a substituted cathinone that has been detected in illicit drug material with methamphetamine, and phenylbutazone, a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug removed from the pharmaceutical market that is being found as an adulterant in the illicit drug supply. “High-risk substances that are in circulation are ever-changing, and through the use of Aegis’s definitive testing, clinicians are able to refine and improve harm reduction and overdose prevention strategies,” said Dr. Josh Schrecker, Sr. Dir. of Clinical Affairs at Aegis Sciences Corporation.

“This update is tangible proof of our commitment that we will continue to provide our clients with the best tools available to achieve a clear understanding of the illicit substance impacting their communities and to manage risk,” said Dr. Frank Basile, CEO of Aegis Sciences Corporation.

Health care practitioners can learn more about the updated test offering through the Aegis website: https://www.aegislabs.com/services/novel-psychoactive-substances/

About Aegis Sciences Corporation

Founded in 1990, Aegis Sciences Corporation is a laboratory sciences company based in Nashville, Tenn., that provides science-driven testing and consulting services for clients such as health care providers, pharmaceutical companies, professional and amateur sports organizations, leading college and university athletic programs, Fortune 500 corporations, and government agencies throughout the United States. For more information, please visit http://www.aegislabs.com/.

